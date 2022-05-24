15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. (May 24)
It happened in the town of Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Sixteen people are dead, including 14 children, one teacher, and the suspected gunman following a report of an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, of Uvalde.
Illinois and Chicago leaders are reacting to the Texas school shooting that killed at least 15 people. Some are calling for legislators to pass gun control measures.
At least 14 students and one teacher are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The alleged gunman is also dead. Carter Evans reports.
At least 13 students were injured.
In the first news conference following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, authorities confirmed fatalities, but saved further details for subsequent briefings.
The episode's plot involved a school shooting.
An 18-year-old gunman, Salvadore Ramas, shot and killed 14 children and a teacher at a South Texas elementary school. It happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said Tuesday that school shootings are “unfortunately, An American problem that it seems many lawmakers refuse to solve.” Escobar was responding to reports of another recent mass shooting in the states – this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that has so far eft 14 children and one teacher…
Fifteen people were killed, including more than a dozen children, in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.
Police responded Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter at a Texas elementary school, according to the district.
