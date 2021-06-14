17 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts From Amazon He’ll Actually Want

Reuters

Taiwan will be a "force for good" and continue to seek even greater international support, the presidential office said, after the Chinese-claimed island won unprecedented backing from the Group of Seven of major democracies. The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said this was the first time the G7 leaders' communique has stressed the importance of peace and stability in the strait and first time since its founding there was "content friendly to Taiwan", expressing deep thanks for the support.