15 gorgeous rings they won’t believe you got on Amazon

Everyone knows that you can buy diapers, books, and even swimwear on Amazon, but did you know you can also buy jewelry? Some couples even buy their wedding rings on Amazon, and why not? The site offers both fine and costume jewelry, as well as everything in between.

We’ve pulled together a list of 15 of the best rings to buy on Amazon, from wedding bands to oversized baubles, gold bands to silicone. There’s something for everyone here, and something at every price point.

1. Pavoi stackable rings

This beautiful sleek ring is under $15 at Amazon.

In the past couple of years, it’s become very trendy to wear a lot of rings. Stack them, space them, and spread them across all your fingers. This Cubic Zirconia eternity band can certainly help get the job done. Slender and stylish, the ring is made of hypoallergenic sterling silver and then plated with rhodium for a lasting finish. Buyers can choose from a number of different colors, including gold, silver, and rose gold. It’s very affordable, too, so why not get a few? More than 17,000 reviewers sing the praises of these popular bands, which you can snag for less than $15.

2. Amazon Collection three-stone ring

This is a wedding ring you won’t have to worry about losing.

Work in healthcare or a field where you constantly find yourself taking your wedding ring off? Worried you’re going to lose it one of these days—or maybe you have already? Consider tucking it away at home for special occasions and buying a much more affordable version that you’ll never really have to worry about. For just over $20, this three-stone Amazon Collection ring would get the job done. Its cubic zirconia stones are shiny, and its plating would fool even the most discerning eye. You can even pick what size your center stone is, going all the way up to a glitzy four carats. And, hey, if you ever lose this one, you can always just order another.

3. Jacruces anti-anxiety fidget ring

This fidget ring may be great for people who need to keep their hands busy.

Always twisting and turning your ring? Have to have those fingers tapping, pen clicking, or fidget spinner twirling? Order this sterling silver fidget ring, which can help wearers alleviate stress and nervous energy. Hypoallergenic, nickel-, and lead-free, this ring claims to never turn your skin green. Its 10 spinning and sliding silver beads should keep any hands busy, making it a great little ring for nail biters, people trying to quit smoking, or anyone who might pick at their skin.

4. Silvershake moonstone ring

This beautiful moonstone ring comes in 15 sizes.

A Victorian favorite, moonstone is said to conjure mystic femininity with its shimmering accents and beautiful surface. That’s not something we can vouch for, but the 15,000 reviewers at Amazon seem to find lots to love with this gorgeous ring. Silvershake’s 7mm moonstone ring is perfect for anyone with vintage style, bewitching charm, or who might have been born in June. (That month’s birthstones are moonstone, pearl, and alexandrite.) The ring’s stone is just big enough to be a little flashy, but not so big that it’s over the top.

5. Pavoi opal stacking rings

These beautiful opal rings make a great addition to any collection.

Who doesn’t love an opal? The multi-colored stone is as beguiling as it is beautiful. Pavoi’s opal stacking rings make good use of their opal stones, coming in both a modern and a traditional version. We’re partial to the modern, which swoops around the finger while leaving an open side, though the classic has a certain charm to it as well. They’re both fully adjustable, too, which is great. The rings are also available in a variety of metal and opal combinations, so buyers can decide whether they’d like a white, blue, or even green opal on their finger.

6. Amazon Collection two-piece ring set

This gorgeous two-piece wedding ring set is available for just about $30.

Everyone knows that Swarovski makes quality crystals. The company’s glittering gemstones might not be actual diamonds, but they’re just about as beautiful. That’s probably why Amazon Collection selected the stones for its two-piece wedding set, which boasts both a round brilliant cut cubic zirconia engagement ring and a pave-set zirconia eternity band. Built for longevity, the rings are electro-coated with platinum for a lustrous appearance. They’re also made using sustainable resources and by socially responsible providers, which means wearers can feel good about the origins of their lovely new jewelry.

7. Pavoi criss-crossed CZ ring

This gold beauty is ideal for wearing to formal occasions this summer, like weddings and engagement parties.

A stylish and on-trend option, Pavoi’s criss-crossed ring is both affordable and beautiful. The ring’s two CZ bands intersect each other, making a slight X that looks great on any wearer’s finger. Crafted in 925 sterling silver and plated with 14K gold, the ring is made to be long-lasting and lovely, but also available at a very reasonable price point.

8. Groove Life silicone wedding band

Silicone bands are a great wedding ring alternative.

For many people, hard metal rings just don’t work. They need flexibility in their hands, or a degree of washability in their jewelry. People who spend a lot of time outdoors might prefer a silicone ring as well, just because it’s a touch more breathable. Groove Life understands that and has launched a full range of 5.5MM wide rings as part of its Aspire line. Covered with bold patterns and crafted in rich colors, the rings can help their wearers express their personalities in ways that traditional metal bands never could. Though they’re made of silicone, the rings never stretch or shrivel, and the company says they’re so comfortable that wearers often forget they’re even on. There are eight different options on Amazon, including two tie-dyed rings, so there’s something for everyone.

9. Pandora Band of Hearts Ring

There’s a reason Pandora is well known in the jewelry world.

Love Pandora jewelry or know someone who does? Then you might want to snag this band of hearts ring from Amazon. Made out of sustainable silver by Pandora, this delicate ring is great both stacked or solo. The ring’s beaded heart chain represents love, making the ring a great gift for anyone you’re sweet on.

10. SilverShapes Hammered Silver Band

This hammered silver ring makes a great statement piece.

Looking for a ring that’s a bit more outspoken? Maybe something that will really let someone know that you’re artsy, bold, and maybe even a little creative? This SilverShapes hammered band ring could be just the ticket. Handmade with wide concave edges and a shiny finish, the ring is crafted of 95 percent pure silver. It’s about 1.5cm wide, giving it a little heft and presence. Best of all: Because it’s so beefy, you can wear it on any finger, including your thumb. Because it’s silver, you can also polish the ring if it tarnishes, which is great, too.

11. GoldChic Signet Ring

This gorgeous initial ring makes a great gift.

Love the idea of a ring that actually says something? Want to wear something to remind you of your sweetheart or your kids? Consider one of these initial signet rings, which are fully adjustable and charmingly bold. The open design makes the rings look a little modern, and they can be stacked or spread across a number of fingers. They make a great gift, or you can just pick one up for yourself.

12. Vnox Stainless Steel Gold Plated Cocktail Ring

Pair this cocktail ring with an all-black outfit.

Cocktail rings were all the rage in the middle of the last century. These big and bold costume pieces boasted oversized stones that suggested the wearers had a larger-than-life attitude. Capture the magic of the past with this black glass crystal ring, which certainly makes a statement. Oversized but also streamlined, the ring can be worn casually every day or as an accent piece for nights out on the town.

13. Knot Theory Silicone Bands

These silicone bands come in more than 40 shades.

While Groove Life’s silicone bands were covered with patterns and design, Knot Theory’s bands offer a more sedate metal alternative. The company’s line of silicone bands come in 40 different solid, pearlescent, and metallic colors, including both a gold and a silver in case you’re looking to mimic a traditional metal band. They’ve got an ergonomic design to prevent what the company calls “finger muffin-tops,” and boast smooth surfaces so there’s nowhere for moisture or dust to gather.

These are great for anyone worried about leaving a ring at the gym, losing it while running, or maybe even just pregnant women who might be experiencing a little bit of finger swelling. They won’t rip through latex gloves, making them great for medical professionals and chefs, too!

14. Amazon Collection Birthstone Bands

Know a horoscope lover? They’ll dig these rings.

Part of the Amazon Collection, this line of 10k gold birthstone rings could help you solve birthday gift giving forever. Each of the classic birthstones is represented here, with imported crystal stones sitting in the center of each ring. The ring’s band has an elegant rope-like texture, and if you’re not sure what your or your loved one’s birthstone is, don’t worry: Just pick the right month when you’re buying the ring and you’ll get the correct stone.

15. 78 different rings for 78 different moods

Why buy one ring when you can buy 78?

If you’re of the belief that more is more when it comes to jewelry, then you’re in luck. For just over $10, you can pick up a set of 78 different stackable rings. Want to wear them every day? Great. Looking for some options for a Halloween costume? Also great. You can mix and match to your heart’s content. Don’t love some of them? Give them to friends. The rings are available in four different silver sets and one gold version, each of which includes everything from classic plain bands to slithering snake rings.

