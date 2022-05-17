15 LGBTQ+ People Tell Us What Is Bringing Them Queer Joy Right Now
·8 min read
Netflix
Watching Heartstopper was a reminder of what it is to be alive: to be open to the joy of finding yourself, even despite all of life’s complications. It’s a complicated time to be LGBTQ, to say the least. Last week a leaked draft opinion signaled that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade — a decision that would threaten reproductive health care access for countless queer, trans, and non-binary people and potentially undermine key LGBTQ rights victories. More than 230 bills have been introduced this year targeting rights and protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, primarily trans youth. And yet seeing Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) fall in love in spite of the challenges facing our community was a reminder that we have the capacity to find love and acceptance through it all. We can still thrive in a world that is too often unkind to us.
As we struggle to persist during difficult times, BuzzFeed asked 15 LGBTQ people what is bringing them joy right now — whether it’s a hit Netflix YA series, a queer group chat, or literally finding light in the darkness.
As LGBTQ people, we declare our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness against constant opposition. Although we fight restlessly, we still harness the power of love and laughter. For me, that comes in queer literature. In the last months, I have been locked in Giovanni's Room, reworked my life’s color scheme with All Boys are Blue, and learned that I'm not the only Greedy Bisexual Who Wants Too Much. To my LGBTQ fam who feel alone, I urge you to pick up a book by a queer author. Laugh, cry, heal, and smile with us. Our literature keeps us together.
People think I’m a Rose, but I’m a Dorothy. Again and again, I come back to TheGolden Girls. These women helped me feel less alone when I was a kid growing up on an isolated Pennsylvania farm, and the pandemic has deepened my joy over the Henny Penny episode. I’ve only recently realized that I’m a Dorothy because she doesn’t fulfill her gender role “correctly,” and people make assumptions about her value and attractiveness because of it. (Also she has a contentious relationship with her mother!) The Henny Penny play-within-a-play is an étude on inevitability and friendship, and I love it.
John Oliver took on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and her state’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, aimed at transgender youth, on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight. The law made it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe or administer gender-affirming medication to transgender minors to help affirm their new gender […]
Teachers and their supporters demonstrate in St. Paul, Minn., in March 2022. Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesThe national debate about LGBTQ issues in schools has come to the Midwest. In the wake of the passage of Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law, more than a dozen other states – including Missouri, Iowa, Tennessee and Ohio – have proposed similar legislation aimed at limiting how teachers discuss topics of gender identity or sexual orientation. Based on my own ex
HBOAfter a brief—albeit hilarious—riff on the Eurovision Song Contest, Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver dedicated the top of his show Sunday evening to Alabama, whose governor, Kay Ivey, passed a “transgender youth ban,” making it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for doctors to provide medication to transgender people under the age of 19.“That is absolutely appalling,” remarked Oliver. “Nobody should ever be facing criminal punishment for providing health care to young people.” Ive
In the spring of 2020, Idaho became the first state in the United States to ban transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports. Trans athletes—particularly trans girls—are now directly in the crosshairs of America’s raging culture wars, as bills targeting trans and gender-expansive young people proliferate across the country. Conservative groups and lawmakers realized that the issue could reliably excite Republicans and potential swing voters, drawing them into broader cultural debates surrounding trans rights in the U.S.—battles that tend to serve Republicans electorally.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis apologized Monday after getting booed and heckled for remarks she made on sexual identity during a University of Wyoming graduation speech. A first-term Republican from deep-red Wyoming, Lummis said in Saturday's speech in Laramie that human rights are derived from God but that government seeks to redefine many of them. "Even fundamental, scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days," Lummis said.
Story at a glance Middle school students at Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) last week were asked to write a letter to an imaginary friend “struggling with homosexuality” and use lessons from the Bible to “persuade” them that they are not gay. The assignment was first flagged by a gay Louisville, Ky. community member who…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some high school seniors are looking to leave their last mark as they go off to live new lives as college students or go out into the workforce. For some, that means speaking out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, known among critics as don’t say gay, and speaking up in favor of LGBTQ+ rights. One such student is Zander Moricz, who says he is his ...