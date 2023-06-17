15 injured after Baltimore bus crashes into cars, a building, police say

Authorities in Baltimore are investigating after police say a public bus crashed into multiple cars and a building Saturday, injuring at least 15 people.

Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release. Before hitting the building, the Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into two cars, according to a preliminary investigation.

Baltimore police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened in Baltimore's Seton Hill neighborhood, west of downtown, WJZ News reported.

Baltimore City police, MTA Police, the Baltimore City Fire Department and building inspectors were at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon, WBAL News reported.

How often do bus crashes happen?

No fatalities have been reported from the Baltimore crash, but fatal bus crashes occur many times per year in the U.S.

There were on average over 200 fatal crashes involving buses each year between 2015 and 2020, according to federal data.

Most fatalities were not of occupants of the buses, however. In 2019, 35 bus passengers died in crashes, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. In 2018, that number was 44.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore MTA bus crash involving cars, a building injures 15