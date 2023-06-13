15 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive on time with Prime shipping

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: tech, kitchenware, and other gifts your dad will love.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

You did it again, didn't you? You waited until the last minute to get your dad a gift for his special day, and now you're afraid he's going to feel like you forgot about him. Worry not: We've compiled 15 great last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive before Sunday, June 18 thanks to Amazon Prime shipping.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Whichever gift you decide to get your dad, don't hesitate another second to add it to your cart and checkout. Father's Day 2023 is this Sunday, and it will be here before you know it. Here are 15 last-minute Father's Day gifts he'll love.

▶ Best Father's Day gifts: 40 gifts that your dad will love

1. For dads who could use some restful sleep: Renpho Eyeris 1

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Renpho Eyeris 1

When it comes to falling asleep and staying asleep, the Renpho Eyeris 1 is a fantastic little face mask. Not only does it massage the area around your dad's eyes, but applies heat for an extra level of comfort. It's one of those "how did I ever live without it?" Father's Day gifts.

$68 at Amazon

2. For dads who stream: Roku Ultra 4820R

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Roku Ultra

If your dad's dedicated streaming device is getting a little laggy, the Roku Ultra 4820R is a worthy upgrade. It's our favorite streaming device because it's fast, has top-of-the-line voice controls, and full 4K and HDR support. The Roku Ultra is also one of the more user-friendly devices, for dads who struggle with new tech.

$100 at Amazon

3. For a budget-friendly gift: Tile Mate

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Tile Mate

Are you cash-strapped this year? No worries: You can still get dad a memorable last-minute Father's Day gift like Tile Mate. It's a handy little tracker that your dad can strap to his keychain, backpack or anything else he loses track of on a daily basis. To find his valuables again, he can make Tile Mate emit a loud sound or track it via GPS on his phone.

$25 at Amazon

4. For dads who are serious about their tunes: Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones

Whether your dad is still rocking ripped jeans and blasting grunge or if he thinks music peaked in the hair-metal '80s, the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are perfect for rocking out to his favorite tunes. It ranks as our favorite pair of headphones because of its top-notch noise-canceling, perfect audio quality, and comfortable earmuffs that remain cozy even if your dad decides to wear them all day. They even come with a handy carrying case, making them perfect for last-minute traveling.

$349 at Amazon

5. For the dad who dreams of thin-slice: Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Ooni Koda 12 gas pizza oven

If your dad is serious about pizza, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza oven is a last-minute Father's Day gift he'll treasure for a lifetime. It's our pick for one of the best pizza ovens for the price, because it makes delicious Neopolitan-style pies in moments, not minutes, just like his favorite wood-fired pizza joint.

$399 at Amazon

6. For a dad-friendly accessory: Carhartt Men’s knit cuffed beanie

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Carhartt beanie

While everyone and their girlfriend love the look and feel of a Carhartt beanie, it's an accessory that's firmly dadcore. Even if your dad already has one or two Carhartt Men's knit cuffed beanies, you can always score him another one, considering just how many colors are available. These beanies are great for keeping cold at bay, but cozy enough to wear year-round.

$20 at Amazon

7. For the aspiring mixologist: Aloono Copper Boston cocktail shaker set

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Aloono cocktail shaker set

Thank God for the "cocktail dads" who are more than happy to mix up drinks at any backyard party or family reunion. The Aloono Copper Boston cocktail shaker set is made for them, with tons of tools made to concoct everything from a dry martini to a frosty margarita. The copper finish gives this cocktail set a fancy edge.

$48 at Amazon

8. For a priceless power tool: Makita Cordless Drill

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Makita cordless drill

There are dads who are always working on some home improvement project or other, and a great cordless drill is essential for such tasks. The Makita Cordless Drill Kit is our favorite handheld drill because it's lightweight, compact, and powerful: all things you want in a power tool.

$199 at Amazon

9. For the dad who’s begging for a smartwatch: Apple Watch SE

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Apple Watch SE

Has your dad been sheepish about investing in a smartwatch? The Apple Watch SE is great for any dad ready to jump on the bandwagon, especially at its price point. It's one of our favorite smartwatches because, despite its discount price, it outclasses plenty of other devices with its crash detection, iPhone integration and general ease of use.

$219 at Amazon

10. For retro gaming dads: 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Switch and Windows

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Switch and Windows

In the era of gacha and pay-to-win, it's easy to agree with dads who claim gaming's greatest days are behind us. For the retro gaming dad, there's no better way to capture that ethereal coin-op magic than with the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Switch and Windows. It's perfect for playing arcade classics on modern consoles, with full wireless capabilities and clicky buttons that mimic the neon-tinted memories of arcades past.

$90 at Amazon

11. For dads who can’t live without caffeine: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

Does your dad rage when he hasn't had his coffee? The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi lets dad make his coffee in as little as 90 seconds. All your dad has to do is pop a Nespresso pod in the machine, choose between six coffee styles from espresso to pour over, click a button, and enjoy a delicious cup of joe quicker than it takes to measure out coffee grounds. Our kitchen and cooking editor Monica Petrucci enjoyed how quickly it brewed coffee and how easy the upkeep was.

$155 at Amazon

12. For the dad who loves to golf: Callaway’s Supersoft Golf Balls

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Callaway's Supersoft golf balls

Golf is easily at the top of the list of "dad sports." It's a great way to break a sweat, but it can also be a great opportunity for networking, camaraderie or just plain getting away from the ol' ball and chain. If your dad loves hitting the green, this set of Callaway's Supersoft Golf Balls might make him tear up with joy. It's a brand beloved by golfers because it promotes high launching, low spin, and excellent control on the green.

$25 at Amazon

13. For dads who cook fancy: Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Breville Joule Turbo

Sous vide immersion circulators are like culinary magic wands that can pull off miracles like perfectly cooked steaks and fluffy cheesesteaks in a jar. It's one of those tools that were never seen outside of Michelin-star restaurants, but devices like Breville Joule Turbo are made with the home chef in mind. Even if dad is more of an amateur, the device syncs to a smartphone app with full guided video instructions and recipes for him to try out. Turbo is the latest iteration of Breville Joule, which ranks as our favorite immersion circulator out there.

$250 at Amazon

14. For a pan that won’t cause any headaches: OXO Good Grips Pro 10-inch frying pan

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: OXO Good Grips Pro 10-inch frying pan

Non-stick pans are a great last-minute Father's Day gift, especially if your dad's non-stick cookware is starting to flake. The OXO Good Grips Pro 10-inch frying pan is our favorite non-stick pan because it heats quickly and retains it, to make everything from pancakes to scrambled eggs with a handle that makes flipping a breeze.

$47 at Amazon

15. For a versatile to-go glass: Stanley Classic Stay Chill Insulated Pint Glass with Lid

Last-minute Father's Day gifts: Stanley Classic Stay Chill Insulated Pint Glass with Lid

An underrated last-minute Father's Day gift is a to-go cup that can handle black coffee and beer equally well. The Stanley Classic Stay Chill Insulated Pint Glass keeps your dads beer frosty for hours, and even packs an integrated bottle opener making it a great BYOB to-go glass.

$17 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Last-minute Father's Day gifts that will still arrive on time