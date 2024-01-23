15-minute closures on Charlevoix bridge scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25

Charlevoix's bascule bridge will be closed to U.S. 31 traffic for 15-minute periods intermittently between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the nights of Jan. 24 and 25.

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix's bascule bridge will be closed to U.S. 31 traffic for 15-minute periods intermittently between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Jan. 24 and 25.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the closures are part of the continued repairs being made to the bridge's tread and track components.

MDOT also noted that, "exact dates and times of closures are still dependent on weather and work progress" and no detour will be required during the short closures.

Overall, the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic intermittently for 15-minute periods for as many as 12 nights during the project. The $6.3 million endeavor started in October and is expected to end in May. At most times, the bridge will have one lane of traffic open in each direction.

The exact schedule of all expected closures has not yet been determined.

The project also includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs and gutters, all with a goal of extending the 74-year-old bridge’s service life and maintain its reliability.

For more information about the bridge closures, visit michigan.gov/mdot.

