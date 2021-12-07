15 missing sheep rescued from snow-covered mountain

The New York Times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with