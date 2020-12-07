15 Largest Insurance Companies in the World

Ty Haqqi

In this article we are going to list the 15 largest insurance companies in the world. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 10 largest insurance companies in the world.

The insurance industry is one of the biggest industries in the world, and is absolutely integral to the economy and quality of life in addition to standards of living in most countries. However, even the biggest of industries have their challenges and the insurance industry over the past couple of years has seen its fair share of challenges too, namely lower interest rates in addition to barriers to its growth. As interest rates have gotten lower over the past year, this has led to a major issue for insurers, who are now looking for different financial assets to invest in, which can also be much riskier than the traditional ones. I know what you might be thinking, and this was my initial thought as well, that surely through charging high premiums and a low rate of paying out, insurers are automatically quite profit, so why does some additional income from investments make that much of a difference? However, for insurers, the vast majority of their profit is actually not through premiums but through the income they generate from their investments. In fact from 2014 - 2018, 90% of their profit was derived from investment income, just showcasing the dependency on this specific income.

Another issue that insurance companies across the world are facing is a drop in life and non-life segments in most mature markets, as the number of policies sold has started to fall, and fewer people are purchasing life insurance policies. An apt metric would be the US in this case, where life insurance policies sold fell by nearly a million between 2008 and 2018, falling from 28.6 million to 27.7 million. One of the most important statistics for insurance companies pertain to the demographics of the market and especially considering the age of the people in these countries. In developed and mature countries, birth rates have been falling for a while now, while breakthroughs in medicine have improved not just the quality of life, but the lifespan itself as well, which means these countries have large ageing populations. On the other hand, most developing countries have a high birth rate and a burgeoning middle class, which is exactly what insurance companies desire. Due to the aforementioned issues that insurance companies are facing, in order to maximize revenues, they've had to resort to cost cutting and cost optimization.

In developing countries, there are many reasons why it is an ideal market for insurance companies, as there is a higher demand for insurance policies in places where people want to save for the future, while due to a lack of funds, government provided healthcare and social programs tend to be weak, resulting in people accessing private insurance. Furthermore, to be able to safely navigate, many small and medium sized entities also take out insurance policies, as do large companies to protect themselves among the unforeseen.

Of course, all the above risks and opportunities were before the worst pandemic in a century hit the world, resulting in over 65 million cases and at least 1.5 million deaths, though these figures change drastically from day to day. To combat the pandemic, countries were forced to go into lockdowns and prevent any businesses from operating which were non-essential, while all the uncertainty triggered several historic stock market crashes and perhaps the worst recession in human history. In fact, all developed countries in the world are currently in a recession or a depression, and unemployment has risen to record highs across the world as many businesses have had to let go of staff while many others have even had to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic. There is hope that the long road to recovery will begin in 2021, mainly due to the fact that several viable vaccines have been developed and their mass manufacture and implementation should be available by early 2021, which will hopefully close one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Easiest Countries to Become a Lawyer
Easiest Countries to Become a Lawyer

Adam Gregor/Shutterstock.com

Like basically every other industry in the world, the insurance industry was not spared the wrath of Covid-19's impact on the economy, especially as most executives in the industry agreed that they were quite ill-prepared to handle any such incident. They were hit especially hard in the first half of 2020, as North American property casualty insurers had to face a stark reality of first-half annualized GAAP operating return-on-average equity decrease to just 2.8% from 8.3% in the previous year. This was mainly due to losses of nearly $7 billion incurred due to the impact of Covid-19. As at September 30, 2020, the year-to-date return of S&P's Insurance Industry Index was far behind the S&P 500 Index, by 24.6%. Since Covid-19 has devastated business activity and employment, global nonlife premiums are expected to remain flat against 2020, even though there is still some optimism that the market will be able to recover and show a 3% growth next year. If this does happen, the credit will be mainly due to the emerging or developing economies.

In the US, insurance companies have more importance than most, especially in healthcare as it is one of the only developed countries in the world to not offer universal healthcare. Rather, people have to be insured themselves or else, in case of even a routine trip to the hospital, the bill might leave them with more worries than before. The country's hospitals are known for overcharging patients for even the most basic services, keeping an exorbitant margin, though this is mainly to help them haggle with insurance companies who try to reduce the costs that the hospital charges. For a common man with no insurance, that can actually be a death sentence, as few can afford to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a small surgery. If you have a family and are looking to move to a state where health insurance premiums are manageable, you might want to avoid the 10 states with the most expensive health insurance premiums and instead focus on the 10 states with the cheapest health insurance.

Many different publications use different methods for ascertaining the largest insurance companies in the world. Some of these use market cap as a metric, other can use total assets while the rest may even consider total revenue. For the sake of accuracy in our rankings, we decided to use all three metrics in addition to operating income to come up with our list, using Forbes and Fortune as our main sources. These companies have earned over $1.5 trillion in revenue in just 2019, while their total assets are worth more than $13 trillion, and operating income tops $150 billion. So let's take a look at the giants of a trillion dollar industry, starting with number 15:

15. American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Total market cap of the company (in billions of dollars): 35

Total revenue of the company in 2019(in billions of dollars): 50

Total assets of the company (in billions of dollars): 525

Total operating income of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 3.3

We kick off our list with a company with around 50,000 employees and which made headlines in the 2008 financial crisis for requiring a bailout of $180 billion, with the Federal Reserve taking control. The company paid back $205 billion to the government in 2012.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), Sign, American general, building, logo
American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG), Sign, American general, building, logo

Andrew Scheck / Shutterstock.com

14. Aviva

Total market cap of the company (in billions of dollars): 12

Total revenue of the company in 2019(in billions of dollars): 90

Total assets of the company (in billions of dollars): 593

Total operating income of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 3.2

The first of multiple British entries in this list is Aviva, which is also the most recent company in our list, only having been founded in 2000 after a merger. It has more than 33 million customers in more than a dozen countries.

Aviva Plc
Aviva Plc

Pixabay/Public Domain

13. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Total market cap of the company (in billions of dollars): 25

Total revenue of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 58

Total assets of the company (in billions of dollars): 592

Total operating income of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 4.2

Manulife is a Canadian insurance company which is 133 years old and has 34,000 employees as well as more than 60,000 agents under contract.

health, plan, personal, money, concept, form, legal, benefit, sign, life, clinic, accident, claim, dollar, disease, banknote, remunerate, inspect, injury, medicine, currency,
health, plan, personal, money, concept, form, legal, benefit, sign, life, clinic, accident, claim, dollar, disease, banknote, remunerate, inspect, injury, medicine, currency,

designer491/Shutterstock.com

12. Legal & General

Total market cap of the company (in billions of dollars): 15

Total revenue of the company in 2019(in billions of dollars): 85

Total assets of the company (in billions of dollars): 735

Total operating income of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 2.3

This British insurance company, like most insurance companies in our list, is over a century old at least, having been founded 184 years ago in 1836.

Pixabay/Public Domain

11. Assicurazioni Generali

Total market cap of the company (in billions of dollars): 23

Total revenue of the company in 2019(in billions of dollars): 92

Total assets of the company (in billions of dollars): 579

Total operating income of the company in 2019 (in billions of dollars): 3

The largest Italian insurance company is one of several European companies in this list, and was founded 189 years ago in 1831.

Pixabay/Public Domain

Please continue to see the 10 largest insurance companies in the world. Disclosure: No positions. 15 largest insurance companies in the world is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

    As Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a secretive naval unit - "a suicide squadron" - attempted its own ill-fated attack.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany

    European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. "Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months," Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.

  • What 'safe harbor day' is and why it's bad news for Trump

    Congress must count the electoral votes from states that meet the Tuesday deadline.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Shark attack victim swam to shore and walked 300m in 'remarkable' survival story

    An Australian man swam to shore and walked 300 metres to get help after suffering “extraordinary” injuries in a shark attack, in a story of survival paramedics have described as “remarkable”. The 29-year-old man was badly bitten by the shark while surfing in D’Estrees Bay off Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Paramedic Michael Rushby said that the surfer had “serious” lacerations on his back, backside and leg “consistent with quite a large shark bite”. Mr Rushby said it was “remarkable” that the man had managed to swim to shore and walk to the car park to get help. “He told me he swam back to the beach by himself… then he had to walk 300 metres to the carpark where he was able to get some help from bystanders. With the extent of his injuries, this was quite remarkable.” An off-duty paramedic who was nearby rushed to the beach in his own car to treat the victim, who received further treatment at the scene from Mr Rusby and another paramedic who came by ambulance before being taken to Flinders Medical Centre. “We stabilised him on the side of the road, treated his injuries and managed his pain,” Mr Rushby said. “The young man sustained serious lacerations and this was to his back, his backside and his thigh. These injuries were consistent with quite a large shark bite.” The surfer wrote a note describing his experience and thanking the paramedics and medical staff who saved him, which has been shared on social media. “I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side,” he wrote. “It was like being hit by a truck. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow, and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Mr Rushby said that despite his injuries the man remained conscious and spoke with the paramedics as they treated him. “He was able to hold a conversation from the time I met him to the time I handed him over. He was doing well, he was able to recall the event, and was able to hold a conversation which was good and reassuring.” In hospital, the shark attack victim said he was “incredibly lucky” and “optimistic” that he would “make a full recovery”. Eight people have been killed in shark attacks in Australia this year, a sharp increase on the two fatal attacks in the previous three years combined. Climate change has been identified as a possible factor for increased shark activity. While great white sharks are not dependent on water temperature, most of the species they hunt are, and as their prey migrates closer to shore, the great whites follow. Daryl McPhee, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at Bond University, told The New Daily after the most recent fatal attack that increasing human marine activity was also a factor.

  • Brazil's president rejects COVID-19 vaccine, undermining a century of progress toward universal inoculation

    The world is eagerly awaiting the release of several COVID-19 vaccines, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is not. “I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said in a Nov. 26 social media broadcast. Bolsonaro, who came down with COVID-19 in July, has also criticized face masks. He and his more faithful supporters oppose any suggestion of mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Vaccine resistance has a long history in Brazil. In November 1904, thousands of people in the city of Rio de Janeiro protested government-mandated smallpox vaccinations in a famous revolt that nearly ended with a coup. Making modern BrazilThe smallpox vaccine had arrived in Brazil almost a century earlier. But the syringes were long, left skin pockmarked and could transmit other diseases such as syphilis. Between 1898 and 1904, only 2% to 10% of Rio’s population was vaccinated yearly, according to historian Sidney Chalhoub. In 1904, smallpox killed 0.4% of Rio residents – a higher percentage of the population than COVID-19’s victims in New York City this year.But these were not the only reasons Brazil made vaccinations mandatory in 1904. As part of a “modernization” plan to attract European immigration and foreign investment, President Rodrigues Alves was committed to eradicating epidemics – not just smallpox, but also yellow fever and the bubonic plague.To rid Rio de Janeiro, then the nation’s capital, of sanitary hazards while opening space for Parisian-style avenues and buildings, hundreds of tenements were demolished between 1903 and 1909. Almost 40,000 people – mostly Afro-Brazilians but also poor Italian, Portuguese and Spanish immigrants – were evicted and removed from downtown Rio. Many were left homeless, forced to resettle on nearby hillsides or in distant rural areas. Meanwhile, public health agents accompanied by armed police systematically disinfected homes with sulfur that destroyed furniture and other belongings – whether residents welcomed them or not. Conspiracy and barricadesPoliticians and military officers who opposed President Alves saw opportunity in the outrage these health initiatives caused. They stoked discontent.With the help of labor organizers and news editors, Alves’ opponents led a campaign against Brazil’s public health mandates throughout 1904. Newspapers reported on violent home disinfections and forced vaccinations. Senators and other public figures declared that mandatory vaccinations encroached on people’s homes and bodies.In mid-November of that year, thousands of protesters gathered in public squares to rally against public health efforts. Rio police reacted with disproportionate force, triggering six days of unrest in the city. A racially diverse crowd of students, construction workers, port workers and other residents fought back, armed with rocks, housewares or the tools of their trade, flipping over streetcars to barricade the streets. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, conspirators were mobilizing young military cadets. Their plan: to overthrow Alves’ government. Their scheme was foiled when the president called upon both the Army and the Navy to contain protesters and detain alleged insurgents. Brazil’s great vaccine revolt was soon suppressed. The language of rightsAfterward, newspapers portrayed protesters as an ignorant mass, manipulated by cunning politicians. They deemed one of the uprising’s popular leaders, Horácio José da Silva – known as “Black Silver” – a “disorderly thug.”But Brazil’s vaccine revolt was more than a cynical political manipulation. Digging into archives, historians like me are learning what really motivated the uprising.The violent and segregationist features of Alves’ urban plan are one obvious answer. In early 20th-century Brazil, most people – women, those who couldn’t read, the unemployed – couldn’t vote. For these Brazilians, the streets were the only place to have their voices heard.But why would they so virulently oppose methods that controlled the spread of disease?Delving into newspapers and legal records, I have found that critics of Brazil’s 1904 public health drive often expressed their opposition in terms of “inviolability of the home,” both on the streets and in courts.For elite Brazilians, invoking this constitutional right was about protecting the privacy of their households, where men ruled over wives, children and servants. Public health agents threatened this patriarchal authority by demanding access to homes and women’s bodies.Poor men and women in Rio also held patriarchal values. But for them there was more than privacy at stake in 1904. Throughout the 19th century, enslaved Afro-Brazilians had formed families and built homes, even on plantations, carving out spaces of relative freedom from their masters. After slavery was abolished in 1888, many freed Afro-Brazilians shared crowded tenements with immigrants. By the time of Alves’s vaccination drive, the poor of Rio had been fighting eviction and police violence for decades. For Black Brazilians, then, defending their rights to choose what to do – or not to do – with their homes and bodies was part of a much longer struggle for social, economic and political inclusion. Deadly learning experienceFour years after the 1904 revolt, Rio was struck by another smallpox epidemic. With so many people unvaccinated, deaths doubled; almost 1% of the city perished.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]It was a deadly learning experience. From then on, Brazilian leaders framed mandatory smallpox, measles and other vaccines as a means to protect the common good, and invested in educational campaigns to explain why. Throughout the 20th century, vaccinations were extremely successful in Brazil. Since the 1990s, 95% of children have been vaccinated, though the numbers are dropping.Today, Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As in the past, Afro-Brazilians are hurting more than others.By invoking Brazilians’ individual right not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, President Bolsonaro is ignoring the lessons of 1904 – undermining a century of hard work fighting disease in Brazil.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pedro Cantisano, University of Nebraska Omaha.Read more: * COVID-19 is deadlier for black Brazilians, a legacy of structural racism that dates back to slavery * In Brazil’s raging pandemic, domestic workers fear for their lives – and their jobsPedro Cantisano does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks

    With time running out, lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, leaving that issue for President-elect Joe Biden to wrestle over with a new Congress next year. The cash payments were popular when they were first distributed after the pandemic hit, and Biden on Friday had expressed hope that a second wave might come after weekend negotiations. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat, indicated that excluding the checks while assuring small-business aid and renters’ assistance was the only way to reach agreement with Republicans who are putting firm limits on the bill’s final price tag.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Chechnya buries teenager who beheaded French school teacher - rights adviser

    A teenager who beheaded a French school teacher in a killing that convulsed France has been buried in his native Chechnya after his relatives repatriated his body, a local human rights expert said on Monday. Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old male born in Muslim-majority Chechnya, was shot dead in October by French police after slaying middle school teacher Samuel Paty in a suburb of Paris. Anzorov had wanted to punish Paty for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad to pupils in a lesson about freedom of expression.

  • Venezuela vote likely to give Congress to Maduro's party

    Venezuela's congressional election on Sunday will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country's last major independent institution, but will do little to improve his image at home and abroad. Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Backlash to restrictions as California sees surge in COVID-19 infections

    Outside California’s big cities, especially in conservative areas, the backlash against tough new restrictions is growing, and some sheriffs say they won’t enforce health orders.

  • Giant continental dormice spotted in England as conservationists warn they could harm native species

    To a passer-by, the fluffy, cartoonish creature on the floor could have been a cuddly toy dropped by a child on a trip to the New Forest National Park. However, to those with a knowledge of rodents, the animal which has been sighted in the park for the first time is a European dormouse which could be breeding in Britain. This year, wildlife experts have spotted the Garden Dormouse in Derbyshire and the New Forest, sparking concerns that it has been deliberately released. They are usually found in France, Spain and Italy. Unlike our native hazel dormice, this species is extremely hardy and carnivorous. While our small, honey-coloured native species prefers to feast on nuts and berries, the continental invader is predatory, eating the young of other rodents and small birds. There are fears if the species started breeding in large numbers, they could pose a threat to our native animals. Government sources say they are risk assessing the rodent, but it is not known to be rapidly breeding in the UK and is not thought to be a significant risk at this time.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • Chinese probe orbiting moon with Earth-bound samples

    A Chinese probe was orbiting the moon on Monday in preparation for the returning of samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years. The ascent module of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft transferred a container with 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of samples after docking with the robot spacecraft on Sunday and was then cut free. The orbiter and reentry vehicle will circle the moon for another week awaiting a narrow time window to make the roughly three-day, 383,000-kilometer (238,000-mile) journey back to Earth.

  • 'Thanks Kelly Loeffler, I think we got the message': Fox News mocks Georgia senator for repeating herself during debate

    Loeffler's catchphrases included "Radical liberal Raphael Warnock," "I lived the American dream," and "President Trump has every right to."