15 Largest Fiber Optic Companies in the World

Trish Novicio
·8 min read

In this article, we are going to list the 15 largest fiber optic companies in the world. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 largest fiber optic companies in the world.

Fiber optics is the backbone of the internet. Optical fibers are clear elastic cables made up of high-grade plastic, glass, and silica through which light signals can be transmitted with very little loss of strength. It all started in 1970 where one team was experimenting with fused silica. And with that, Corning Glass researchers invented the fiber optic wire that can relay more information than a copper wire. These optical waveguide fibers let high-speed transmitting of information from one place to another, even thousands of miles away. When General Telephone and Electronics first launched telephone traffic through a fiber-optic system in 1977, the demand for fiber-optic cables increased remarkably.

With technological advancement, these optical fibers are not only being utilized in the telecommunication industry but also has numerous applications in the medical, military and defense, oil, and gas sectors. You take advantage of fiber-optics every single day thru FTTH or fiber to the home setup. It provides you high-speed internet connectivity and lets you transmit your video, audio, picture, and text files from your desktop to online in just one click. In the biomedical field, fiber optics are used in the transmission of imaging and the advancement of minimally invasive surgery to name a few. In the military and aerospace industries, it provides secure communication and optical computing. On the other hand, high-bandwidth communication is provided by fiber optics in the oil and gas industries. Other applications of optical fibers include automotive and industrial sectors.

Despite the increase in the market size of fiber optics, the growth rate of the fiber optics industry became stagnant due to the impact of COVID-19. Due to implemented lockdowns, the production and vendor operation of fiber optic companies slowed down. The global fiber optics market is valued at $6.81 billion and is projected to reach $9.91 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%. The tremendous growth of global internet users supports the fiber optics demand prominently.

The Internet has become vital to our everyday lives as it is not only important in communication but a large population relies on the internet for profit. In the 2019 report of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the global internet usage rate stood at 53.6% or 4.13 billion. This means more than half of the world's population is connected to the internet. Moreover, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected the number of internet users will surpass 5 billion in 2025.

provider, network, datacenter, parallel, net, hardware, business, server, new, internet, tech, hub, broadband, cable, data, cords, port, socket, digital, adapter, rack,
provider, network, datacenter, parallel, net, hardware, business, server, new, internet, tech, hub, broadband, cable, data, cords, port, socket, digital, adapter, rack,

asharkyu/Shutterstock.com

The U.S market size of the Fiber-Optic Cable Manufacturing industry is $1.9 billion in 2020. The ongoing hype about bettering 5G connectivity that offers faster mobile internet connectivity grows the demand for fiber optic infrastructure. One of the pioneering fiber optic companies in the US is Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW). Corning Inc. is a New York-based cable and tech company, is one of the largest fiber optic cable providers in the US and global market. Corning Inc. is a major key player in developing 5G networks offering fiber optic technology to network operators. Despite the fiber optic industry being struck hard by COVID-19, Corning Inc remains positive with unhampered operations as the company expects 5-8% sales growth in the 4th quarter of 2020. Recently, Corning Incorporated announced a technical collaboration with North Carolina-based Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM), to deliver optical connectivity solutions worldwide. The collaboration will enable global customers and system operators to build data centers to keep up with the emerging data and computing demand.

In 2019, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the fiber optic industry mainly due to the increase of internet penetration in developing countries and strong investment in network infrastructure. This made China the largest supplier of optical fibers in the region. China is the home of the largest fiber-optic companies in the world like ZTE, HTGD, and YOFC. To rank the largest fiber-optic companies in the world, we have used their revenue, market cap, and net profit.

So here's our list of the 15 largest fiber optic companies in the world:

15. Fujikura Ltd

TYO: 5803 Revenue: $10.63 M Market Cap: $112.894 B

Fujikura Ltd. is a Japanese company founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo primarily engages in the development and export of resources, information and communication, electronics, and automotive goods, as well as in the provision of related services. Fujikura produces optical fiber cables and coaxial cables worldwide. The company also manages a real estate leasing business.

11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals
11 Highest Paying Countries for Information Technology Professionals

Copyright: gmast3r / 123RF Stock Photo

14. Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd

SHE: 002491 Revenue:$ 502.96 M Market Cap:$ 5.952 B

Tongding is located in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, and is one of the top leading fiber optics companies in the world. Tongding is mainly involved in the development and delivery of communication cables and optical fibers. The company's principal products include optical fibers, optical communication cables, split optical fiber boxes, and optical fiber distribution frames to mention a few. Tongding Interconnection distributes its products overseas and China as its main market. Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd reported an asset amounting to $1,215 M in 2019.

top 10 Ethereum exchanges to Buy and Sell ETH
top 10 Ethereum exchanges to Buy and Sell ETH

SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock.com

13. Sterlite Technologies Limited

NSE: STLTECH Revenue: $ 703.73 M Market Cap:$ 64.47 B

Sterlite Technologies Ltd is a global technology founded in 1988 and based in Pune, India, and has manufacturing facilities in China and Brazil. STL is one of the top integrators of digital networks engaged in designing, building, and managing smarter digital systems such as optical fiber, cable, and jelly-filled telecom cable products. Sterlite Technologies Ltd reported a net income of $703.73 M and an asset amounting to $1,001 M in 2019.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

12. Futong Technology Development Hldgs Ltd

HKG: 0465 Revenue: $ 848.77 M Market cap:$ 168.075 M

Futong is a Hong Kong-based optical fiber company founded in 1999 and has operating facilities in more than 20 centers in China is focused on wholesale distribution of IT products, services, and computer software. Futong Technology Development Holdgs Ltd reported a net income of $2.87 M in 2019 and has $727.5 M assets.

Permanent storage devices
Permanent storage devices

Copyright: andreykuzmin / 123RF Stock Photo

11. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable JSC Ltd

SHA: 601869 Revenue: $ 1.10 B Market cap: $18.038 B

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company were founded in 1988 in Wuhan, China. YOFC is one of the most popular manufacturers and global distributors of optical fiber and cable products. The company also provides telecom operators, cloud and data centers, smart campuses, rail transport, education, power grids, consumer electronics, and government solutions. The assets of YOFC in 2019 is recorded at $1,104 M.

16 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2017
16 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2017

Pixabay/Public Domain

10. Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC)

(NYSE: BDC) Revenue: $2.13 B Market Cap: $1.78 B

Belden Inc. is an American manufacturer of high-speed electronic cables and networking products founded in 1902 by Joseph C. Belden. Belden reported 34% of their sales from producing and distributing fiber optic cables, flat cables, coaxial cables, and peripheral equipment connections. The company started profiting from selling silk-wrapped magnetic wires needed for telephone coils to shifting focus to emerging technologies with internet and intranet products in 1990, Belden Inc. is one of the biggest names in the fiber optic industry. Last year, Belden Inc reported a net income of $109.65 M and total assets of $3,407 M.

sabrisy/Shutterstock.com

9. Fiberhome Telecommunication Tech. Co.Ltd

SHA: 600498 Revenue: $3.51 B Market Cap: $29.20 B

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co Ltd is a tech company based in Wuhan, China founded in 1974 is focused on designing and manufacturing telecommunication products like fiber optic cables, wires, and integrated broadband access systems (IBAS). The company is one of the world’s top distributor of communication systems, IP data products, and optoelectronic devices. FiberHome recorded a net income of $139.11 M and total assets of $4,476 M in 2019.

8. CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM)

NASDAQ: COMM Revenue: $4.5 B Market Cap: $2.48 B CommScope is a fiber optic company based in North Carolina founded in 1977 that is engaged in manufacturing, designing, and building communication products such as wired and wireless networks. The company produces fiber optic and coaxial cables used by cable and satellite television providers worldwide. CommScope Inc. has a $65.9 net income in 2019.

16 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2017
16 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2017

everything possible/Shutterstock.com

7. Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

SHA: 600487 Revenue: $4.6 B Market Cap: $28.84 B HTGD is a Chinese manufacturer of fiber optic cables listed as the 7th largest manufacturer in Integer's 2017 Top 100 Global Wire and Producers. The company was founded in 1993 and headquartered in Jiangsu, China and engaged in telecom, power, and new energy sectors. Hengtong provides optical cable products for automobiles, submarines, and energy applications.

abstract, access, background, cell, chart, cloud, computer, computing, concept, data, desktop, electronic, email, file, firewall, graph, illustration, information, infrastructure, internet, laptop, mobile, mobility, modem, network, networking, pc, phone, protection, security, server, smart, system, tablet, technology, wifi, workstation
abstract, access, background, cell, chart, cloud, computer, computing, concept, data, desktop, electronic, email, file, firewall, graph, illustration, information, infrastructure, internet, laptop, mobile, mobility, modem, network, networking, pc, phone, protection, security, server, smart, system, tablet, technology, wifi, workstation

Copyright: hywards / 123RF Stock Photo

6. Jiangsu Zhongtian Technologies Co., Ltd.

SHA: 600522 Revenue: $5.51 B Market Cap: $33.45B

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technologies Co., Ltd. or ZTT is one of the largest fiber-optic suppliers in the world. The company was established in 1992 and since then developed 1,000 varieties of fiber optic communication and power transmission products. Jiangsu Zhongtian Technologies Co., Ltd. reported a net income of $279.9 M and assets of $5,713 M in 2019. Click to continue reading and see the 5 largest fiber optic companies in the world. Disclosure: No positions. 15 largest fiber optic companies in the world is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Barr Appoints Durham as Special Counsel to Continue Probe under Biden

    Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham as special counsel to secure his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The authority of the special counsel will make it more difficult for the incoming Biden administration to fire Durham, allowing the attorney to continue his work on the probe. The order appointing Durham special counsel is dated October 19; however, Barr wrote that the order should not be made public until after the general election, “because legitimate investigative and privacy concerns warrant confidentiality.”> News: Here is a copy of the order from Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe pic.twitter.com/rUFbDO6Amj> > -- Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) December 1, 2020"I decided the best thing to do would be to appoint them under the same regulation that covered [Robert] Mueller, to provide Durham and his team some assurance that they’d be able to complete their work regardless of the outcome of the election," Barr told the Associated Press.Durham's investigation "is focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI," Barr said.Crossfire Hurricane was the name given to the FBI's investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian operatives. The more than two-year probe yielded no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to disrupt the 2016 election.As a result of Durham’s investigation, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering an email that he used to apply for a FISA warrant against former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith was involved in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation from its early stages. In August 2016, the FBI agents who opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation gave Trump his first intelligence briefing, and Clinesmith approved a summary of that briefing along with former agent Peter Strzok.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons early Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze, in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Orange County Fire Authority Captain Thanh Nguyen said crews were scrambling to stay ahead of flames that jumped major roads.

  • Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day. In a January 2020 lawsuit, Racine claimed Donald Trump's real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. The high court ruled 6-3 in April that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions.

  • McConnell's latest COVID relief plan includes GOP priorities, 1-month unemployment extension

    A few hours after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill proposal Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) circulated his own plan among Republican lawmakers. Several news organizations obtained a copy of the outline.McConnell's plan, Bloomberg notes, appears to be a tweaked version of his previous $500 billion proposal (although the full price tag is not yet known), with funds earmarked for a second round of the Payroll Protection Program and coronavirus vaccine distribution and development. It doesn't seem likely to serve as an overture to Democrats and instead caters to several Republican senators by including measures like COVID-19 liability shields for businesses, which the other side of the aisle opposes.> McConnell's "revised" bill includes lots of goodies for his members:> > \- Toomey proposal ensuring Fed can't use unspent CARES money > \- school choice tax credits for Cruz > \- Tim Scott's tax deduction for biz meals > \- Cornyn's liability shield bill > \- $20B in additional aid to farmers> > -- Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) December 1, 2020Unlike the bipartisan framework from earlier in the day, McConnell's bill does not include any money for state, local, and tribal governments, another nod toward Republicans who remain staunchly opposed to the notion. It does extend the deadline for enhanced unemployment benefits, but only by a month, whereas the other bill proposal would push end date to April.McConnell said he was bearish on his colleagues' framework because the clock is ticking, and he seems to believe the White House will sign off on his version. > I asked @senatemajldr McConnell why not push for the bipartisan, presumably more popular, COVID Relief framework. His response: pic.twitter.com/iekHQkkues> > -- Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 1, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Bangladesh begins controversial transfer of Rohingya to island

    Bangladesh began transferring hundreds of Rohingya refugees on Thursday to a low-lying island in an area prone to cyclones and floods, with rights groups alleging people were being coerced into leaving.

  • Republican congressman tells Trump to 'delete your account' after he tweeted a 45-minute speech repeating baseless voter-fraud claims

    Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th District, quote-tweeted Trump on Thursday.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.