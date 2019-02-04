These 15 Marijuana Stocks Gained at Least 50% in January

Did someone say something about a correction in marijuana stocks? Although the fourth quarter of 2018 was a bit rough on cannabis investors, January likely turned that frown upside down, and instilled a high that pot stock shareholders have come to appreciate.

For the month of January, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, a basket of around four dozen cannabis and cannabis-related securities with varied weightings, gained 48.3%. I'll repeat that for you skimmers: The most widely followed and first publicly traded marijuana ETF gained almost 50% in just one month.

The top-performing pot stocks in January

The gains were even more amazing when I examined my personal list of 48 pure-play and ancillary marijuana stocks. In total, just two of the stocks on it declined in January, while 42 out of 48 rose by double-digit percentages. You could practically have thrown a dart and come out a winner last month. Things were so good, in fact, that 15 marijuana stocks ended the month higher by at least... I repeat, at least 50%. Here they are, in descending order:

Canopy Rivers : 94%

: 94% Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) : 89.4%

: 89.4% Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) : 82.3%

: 82.3% Namaste Technologies (NASDAQOTH: NXTTF) : 79.8%

: 79.8% Village Farms International (NASDAQOTH: VFFIF) : 72.1%

: 72.1% Supreme Cannabis Company : 69.8%

: 69.8% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF) : 67.1%

: 67.1% HEXO (NYSEMKT: HEXO) : 65%

: 65% Aleafia Health : 62.6%

: 62.6% CannTrust Holdings : 59.7%

: 59.7% TerrAscend : 55.9%

: 55.9% VIVO Cannabis : 55.6%

: 55.6% Origin House : 53.6%

: 53.6% Aphria (NYSE: APHA) : 53.6%

: 53.6% Planet 13 Holdings: 50.5%

From small-caps to large-caps, to direct and ancillary players, the entire industry came roaring out of the gate in January. Let's take a closer look at some of the catalysts responsible for inciting such incredible gains.

1. Cash speaks volumes

For starters, marijuana companies with healthy cash balances were practically unstoppable last month. Since most publicly traded pot companies still struggle to gain access to non-dilutive financing options, even in Canada, potentially cash-rich growers like Canopy Growth and Cronos Group that don't have to worry about dilutive capital raises did quite well.

Canopy Growth had an estimated $4.3 billion in cash on hand following the closure of Constellation Brands' equity investment in November. With its third investment in Canopy since October 2017, Constellation upped its equity stake to 37%, and the warrants it received give it the opportunity to boost its stake to 56% in the years to come.

Meanwhile, tobacco kingpin Altria announced in December that it'd be investing $1.8 billion into Cronos Group, giving Cronos a little over $1.8 billion in cash on hand, once the deal closes. After years of declining tobacco cigarette shipments, Altria is looking for a means to reignite growth, whether that be through product collaborations with Cronos, or simply acquiring Cronos down the road. As for Cronos, it'll most likely use this capital to expand overseas, and possibly to increase production capacity.