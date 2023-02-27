He was 15 when Fort Worth man died in 2021 shooting. Teen now indicted on murder

A Fort Worth teen remained in custody on Monday just days after he was indicted on a charge of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a man in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted 17-year-old Barron Keithen Campbell last week on the charge in the death of 36-year-old Jordan Carpenter. At the time of the shooting, the suspect was 15.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Campbell is being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

His attorney had sought to get the bail lowered, but a judge denied the motion, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Campbell had been in the custody of Tarrant County juvenile authorities after he was taken into custody in November, but he was later transferred to an adult court.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021, in the 900 block of Judd Street, in the Morningside neighborhood, police said.

Police found a gunshot victim at the scene, who was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jordan Carpenter. He died from a gunshot wound to his back and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On the day after the shooting, police said they were looking for two possible suspects connected to the homicide.