15 Bosses Who Made The Month Of March A Living Hell For Their Poor Employees

MarketWatch

Q.: I have a Roth IRA that I would like to leave to my sister. Before I get to the two most common techniques I see that control the flow of money to a beneficiary, I want to emphasize that you should see a lawyer to determine what would work best for you and your sister. In particular, if your sister gets or could be eligible to get any sort of assistance from state or federal programs, it is imperative you work with an attorney that specializes in “special needs” planning.