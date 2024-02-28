15 Fort Worth firefighters deploy to help contain 2nd largest wildfire in Texas history

Fifteen firefighters from the Fort Worth Fire Department are deploying to the Panhandle to help contain the Smokehouse Creek Fire, now considered the second-largest wildfire in Texas history.

They could be there for 14 days, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a social media post Wednesday. The crews took two FWFD brush trucks and 1 FWFD pickup truck with them.

“These specialized and highly trained crews are joining hundreds of other firefighters working around the clock to contain these incredibly dangerous fires,” the post reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents affected by wildfire and for the safety of the crews.”

Eight of the Fort Worth firefighters deployed with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, five with Texas A&M Task Force 1 and two with Texas Task Force 2, according to the post.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire ignited Monday in Hutchinson County, which is located in the northern portion of the Panhandle. The blaze was 0% contained as of Wednesday morning and has already burned through more than 500,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

On February 26, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County ignited in rough terrain and unfavorable weather conditions. Today, the fire is an estimated 500,000 acres, making it the second largest wildfire in Texas history. pic.twitter.com/1txF4dLmD8 — Texas A&M Forest Service (@TXForestService) February 28, 2024

Officials were assessing the damage and warned it could be extensive, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall described the charred terrain “like a moonscape. ... It’s just all gone.”

Kendall told the AP that about 40 homes were burned around the perimeter of the town of Canadian, but no buildings were lost inside the community. Officials have shut down roads and evacuated residents from their homes as a cluster of fires that burns out of control and threatens rural towns,

Public information map of the #SmokehouseCreekFire showing an estimated 500,000 acres as of Feb. 28, 2024. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ZWl4rzrzoO — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2024

The town of Fritch, with a population of less than 2,000, lost hundreds of homes in a 2014 fire and appeared to be hit hard again, the AP reported. The people in that area are probably not “prepared for what they’re going to see if they pull into town,” Hutchinson County Emergency Management spokesperson Deidra Thomas said in a social media livestream. She compared the damage to a tornado.

Today's top stories:

→ Fort Worth ISD approves abstinence-based sex ed curriculum after debate

→ Murder suspect stayed at Airbnb not allowed in Fort Worth neighborhood, city says

→ North Texas tax preparer pleads guilty to fraud worth $2.6 million

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

On Tuesday Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties, including Hutchinson, Gray and Carson, due to the “imminent threat of widespread or severe damage” from wildfires.

The Smokehouse Creek wildfire is seen from a fire truck on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 near Wheeler, Texas. On Wednesday, the fire covered an estimated 500,000 acres, making it the second largest in state history. Greenville Fire-Rescue

The Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County had burned through 30,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to the Forest Service.

The Pantex Plant nuclear weapons facility, located northeast of Amarillo in Carson County, evacuated nonessential personnel Tuesday due to local wildfires, plant officials said on X. The plant has long been the main U.S. site for both assembling and disassembling atomic bombs, the Associated Press reported. The Pantex facility completed its last new bomb in 1991 and has dismantled thousands since.

“There is currently no fire on the plant site and emergency personnel continue to monitor the situation,” Pantex officials posted Tuesday night.

All personnel were instructed to report for duty Wednesday “for normal day shift operations.”

For clarification, the initial incident reported at Pantex was in reference to the local area wildfires. There is currently no fire on the plant site and emergency personnel continue to monitor the situation. — Pantex Plant (@PantexPlant) February 28, 2024

The Pantex Plant is open for normal day shift operations for Wednesday, February 28; all personnel are to report for duty according to their assigned schedule. — Pantex Plant (@PantexPlant) February 28, 2024

The Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 on Monday due to above-normal temperatures, increased wind and dry conditions. The Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires affecting over 77,100 acres on Monday and fires have continued to grow.

Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 due to an increase in current/expected wildfire activity. With dry conditions, above normal temps & increased winds, the fire environment is expected to support activity over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/Qq88qdBEdE — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 26, 2024

Yesterday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires for 77,135 acres. Several large wildfires ignited under warm, dry and windy conditions across the Texas Panhandle. Today, strong winds will likely impact these wildfires and the potential for new ignitions remains. pic.twitter.com/OfEpJNF7pl — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 27, 2024

Hutchinson County is around 360 miles northwest of Tarrant County.

According to the Forest Service, the 30 largest wildfires in Texas history have occurred since 1988. The largest is the 2006 East Amarillo Complex Fire, which consumed over 907,000 acres.

In this photo provided by the Flower Mound Fire Department, Flower Mound firefighters respond to a fire in the Texas Panhandle, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The rapidly widening wildfire doubled in size Tuesday and prompted evacuation orders. Flower Mound Fire Department via AP

texas fires. Image of the Smokehouse Creek fire. This fire is currently 0 percent contained and burning across an estimated 500,000 acres, making it the second-biggest fire in Texas history, authorities said. Texas A&M Forest Service

A map shows (in red) the wildfires northeast of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The largest of the series of fires, called Smokehouse Creek, has grown to over 500,000 acres and is the second-largest wildfire in Texas state history. Google maps