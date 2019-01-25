Kids Who Gave Back and Made a Difference

These 15 kids under 15 have gone the extra mile by donating hundreds or more to a charity of their choice, and in some cases, starting charities of their own. These children’s charity stories are sure to motivate you to give back and inspire your children to be great with money .

The holiday season is the season for giving — and there’s no age minimum to be charitable. If you’re a parent, consider encouraging your kids to make a donation to a charity of their choice this season. Children whose parents talk to them about donating are 20 percent more likely to give than those whose parents don’t, Debra Mesch, director of Indiana University’s Women’s Philanthropy Institute, told Philanthropy.com.

Addie Brewington: Coats 4 Kids

When Addie Brewington of Kootenai, Idaho, was 6 years old, she saved up $100 of her allowance money to donate to KXLY’s Coats 4 Kids, which collects winter coats and gives them to local children in need. Two years later, she got her classmates involved in her charity mission, rallying them to raise $200, which she promised to match with her own allowance, the Bonner County Daily Bee reported. In November, Brewington, now 8, and her classmates met their goal and celebrated with a pizza party.

“Coats 4 Kids doesn’t happen without people giving their time, and to see a kid give her time and care about others is pretty special for us,” KXLY’s sports director Keith Osso told the paper.

Olivia Bouler: Wildlife Recovery

Olivia Bouler, now 18, is an environmental artist and activist who first got involved in the cause when she heard about the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf Coast when she was 10 years old. She raised $200,000 for wildlife recovery efforts to help birds that were affected by the spill by creating bird drawings and giving them to people who donated. She has been named a White House Champion of Change, and is also a book author, writing and illustrating the book “Olivia’s Birds: Saving the Gulf.”

Mackenzie Bearup: Sheltering Books

Mackenzie Bearup of Alpharetta, Ga., started Sheltering Books when she was 13 to collect children’s books for shelters after experiencing the power of reading firsthand. Bearup suffers from reflex sympathetic dystrophy, which causes severe pain in her knee. There is no cure, so she uses reading as an escape, CNN reported.

“I think any child being in horrible, intense pain like this, they need something. And something that I knew that helped me was books,” she told the news station.

The charity has expanded to provide book donations to readers of all ages who are homeless and in the military. Sheltering Books has donated over 460,000 books to shelters across the world.

Brittany and Robbie Bergquist: Cell Phones for Soldiers

Brittany and Robbie Bergquist were 12 and 13, respectively, when they heard about a soldier returning from Iraq with a nearly $8,000 phone bill. They wanted to do something to help, and with just $21 in donations and some help from their parents, the siblings created Cell Phones For Soldiers. The charity provides funding for military members to allow them to communicate with friends and family back home for free, and also provides emergency grants to veterans to help them in their transition back to civilian life.

Jonas Corona: Love in the Mirror

Jonas Corona of Long Beach, Calif., started going with his mother and aunt to volunteer at a homeless shelter in downtown Los Angeles at the age of 4. When he was 6, a boy his own age came to the shelter with just his older brother and no parents.

“Seeing that boy on the street, and learning that there were kids my age on the streets that needed help made me really sad,” Corona told Voyage LA. “I knew I had to do something about it.”

He started Love in the Mirror to empower youth to help youth. The organization organizes events and drives to collect goods including food, clothes, socks, toys, toiletries and learning materials, which are then donated to shelters or distributed directly to the homeless by Corona and other volunteers. Corona hopes to eventually open a youth shelter in his hometown of Long Beach.