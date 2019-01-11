15 Keto-Friendly Products You'll See in 2019

The keto diet was one of hottest diets last year, and it looks like the high-fat, low-carb craze here to stay. ( Here's how I feel about that.) If you're determined to hop on board, food companies have your back. Here are 15 keto-friendly foods you can now find on store shelves:

Snacks

-- Pizootz Artisan Flavor Infused Peanuts: These snacking peanuts are infused with flavors like New York dill pickle, bay spice, "blazin' buffalo" and more. Since the nuts aren't coated, they won't leave you with messy hands. A 1-ounce serving of the bay spice flavor provides 140 calories, 12 grams of fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

-- Moon Cheese: These crunchy snacks made from 100-percent natural cheese come in flavors like cheddar, Gouda, pepper jack and mozzarella. Moon Cheese Sriracha is a "limited run" variety available now and made with Monterey Jack cheese and Sriracha. Moon Cheese is made from high-quality protein and is gluten-free, keto-friendly and a good source of calcium. No refrigeration is required and the bags are resealable.

[See: The Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss.]

-- Peckish Hard-Boiled Egg Snack Packs: Each box in this line includes two hard-boiled eggs paired with one crunchy dip. The salt and pepitas dip is made with roasted pepita seeds mixed with sea salt and a dash of cracked pepper. One snack container provides 190 calories, 14 grams of fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 14 grams of protein, 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber and no sugar.

-- Whisps: This airy, crispy snack chip is made from 100-percent pure cheese. Flavors include Asiago and Pepper Jack, cheddar and Parmesan. Twenty-three Asiago and Pepper Jack crisps contain 150 calories, 11 grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, 12 grams of protein and 1 gram of carbs. They're also sugar-free and an excellent source of calcium.

-- Lorissa's Kitchen Beef Sticks: Lorissa's beef sticks are sourced from 100-percent grass-fed beef and contain no preservatives. They are seasoned and slow-smoked for flavor. Keto-friendly varieties include original and jalapeno. One stick of the original flavor provides 130 calories, 11 grams of fat, 5 grams of saturated fat, 6 grams of protein, 1 gram of carbs and 1 gram of sugar.

-- Jack's Links Snack Bites: This pouch filled with bite-sized beef bites is perfect when you're on the go. Keto-friendly varieties include original snack stick bites, original tender bites and prime rib beef tender cuts. A 1-ounce serving (or about three bites) of the original tender bites provides 70 calories, 1 gram of fat, 0.5 grams of saturated fat, 10 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbs and 6 grams of sugar.

-- Olli Salumeria Sliced Chubs: These cured meat snack packs are pre-sliced, keto-friendly, antibiotic-free and raised on 100-percent vegetarian feed. Flavors include Genoa, sopressata, Calabrese and pepperoni.

-- EPIC Bites: These on-the-go bites are created by combining whole animal muscle meat with spices. Flavors include sweet and savory bison bacon, hickory-smoked bacon and sweet sesame ginger chicken. The bites are rich in protein, low in sugar, and free of gluten, grains, soy and dairy.

[See: 8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks.]

Bars and Shakes

-- Koia Keto: This line of plant-based keto protein drinks just hit shelves January 1. The base is a coconut milk combined with a blend of pea, rice and chickpea proteins. Flavors include chocolate brownie, cake batter and "caramel creme." One 12-ounce bottle of the cake batter drink provides 270 calories, 22 grams of fat, 20 grams of saturated fat, 12 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber, 3 grams of sugar and no added sugar.

-- Ample K Ketogenic Formula: This drinkable healthy meal is made with at least 13 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber in each bottle. Ample contains whey protein isolate, MCT-rich fat blends, organic greens, fiber and prebiotics, and a probiotic blend.

-- Atkins Protein Wafer Crisps: Both Atkins 20 and Atkins 40 are keto-friendly. Atkins recently released a line of protein wafer crisps made from a protein blend of whey protein, almond flour, whole-wheat flour and palm oil. Flavors include peanut butter, chocolate mint and lemon vanilla. One bar of the peanut butter flavor contains 190 calories, 14 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 11 grams of protein, 9 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.