15-Minute Glider Legs and Core Workout With Supernatural Coach Raneir Pollard

Get ready to rock with Supernatural coach Raneir Pollard for a legs and core workout that might have you twerking before you start! You'll begin with quick hip stretches and work your way up to alternating hamstring curls, plank tucks, superhero lat pulls, and so much more. All you need is a pair of sliders to get you through this routine.

Find more from Raneir on his website.

Raneir's outfit: Fabletics

