15 killed after plane crashes during rain and low visibility
A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed just west of Tehran, Iran, amid severe weather conditions on Monday morning local time, according to Iranian state TV. Iranian emergency management official told state TV that 16 people were on board the plane when it crashed, and that there is only one known survivor. Weather observations at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport reported rain and 7 km (4.5 miles) visibility around the time of the incident.