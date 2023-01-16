15 fun and thoughtful Galentine's Day gift ideas for your best friend in 2023

Best Galentine's Day gifts to give to your best friends in 2023

Your best friends were there to pick you up and lift your spirits during those tearful trials and breakups in the past. Now it's time to show them how much you care, so we've come up with 15 adorable, fun and thoughtful Galentine's Day gift ideas for your besties in 2023, including a trendy Alex and Ani charm bracelet, a silky smooth pj set for the ultimate pajama party and the viral Stanley Tumbler to stay hydrated after a few mimosas.

When is Galentine's Day 2023? Galentine's Day (which was first coined by the sitcom Parks and Recreation in 2010), is celebrated each year on February 13, the day before Valentine's Day. It's a special day to celebrate the strong female friendships in your life while kissing your husband or partner goodbye for the day (or for a few hours at least)—while enjoying a boozy brunch with your BFF's. Choose from one or more of our expertly curated gifts below to make this year extra special for your best gal pal.

1. For your BFF: Alex and Ani Best Friend Charm Bangles

Nothing symbolizes the strong bond between two friends like a nostalgic charm bracelet. Alex and Ani's set of Best Friend Charm Bangles comes with two shiny bracelets, each with a charm the shape of half a heart, and when the two halves are put together it reads "best friends."

$34 at Alex and Ani

2. For the Tik-Tok fan: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Your bestie may recognize this TikTok-famous tumbler as soon as she opens this gift. The vacuum-insulated, 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler features a lid with a removable straw and it is conveniently shaped to fit into a cup holder. Plus it's easy to carry around thanks to a sturdy handle. The cup comes in a gorgeous range of colors—(we recommend rose quartz for Galentine's Day)—and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$30 at Dick's Sporting Goods

3. For the one with luscious lips: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a cult-favorite product that makes for a sweet little Galentine's Day gift, especially for a beauty lover. The nourishing formula made with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin C hydrates lips overnight so they wake up with soft and luscious lips every morning.

$22 at Amazon

4. For the Netflix binger: Vahdam India x Emily in Paris Tea Collection

So you binged Emily in Paris together and have been daydreaming about taking a girls trip there ever since. Now why not talk about your big plans over a nice hot cup of tea from the Vahdam India x Emily in Paris Tea Collection? The unique set includes a limited-edition set of four organic tea blends (Earl Grey, Vanilla, Rose and Black Tea) and comes packaged in a beautiful, Parisian-inspired gift box. Trés chic if you ask us!

$85 at Amazon

5. For the one who loves scented candles: Anthropologie Capri Blue Candle

I can't say enough good things about Anthropologie's Capri Blue candles. As a gift guide editor, this is one of my favorite gifts to give (and I also love receiving them!). For Galentine's Day, I highly recommend Capri Blue's Pink Shimmer Jar candle with the fan favorite volcano scent (think fresh, fruity and exotic).

$38 at Anthropologie

6. For a cozy night in: Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas

Is there even a better way to celebrate your best gal than with a pajama party? Why yes, actually, with matching silky pajamas! Buy a pair of these bestselling Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas for your best friend and add a matching set to your Amazon cart for yourself! The relaxed fit, two-piece set features a silky smooth long-sleeve, button-front top and comfy, elastic waist pants, plus they're available in a range of sizes and colors, including Blush Pink—which we think is perfect for Galentine's Day.

$30 at Amazon

7. For the party host: Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese board

For the friend who loves making charcuterie boards, allow all the party guests to know who built the delicious spread with this Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board that can be customized with their initials. The round bamboo board also converts to a tiered tray and comes with a cheese fork and two knives that are conveniently stored in a built in drawer.

For a budget-friendly option, our favorite charcuterie board is the Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board for under $25.

From $56 at Uncommon Goods

$21 at Amazon

8. For a boozy brunch: Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

No orange juice? No problem—just drop one of these flavored sugar cubes with fruit into a glass of bubbly, sit back while it dissolves then savor each sip of your mimosa. The Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio is a fun gift and a delicious way to serve mimosas for brunch, parties or any time the mood for mimosa hits! Cutting back on booze? They can also be dropped into any non-alcoholic fizzy drink for a refreshing mocktail.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

9. For a sweet night in: Magnolia Bakery Chocolate Covered Strawberry Banana Pudding

Gift her the perfect dessert for a girls night in with Magnolia Bakery's "world-famous" pudding. In this multi-pack, she'll get three cups of classic banana pudding and three cups of Chocolate Covered Strawberry Banana Pudding, which is a creamy vanilla pudding blended with roasted strawberries and layers of chocolate cake and chocolate fudge icing. Come wearing stretchy pants and be ready to indulge with her!

$63 at Magnolia Bakery

10. For the perfect mani: Olive and June Mini Nail Polish Duo

A fun activity for any Galentine's party is giving each other manicures, so why not gift your friend some cute nail polish to get the mani party started. We love Olive and June's Mani System, or you can opt for this adorable Mini Nail Polish Duo that comes with a rosy-pink nail polish and super glossy top coat.

$10 at Target

11. For a unique experience: Valentine's Tarot card experience

For a unique experience gift you and your bestie can do together, book a Valentine's Tarot card experience with Uncommon Goods. The one hour session with tarot mentor Holly Buczek is for anyone who wants to know what their love forecast has in store for them, whether they're already in a relationship or looking for one.

From $25 at Uncommon Goods

12. For a cheesy girls night in: Boarderie charcuterie board

If you're attending a Galentine's party this year, this is the gift you're going to want to bring for the hostess, because you and everyone else will get to partake in devouring it. The Limited Edition Valentine's Day Arte board, which serves up to 10 people, arrives chilled, fully arranged and ready to serve! The reusable acacia wood board includes over 30 artisan cheeses—(some of which are heart-shaped!), meats, nuts, jams, crackers and more for all to enjoy.

Additional Boarderie options are available at Amazon.

$249 at Boarderie

From $139 at Amazon

13. For the makeup lover: Rose Inc. makeup brush set

This Complexion Brush Gift Set by Rose Inc is perfectly on brand with Galentine's Day for your beauty loving bestie. Four makeup brushes made to contour, conceal and define are included, plus a custom cylinder case to keep them nice and organized. When we tested the clean beauty brand, our beauty editor found the Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color to give the skin a beautiful hint of color.

$84 at Rose Inc

14. For the wine lover: Mini bottles of rosé

Roses are a classic Valentine's Day gift for couples, but we think your wine-loving bestie will prefer this 8-pack of mini single bottles of Passport rosé wine. Each sip of this pale pink French rosé wine from In Good Taste contains juicy notes of tropical passionfruit, zesty citrus and refreshing melon.

$50 at In Good Taste

15. For good hair days: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment

Olaplex has millions of fans and a huge cult following who swear by this formula for repairing and strengthening damaged hair. Your friend who colors their hair or styles it with heat often will especially be grateful for this gift.

$30 at Amazon

