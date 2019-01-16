SAS soldier hailed as a hero after charging into gunfire to take down terrorists in Nairobi hotel

A member of the SAS helped save hundreds of lives when he charged into gunfire to rescue civilians trapped during a terrorist attack in Nairobi.

A mission mounted by Kenyan forces on Wednesday ended a 20-hour assault on 14 Riverside, a luxury hotel and office complex in one of the city's most affluent districts, killing at least some of the perpetrators.

Uhuru Kenyatta, the Kenyan president, said that 14 civilians were killed before the attack was ended in one of the biggest military operations ever mounted in the capital.

At least one Briton was killed and one other badly wounded, amid fears that the true death toll could be higher after the Kenyan Red Cross disclosed that as many as 50 people remained unaccounted for.

The unidentified SAS soldier, reportedly in Kenya to train and mentor local special forces, often appeared to be at the forefront of the operation, frequently pictured bringing civilians to safety.

The soldier, carrying his special forces C8 Diemaco rifle, enters the compound alongside Kenyan security forces Credit: AFP

Although on non-combat deployment, he raced to the scene within the first hour of the attack, wearing body armour over civilian clothes and a balaclava to cover his face.

In one photograph from the scene, he carries the limp, bleeding body of a victim. Another shows the soldier bursting into the hotel complex with his special forces issue C8 Diemaco rifle drawn.

He reportedly worked with US Navy Seals, operating under Kenyan command, during the mission.

British special forces, who regularly train the equivalent troops of foreign nations, are not meant to engage in any direct combat on such missions.

However, the Telegraph understands that no action is to be taken against the SAS man who acted in Kenya, and that his decision to involve himself in the life-saving operation is considered to be a fine example of the ethos of British Special Forces.

The SAS soldier evacuates an injured woman from the scene in Nairobi

Five years ago in Nairobi a bungled security operation was blamed for prolonging a terror attack on the Westgate shopping mall, during which 67 people were killed.

Lessons appear to have been learnt. Yesterday multiple security units, acting under the command of the head of a feared paramilitary unit, mounted a sustained counterassault, clearing the complex building by building.

It was unclear if other British personnel were involved. A second British security officer, stationed in a getaway vehicle outside the complex during the first phase of the counterattack on Tuesday afternoon confirmed his involvement but declined to give details, only saying: “We are part of an ongoing operation”.