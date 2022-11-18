15 gorgeous Christmas tablecloths you can shop right now

Shop Christmas tablecloths for the upcoming holiday season.

When the Yule log crackles and presents peek from beneath the Christmas tree, there’s no decoration that finishes your dining room quite like a Christmas tablecloth. Along with Christmas plates, the best Christmas tablecloths bring merriment to your holiday feasts, and fill your home with Christmas energy.

In green, gold, red and silver, Christmas tablecloths might feature lacing botanical designs, simple colors, plaids or Christmas scenes full of snow-bound sleighs or vintage cartoons.

You might be looking for a rectangular, square or round shaped tablecloth, or possibly even a runner; usually this choice will depend on the shape and size of the table you own. Whatever type of tablecloth fits your home, make sure you measure your table before you order, as shipments and returns can get backed up in the weeks before Christmas.

Here are 15 Christmas tablecloths you can shop right now.

1. NabisFabric's Classic Christmas Deers and Tree Tablecloth

Shop the NabisFabric Classic Christmas Deers and Trees tablecloth on Etsy.

It’s hard to find a Christmas tablecloth that’s more beautiful than this stately gold and white tablecloth from Etsy’s NabisFabric. Classic Christmas Deers and Trees features a print of reindeers frolicking among evergreens, while the occasional hare bounds into the fold.

A great pick for a room that’s going for a more elegant design, this tablecloth is also kid-friendly, as NabisFabric claims that the Dutch Velvet cloth is waterproof and stain resistant. Do keep in mind that NabisFabric products are made to order, so buy it soon to get it in time for Christmas.

From $35 at Etsy

2. Bed Bath & Beyond's Holiday Medley Christmas Table Linen

A dark green tablecloth for a moody Christmas dinner.

There’s something undeniable about using a green tablecloth as a base layer at Christmas. With a color tone that reminds one of pine and holly leaves, the green of the Holiday Medley Christmas Table Linen is ornamented with a floral damask pattern. Pair it with red velvet accents and candles for a Christmas table that prizes beauty.

Buy it for Christmas and use this tablecloth all winter long.

From $16 at Bed Bath & Beyond

3. Crate & Barrel's Holly Embroidered Holiday Table Runner

A linen and cotton blend runner with green and red holly.

Whether you’re using it to accent a base layer tablecloth or creating a centerpiece for your prize oak table, the Holly Embroidered Holiday Table Runner is a gorgeous centerpiece for your Christmas table. Innately elegant, this 90-inch runner is made of a linen and cotton blend, and it features a motif of multi-colored holly leaves over a neutral background.

$80 at Crate & Barrel

4. Farmnall Linen Green Merry Grinchmas Table Runner

This green Grinch-themed runner from Amazon will stand out at office parties.

When Christmas party season comes around don’t forget to invite the Grinch. The Farmnall Linen Green Merry Grinchmas Table Runner is a fun decoration for an office or community party.

At 13 inches wide by 72 inches long, it’s a bright pop of an accent piece that fits most tables, and interrupts classic Christmas decorations with a cry of “Merry Grinchmas…” just as we all expect from our favorite holiday villain.

$13 at Amazon

5. Pottery Barn's Noel Handmade Rectangular Cotton Tablecloths

A hand-block printed tablecloth for the elegant Christmas dining room

Printed with traditional hand-block techniques, the Noel Handmade Cotton Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth is an elegant high-end dining room accessory that will add class to your home decorations.

Designed in Paris, it features rich reds, evergreen illustrations in a sage inflected green, and an ornate motif of ornaments and baubles. Pick this Pottery Barn exclusive to add a truly elegant pop of Christmas to your dining room.

From $149 at Pottery Barn

6. Benson Mills Engineered Jacquard Tablecloth

Nostalgic farmhouse scenes make this thick tablecloth exude warmth.

The heavyweight fabric used in this Benson Mills Engineered Jacquard Tablecloth brings to mind cozy nights and warm dinners with the family. Over a red background, a winter’s scene of farmhouses, trees, snowdrifts and pastoral mountains is picked out in white, for an effect that will transport you to Christmas nights past.

Made of polyester, the Benson Mills tablecloth is easy to launder clean. Amazon also offers a matching set of napkins.

$30 on Amazon

7. Elrene Santa’s Snowy Sleighride Tablecloth

Bring Santa home with this lovely Christmas tablecloth available at Belk.

No one leads us into the Christmas spirit like Santa Claus. The Santa’s Snowy Sleigh Ride tablecloth from Belk is a great pick for homes with kids, and features an illustrated print of Santa’s sleigh coasting above a Christmas wonderland that’s full of horse-drawn wagons and top-hat clad carolers—how Charles Dickens?

Should you love the print but have a rectangular table instead, this polyester, easy-clean tablecloth is also available in rectangular sizes.

From $34 at Belk

8. Williams Sonoma's Owl Tablecloth

This creamy white tablecloth with owls helps create an indoor winter wonderland right at your dining table.

Owls don’t have much to do with Christmas exactly, but it would be hard to deny the winter charm of this avian-printed, twill tablecloth from Williams Sonoma. With a soft natural cotton tone, Owl Tablecloth is a print of rich color and detail featuring teal highlights and beautifully stylized owls to create your own winter wonderland at the table this holiday season.

A pick for the holidays overall, this is a tablecloth that will keep you hooting through the cozy season, from Thanksgiving through Christmas and onward.

From $140 at Williams Sonoma

9. Three-pack of Vintage Christmas Decorations Merry Christmas Tablecloths

These disposable plastic tablecloths make cleaning up a breeze.

While we always advocate for reusable buys, sometimes life calls for a disposable option. The three-pack of Vintage Christmas Decorations tablecloths looks like a vintage Christmas card writ large. Made of plastic, this 70-inch by 43-inch pack of three tablecloths is easy to wipe down after spills and won’t require too much of an investment, making it one of the best Christmas tablecloths for the budget-minded family.

$15 at Amazon

10. Park Designs Holly Berry Tablecloth

A great buy for square tables.

There’s nothing like fuzzy plaid to keep us warm in the winter, and the Park Designs Holly Berry Tablecloth does just that … but for the whole atmosphere of your home. This square, 54-inch tablecloth is made of cotton and is fully washable, making it an easy pick for families with messy kids. Pair it with holly leaves for a look that’s unmistakably Christmas.

$35 at Target

11. Peanuts Holiday Cotton/Linen Table Throw

This tablecloth is made from cotton and linen.

It's almost Pavlovian … the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack comes on the radio and we start itching for snowball fights and eggnog cups by our side on the piano bench. The Peanuts Holiday Cotton/Linen Table Throw from Pottery Barn brings the Christmas classic to your breakfast nook, with a cotton and linen blend tablecloth, that’s printed with classic Snoopy Christmas moments.

$129 at Pottery Barn

12. Bed Bath & Beyond's Vintage Christmas Tree Farm tablecloth

This round tablecloth features red trucks, farms and Christmas trees.

If you hear Christmas and think vintage trucks and barns, then the round Vintage Christmas Tree Farm tablecloth from Bed Bath & Beyond is most certainly for you. This tablecloth features an illustration of a classic Americana pickup truck in the snow working a Christmas tree farm, with red barns in the background. Pure nostalgia, this is a great tablecloth for a side table, breakfast nook or central display table.

From $34 at Bed Bath & Beyond

13. Maison d' Hermine Kashmir Paisley Tabletop Cover

This paisley runner is a perfect match for Christmas color palettes.

Paisley patterns aren’t season specific, but we think the Maison d' Hermine Kashmir Paisley Tabletop Cover is a great match for Christmas color combinations. Lavish reds, white, and golds combine in a royal paisley flourish that will pop when paired with holly leaves and deep green candles.

This runner is also great for draping along a mantle or piano top. Keep in mind that it is 100% cotton, rather than authentic Kashmir wool.

From $27 on Amazon

14. Red Stripe French Tablecloth

Red stripes meet neutral linen.

With the Red Stripe French Tablecloth from TheGalleyAndFenShop on Etsy, raw linen and simple red stripes make for an attractive Christmas tablecloth that keeps it elegantly simple.

This is a table linen that’s designed for simplicity, and while it will fit into any Christmas decoration scheme, it’s understated enough that you might also find yourself bringing it back out next summer.

All in all, it’s the best tablecloth for homes that want a more simple aesthetic.

$48 from Etsy

15. Forest Gnome Cotton/Linen Rectangular Tablecloth

A detailed gnome print for your Christmas table.

Santa might be the cheery old elf, but the gnomes featured on the Forest Gnome Cotton/Linen Rectangular Tablecloth certainly share his temperament. Coming in two sizes (70 inches by 126 inches, as well as 70 inches by 144 inches), this linen and cotton blend tablecloth is made of mischief and elegance, and is as high quality as it is fun.

From $119 at Pottery Barn

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 Christmas tablecloths to shop on Amazon, Etsy and more