15 Bosses Who Made The Month Of March A Living Hell For Their Poor Employees
1. This boss who is literally not allowing their employees to wear their masks — even if they don't feel comfortable working without them yet:
2. This boss who's spying on their coworkers and calling them out for extremely small things:
Boss watching cameras sent me this photo saying: "UH SO THIS IS HOW YOU STUDY AT WORK?? USING YOUR PHONE!?" I was consulting Wikipedia. I'm quitting today from antiwork
3. This boss who's hounding their employee on their off day:
4. This boss who's rewarding their employees for ratting on each other:
A picture sent from my boss to the whole kitchen staff. Can’t believe there’s a bounty on our heads 😩 from antiwork
5. This boss (named Karen, of course) who had the world's most inappropriate response to their employee quitting:
6. This boss who sent an email to the whole office in which they singled out an employee for taking time off:
7. This boss who shadily posted job listings for positions that were already filled:
My boss secretly posted job listings for my coworker and I’s position even though we’re not hiring, we found out, and this was his response. from antiwork
8. This boss who had the nerve to tell a recent cancer survivor they "could just try to stay healthy" so they wouldn't miss a shift:
My response to my boss’ very disrespectful email. Yes she really said what is in quotations. :/ from antiwork
9. This boss who immediately rejected their employee's four-day work week proposal without even reading their hard work:
10. These bosses who are ignoring a major safety concern:
Twice now I’ve tried to tell my bosses about our potential black mold problem. And twice I’ve been ignored. from antiwork
11. This boss who has no respect for company property:
How my boss, the Maintenance Director, leaves the one truck we salt and plow with all winter. It’s almost as if they have 40 grand lying around waiting to buy another NEW truck to rust into oblivion…. from mildlyinfuriating
12. This boss who needs some serious help with reading timestamps:
Please note the timestamps. Any suggestions on how to deal with this outrageous unfairness? from antiwork
13. This boss who wins the "most passive aggressive" award:
[OC] Boss printed something off at the printer near my work area (they have a printer on their desk) from antiwork
14.This boss who gave out incredibly insulting "care packages" to their nurses who are working their butts off in the hospital:
15. And finally, this boss who most likely doesn't reward good work ethic...but probably dishes out a lot of consequences:
H/T: r/antiwork
H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating