KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday deferred a decision on a request by pharmaceutical firms to raise the prices of more than 100 medicines, prolonging a stand-off with an industry struggling to stem losses from soaring inflation and a weakened currency. The request was discussed during a meeting of the finance ministry's Economic Coordination Committee, but no decision was taken, a ministry statement said. Since June, local and multinational companies, including Sanofi SA, have been lobbying the government to raise prices through industry lobby groups the Pharma Bureau and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (PPMA).