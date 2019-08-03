15 Fun, Affordable Cars That Aren't Likely to Depreciate

Forget about rising gas prices, insurance, and maintenance costs—depreciation is what really empties car owners' wallets. Buying used is a smart way to avoid the depreciation hit, which is steepest in the first years of a vehicle's life and then slowly declines toward nothing. But what if we told you there are some cars out there that, after an initial period of losing value, could in fact hold steady or gain value over time? And forget boring cars. These appreciating vehicular assets are fun. So, if you've ever wanted a toy and also didn't want it to burn you financially, here are a few ideas.

But first the obvious disclaimer: Picking winners and losers is more art than science. We've attempted to stick with vehicles that stand out for their resistance to the usual depreciation curve. Also, just because a car holds its value doesn't mean it won't cost you money—those ancillary costs described above, from insurance to maintenance, still apply. So, swipe through for 15 awesome used cars that are both affordable to buy and seem likely to hang on to their value in the coming years: