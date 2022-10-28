15 Managers Who Might Actually (If It’s Possible) Be Worse Than Your Own

I don't know about y'all, but I've definitely had my fair share of bosses who have made my life a living hell.

Unfortunately, it looks like plenty of others have endured them too. Recently, a lot of people have posted on the r/antiwork subreddit about their unpleasant experiences with their superiors, and y'all need to see this.

I've rounded up 15 posts that actually made me shake my head. Some people just shouldn't be in charge. Anyway, here they are, in no particular order:

1. The boss who was stealing tips from workers:

Booster Juice Signal Hill: Illegal or Unethical Owners? from Calgary

2. The one who really didn't care that their worker almost and could've died:

i got in a car accident, this was my bosses response. from antiwork

3. The one who reduced everything down to a "choice":

Nice letter just put out by corporate. from antiwork

4. The boss who does not understand the concept of boundaries:

Owner texts me on one of my two days off in a row, that I’m not scheduled, asking me to come in. Then a few hours later asks the same for the next day. from antiwork

5. The silencer.

Found out I have one of these bosses 🤔 from antiwork

6. The one who is also the bathroom police:

so this is the sign posted on the bathroom door at work today. from antiwork

7. If the last boss was the bathroom police, this one's the bathroom police chief:

Recently posted at work. from antiwork

Yes, by "bow movements" they mean bowel movements.

8. The boss who really said "we need proof" — like, uhhh read the room:

When my grandfather passed away, my boss asked for a funeral note. Wtf is a funeral note? from antiwork

9. The one who made the workplace an involuntary sauna — but it was nowhere near relaxing:

is there anything I can do? my boss won't answer me, it's 90° and it feels like I'm going to pass out from antiwork

10. The manager who said "give thanks":

Bow to our lords Permacorp from antiwork

11. The electricity overlord:

Stop stealin' mah 'lectricity!!!!! from antiwork

12. The passive-aggressive boss — way too many of them exist, but this one managed to take the meaning to new heights:

I spent my day in the ER and my boss sent me this from antiwork

13. The one who said, screw the health code!

Me-I have covid. Them-are you still gonna work tho? Spoiler, govt guidelines advise I stay home. (aus) from antiwork

14. Another boss who does not understand what boundaries are:

Boss wants on call without paying for on call . from antiwork

And finally, 15. The name caller:

My boss actually wrote this on my last check. (See comments) from antiwork

What do you think? Have you ever had a horrible boss? Let me know in the comments.

