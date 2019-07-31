15 Gorgeous Tattoos Inspired by Migraine

On dark and stormy days with migraine, where do you turn to find a sliver of light? Some may find hope and encouragement in loved ones, books or movies, their faith – while others turn to art.

For many people with chronic illness, tattoos not only serve as a reminder of their inner strength and reasons to keep fighting but as a reclamation of a body gone rogue, causing pain and symptoms you most definitely didn’t ask for.

Migraine is a complex neurological disease with multiple subtypes, each causing a wide range of unique symptoms. Though head pain is common, the condition is not “just a headache,” as migraineurs may experience symptoms such as nausea, sensory sensitivity, cognitive issues, fatigue or aura. The effects of migraine can also extend beyond the physical, making an impact on a person’s mental health, social life and ability to attend work/school and complete everyday tasks.

With all the challenges migraine can bring, some find having a permanent reminder to carry with them day to day an immensely helpful coping tool. We wanted to see how our Mighty community translated their experiences with migraine into body art, so we asked them to share photos of their tattoos and explain the significance. Check out what each of the beautiful designs below represents, and let us know how you would symbolize your migraine experience in the comments!

Here’s what our community shared with us:

1. ‘I can still grow in mucky water.’

black and white photo of lotus flower tattoo on woman's upper back More

“I got this at the end of high school. It’s a lotus flower that has fortitude written inside of it. It signifies that I can still grow in mucky water and that it takes fortitude to continue with the day-to-day struggles and learn from them rather than let them break me down.” – Alex T.

2. ‘Now I always have a spoon left at the end of the day!’

spoon tattoo More

“I got this tattoo just a few weeks ago after struggling with chronic migraines, vertigo, occipital neuralgia and degenerative disc of the cervical spine for the past three plus years. I have pain every day; I am never completely pain-free. The tat represents ‘spoon theory’ and being part of the ‘spoonie’ community. The positive symbolism is that now I always have a spoon left at the end of the day!” – Sarah S.