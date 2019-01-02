This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 High-Paying Careers That Won’t Kill You

Who says high pay needs to come with high stress? If you’re looking to get into a field that pays well, without crazy life-or-death pressure, you’re in luck. There are plenty of “boring” jobs that are also very high paying.

There are a variety of jobs in fields such as business and healthcare that are reported to be low-stress. In fact, the following professions have a median salary of at least $75,000, according to the most recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and are some of the highest-paying jobs across the country.

University Professor

Median Salary: $75,430

Post-secondary teachers tend to enjoy flexible schedules. While some teach classes at night or on weekends, these professionals generally enjoy their jobs and appreciate the opportunity to share their expertise with students, according to the BLS. CareerCast ranked university professor as one of the careers with the lowest stress level in 2017.

In addition to teaching, university professors advise students and conduct research in their fields. While most positions require you to hold a Ph.D., a graduate degree might be sufficient for community colleges, according to the BLS.

Related: Here’s How Much Teachers Make in Every State

Audiologist

Median Salary: $75,980

CareerCast ranked audiologist as one of the least stressful jobs of 2017. According to the BLS, audiologists work with patients to identify and remedy problems related to hearing. Audiologists generally work full time in healthcare facilities or schools and rarely have to deal with overtime hours.

To succeed in this field, you’ll need to earn your doctorate in audiology, which generally takes four years. You can apply to an audiology program with a bachelor’s degree in any specialty.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $79,200

Operations research analysts use advanced math and analytics to investigate complex issues for businesses, according to the BLS. While they travel on occasion, they generally work typical hours in an office setting.

While you might be able to land an entry-level position in this field with a bachelor’s degree, the BLS reveals that most employers prefer workers with a master’s degree or Ph.D. Aspiring analysts should pursue degrees in operations research, math, engineering or a comparable quantitative or technical field. Operations research analyst is one of the highest-paying jobs for women.

Radiation Therapist

Median Salary: $80,160

You can earn a healthy salary by administering radiation to treat cancer and other illnesses. Although radiation therapists are on their feet assisting patients most of the day, they tend to work standard hours, as radiation sessions are scheduled during normal business hours, according to the BLS.

Educational requirements vary, but employers generally prefer applicants with an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Statistician

Median Salary: $80,500

If you’re good with numbers, you might want to consider a career as a statistician. These individuals collect data to help solve problems in a variety of industries and generally work 40 hours per week, according to Campus Explorer.

Job growth for this profession is currently high, as an increasing number of businesses are using statistical analysis to make decisions, according to the BLS. Most opportunities require candidates to hold master’s degrees in statistics, mathematics or similar fields.

Don’t Miss: 10 Boring Jobs That Pay $100,000 or More

Biomedical Engineer

Median Salary: $85,620

A biomedical engineering career offers both professional and personal benefits. In fact, Time listed biomedical engineer as one of the highest-paying, lowest-stress careers in 2015.

Biomedical engineers analyze and design equipment, devices and computers used in the healthcare field. According to the BLS, workers in this field typically have normal schedules, but there is the potential for longer hours to meet deadlines and design standards. Job seekers can find positions in hospitals, universities, medical institutions and labs.

To enter this profession, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering. However, if you already have an engineering degree, you can get into this field by taking biomedical engineering classes or earning a graduate degree in the subject.