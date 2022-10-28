15 Managers Who Might Actually (If It’s Possible) Be Worse Than Your Own
I don't know about y'all, but I've definitely had my fair share of bosses who have made my life a living hell.
Peacock / Via giphy.com
Unfortunately, it looks like plenty of others have endured them too. Recently, a lot of people have posted on the r/antiwork subreddit about their unpleasant experiences with their superiors, and y'all need to see this.
Peacock / Via giphy.com
I've rounded up 15 posts that actually made me shake my head. Some people just shouldn't be in charge. Anyway, here they are, in no particular order:
1. The boss who was stealing tips from workers:
2. The one who really didn't care that their worker almost and could've died:
3. The one who reduced everything down to a "choice":
4. The boss who does not understand the concept of boundaries:
Owner texts me on one of my two days off in a row, that I’m not scheduled, asking me to come in. Then a few hours later asks the same for the next day. from antiwork
5. The silencer.
6. The one who is also the bathroom police:
7. If the last boss was the bathroom police, this one's the bathroom police chief:
Yes, by "bow movements" they mean bowel movements.
8. The boss who really said "we need proof" — like, uhhh read the room:
When my grandfather passed away, my boss asked for a funeral note. Wtf is a funeral note? from antiwork
9. The one who made the workplace an involuntary sauna — but it was nowhere near relaxing:
is there anything I can do? my boss won't answer me, it's 90° and it feels like I'm going to pass out from antiwork
10. The manager who said "give thanks":
11. The electricity overlord:
12. The passive-aggressive boss — way too many of them exist, but this one managed to take the meaning to new heights:
13. The one who said, screw the health code!
Me-I have covid. Them-are you still gonna work tho? Spoiler, govt guidelines advise I stay home. (aus) from antiwork