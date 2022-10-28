DIY These Easy Halloween Crafts for Spooky Good Fun

There are a lot of reasons to get crafty during the spookiest season of the year. From DIY costumes for kids to homemade decor, the days leading up to October 31 are some of the best weeks to embrace your artistic side. And if you are looking for some popular Halloween crafts to get the whole family in the Halloween spirit, there are more than enough DIY tutorials you can follow for preschooler-friendly paper plate creations, costume-worthy headbands for toddlers, and treat bags that are begging to be filled to the brim with the kids' favorite type of candy. These Halloween crafts for kids are budget-friendly ways to add some spooky pizazz to any costume, house, or front entrance.

Whether you are planning a playdate with the kids and their friends or a Halloween costume party, it might be a good idea to have one or more crafts set up to entertain the kiddos. The majority of these ideas are easy crafts all kids can complete, although some may be better for the older crowd and/or require some adult supervision. Regardless, these DIY ideas promise hours of fun from start to finish and won't set you back more than a few dollars — unless you go the extra mile and purchase some more advanced crafting equipment. But also, adults can have a lot of fun with the kids by making haunted houses, ghosts, and witches from regular household items you have on hand (toilet paper roll, for starters!).

So, find some inspiration with these easy Halloween crafts that require a dash of fun, a pinch of creativity, and, if we are being honest, a handful of googly eyes.

Cavan Images - Getty Images