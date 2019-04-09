23 Free Printable Mother's Day Cards to Give to Mom This Year
Last-minute gifters, this one's for you.
We’ve all been there. You get your dates confused or get caught up in the daily hustle, and, before you know it, Mother’s Day has arrived and you don’t have a gift or even a card. Now you need to leave for Mother’s Day brunch and don’t have time to stop at the store. Don’t panic. You can find a number of free printable Mother's Day cards online - all you have to do is print, cut, fold, and write a heartfelt message thanking Mom for all she’s done for you. She'll never guess you waited until the last minute this year!
