15, including minor, arrested for protest on Cal football field

TechCrunch

The House Fund, the pre-seed and early-stage venture capital fund focused on UC Berkeley startups, specifically AI startups, today announced that it has closed its third tranche -- Fund III -- at $115 million. With the close of Fund III, Ken Goldberg, the UC Berkeley professor and prolific roboticist, will join The House Fund as a part-time partner, said Jeremy Fiance, the managing partner at The House Fund, in an email interview with TechCrunch. "We're called The House Fund because we're the home for the Berkeley startup community," Fiance said.