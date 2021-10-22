15 gifts from QVC that show mom how much you love her

Finding the best gift for the one woman always in your corner can be one of the easiest (she’ll love it no matter what) and hardest (can you even put a price on love?) tasks come the holiday season. Is it even possible to find one (or two) gifts that can even come close to summing up how much you love and care about her? Most times, the answer is no, but if we had to, we’d start by shopping at QVC.

Whether you are looking for something warm and toasty for her to snuggle up under or want to help her master her morning routine, these 15 items from QVC are the perfect presents to gift every Mom with this holiday season.

1. For the mom who likes to be comfortable: Our favorite fuzzy blanket

This will be her new favorite top.

Fashion meets function with this cozy cape. Available in two plaid colorways (black and navy), this super-soft sherpa material is comfortable as a blanket but chic enough to run out to get the mail. Add in the front pockets and reversible design, and consider us all sold.

Get the Berkshire Blanket Plaid Sherpa Cape from QVC for $27.98

2. For the mom on the go: A foolproof pair of earphones

Wireless earbuds are the future.

Raise your hand if you knew QVC sold Apple products? Absolutely no one? Great, because that means Mom does not have this next gift idea: this best-selling bundle.

Perfect for the mom-on-the-go, this choice has all the necessities to help her block out the noise; the best true wireless earbuds, a charging cable with charging stand, silicone neck wrap, USB-C adapter, and sidekick holder. Plus, there's even a silicone carry case to clip onto her purse or belt strap!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro Bundle from QVC for $269.96

3. For the mom who needs a little R&R: A flameless candle

These LED candles are perfect for mom.

Light the way to some much-needed R&R with this battery-operated candle. Featuring a soft flickering light, this candle provides not only peace of mind but is sure to be every mother's ideal match. It comes in a set of three and with a six-button remote control. QVC shoppers give it 4 stars, with many saying they bought multiple sets for their homes.

Get the Luminara Set of 3 Assorted Color Flameless Candle Garden from QVC for $75.63

4. For the mom who loves to cook: A best-selling dutch oven

Dinner will be easier and even more delicious.

This Le Creuset cast iron cassadou is not a want, but an absolute need; no kitchen is considered complete without it. Ideal for frying, simmering, and braising, this dutch oven will whip up everything from bread to pasta and everything in-between. QVC shoppers say it works for stews and gravies, and especially love the variety of colors you can shop.

Get the Le Creuset 3.75-qt Cast Iron Cassadou with Glass Lid from QVC for $230

5. For the mom who loves caffeine: The ultimate all-in-one machine

Give the gift of caffeine (or decaf!).

Prepare to rival the local barista's cup of joe with the help of this coffee maker. Designed to brew up to 12-ounces at a time, this machine will whip up everything from creamy cappuccinos to lush lattes. Plus, it's even compatible with your favorite K-cup, too. Nearly 900 QVC shoppers give this machine a 4.3-star rating, noting that it’s easy to use and perfect for making different drink varieties.

Get the Keurig K Cafe Brewer from QVC for $199.99

6. For the mom who is always chilly: A dreamy duo she'll use on repeat

More comfy throws for everyone sounds like a good idea.

The only thing better than one beautiful blanket is two beautiful blankets, and this novelty throw set has just that. Including two 60-inch blankets, both items provide spring-like warmth and let shoppers choose between two sensational styles. Hundreds of QVC shoppers give these blankets their seal of approval—and you can get them for less than $40.

Get the Berkshire PrimaLuxe Novelty Throws from QVC for $39.96

7. For the mom who knows what she likes: Her favorite coffee flavor

Pumpkin spice, anyone?

Who said you had to wait for the intended season to enjoy 'seasonal' coffee? Not us — and neither do these Keurig K-Cups. Available in six delicious flavors, this gift will make up nearly 100-drinks on repeat.

Get the Keurig 96-Count K-Cup Pods from QVC for $59.96

8. For the mom who needs some TLC: A mini massager

This is perfect for the active mom.

Notice that Mom is looking a little more stressed than usual? Add this at-home massager into her daily routine. Both portable and practical, this mini massaging gun is ideal for relieving tension, muscle knots, and every single sore muscle. This model is one of the best massage guns we’ve tested, and this QVC bundle includes several attachments to target different areas of the body.

Get the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massager from QVC for $199

9. For the goal-oriented mom: A fitness tracker

We love that this tracker can connect to GPS.

Welcome more active day-to-day life with the help of this slim and swim-friendly Garmin fitness tracker. Simple and unassuming, this tracker will record how many steps Mom takes, count how many floors she’s climbed, monitor how many calories she burned, track her heart rate, and even track how many hours she even slept. With a built-in rechargeable battery and charging cable, it's easily one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Get the Garmin vivosmart Tracker from QVC for $109.96

10. For the mom who loves ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Two moisturizing must-haves

David Rose carried it in his shop, so obviously it's great.

Is your Mom obsessed with Schitt's Creek? Of course, she is, and now she can obtain the same smooth-as-butter skin shown on the show with the help of these two moisturizing sticks. Strategically blended with creamy butter and goat milk, this dreamy duo revives skin and softens cuticles, leaving it feeling so silky-smooth. We tested products from the Beekman 1802 line and loved how soft they made our tester’s skin feel.

Get the Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Stick of Butter Duo from QVC for $30

11. For the sustainable mom: A stainless steel water bottle

A reusable water bottle saves hundreds of plastic bottles.

When it comes to cars and their cupholders, it is a no-win battle — or at least, it was until we spotted this 32-oz water bottle. Pretty and practical, this S'ip staple is a smaller-sized solution compared to the S'well version we tested we tested. Both insulated and preventative from condensation, this stainless steel bottle holds up to 15-ounces of liquid at a time and is available in a slew of shades.

Get the S’ip 15-oz Water Bottle from QVC for $24.99

12. For the mom who loves her skincare routine: An all-inclusive makeup remover set

Give her a gift that shortens her nighttime routine.

Remove everything from mascara to lipsticks with the help of this 12-piece makeup remover towel set. Backed by a large following, this choice offers two sizes of towels — a large rectangle-shape and a small-rounder shape — and is deemed more sustainable than cotton rounds or single-use alternatives, and all are washer-friendly. Add them to a garment wash bag and ta-da! Mom will be reaching for these go-to's on repeat.

Get the Campanelli FreshFace 12-Piece Makeup Remover Towel Set from QVC for $30

13. For the mom who loves a fan-favorite: This dreamy duo

For many moms, you can't go wrong gifting skincare.

Are you looking for a foolproof pick? Turn to this shower gel and body lotion set that has earned the praises of over 2,000 reviewers. With one reviewer calling it "amazing grace" and another saying "it's the perfect scent," we rest our case.

Get the Philosophy Super-Size Grace & Roses Duo from QVC for $76.05

14. For the mom who loves order: This smart investment that will always keep track of her keys

No more waiting for her to find keys before going to soccer practice.

Add order into Mom's routine with this perfect pick. This set of two Tile Pro trackers are small and easy-to-use and attach to any keyring. Even our editor-in-chief loves the Tile Pro tracker. With a 400-inch range and extra-loud ring, this no-fuss, no-muss solution will prevent stressful mornings stressing over lost keys.

Get the 2020 Tile Pro from QVC for $69.96

15. For the mom who loves a classic: A fan-favorite that’s majorly marked down

She might even match Tom Brady in a pair of these UGGs.

Don't call it a comeback — UGGs have always been here. Although, this year, elevate Mom's everyday style and have her put her best foot forward with these Koolaburra slippers by UGG. The budget-friendly baby brand is just as lust-worthy and its stylish sister and offers six stylish shades. And, while you might be on the fence on whether or not this cool, classic, and comfortable slipper is worth the investment, we absolutely think so. It also happens to be a DSW best-seller — receiving a near-perfect, 4.9-rating — with a handful of reviewers calling it "queen" and "one of the best sandals they've ever purchased." Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner.

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Faux-Fur Slide Sandals from QVC for $53.73

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 gifts from QVC that show mom how much you love her