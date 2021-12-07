15 missing sheep rescued from snow-covered mountain
15 missing sheep were rescued from a snow-covered Pico del Turmo in San Juan de Plan, Spain, on Dec. 3. The sheep had gone missing on the mountain a few days prior and were found near a cliff.
Before Jordan Turpin managed to escape in 2018, she and her 12 siblings were living in squalid captivity in their family's Perris, Calif., home, as suburban life went on right outside the door.
It's obvious who's the king of this castle ... and it's not the human!
An Iowa judge will keep the bond for two teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their Spanish […]
A suspected package thief is behind bars after allegedly stealing a package — with a GPS tracking device inside — from a Utah home.
The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.
Justin M. Toye, 36, was arrested Sunday after an investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs and the Rhode Island State Police.
Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of David Kleiman. The jury did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between the two men, a fraction of what Kleiman's lawyers were asking for at trial.
The FBI agent said a search of Epstein's mansion found numerous hard drives and CDs filled with photographs.
The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued a tweet on Sunday warning that foreigners were being stopped by Japanese police in "suspected racial profiling incidents." "The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents. Several were detained, questioned, and searched," the tweet said. "U.S. citizens should carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if...
The ex-"Empire" actor took the witness stand in his criminal trial. He is accused of staging a hate crime against himself to gain publicity in 2019.
"I'm not sure we can say that, Charlie!" a startled MSNBC host Lindsey Reiser said.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with
Chicago Tribune/GettySex, drugs, and lies. We sorta knew this was coming.Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday at the criminal trial over whether the actor staged a hoax hate crime involving a noose as part of a dispute with his old employer in 2019. The testimony was the culmination of a saga that began with Smollett’s Trump-era call for help after he claimed “MAGA” goons targeted him, only for cops to turn the tables on the erstwhile Empire star and say he made it all up.“I’
The video appears to show him speeding up to hit the cats.
In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet
“We come to participate to have a little bit of joy because it has been a long time we have saved ourselves and it seems that things are already going well.”
A California woman has escaped captivity after authorities say her boyfriend held her against her will and tortured her for several weeks. On Saturday, deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Saul Ortega after he allegedly kidnapped and tortured his new girlfriend, according to a press release. The victim, a 25-year-old woman from Modesto who has not been named, reported that Ortega held her against her will for about a month. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Er
Close family friend, Bobye Holt, took the stand for the prosecution and claimed Josh confessed to molesting multiple young girls during a conversation back in 2003.
Next door neighbors go at it over trash cans blocking a parking spot and the street ends up covered with their contents. Another neighbor unleashes an epic rant over the snow shoveled onto his driveway. A city dweller moves to the country, makes friends with his new neighbor only to find out he's not what he seems. And a St. Louis man rushes to save a teenage neighbor who's just been shot right outside his house.
One man in the group said he’s trying to keep an optimistic outlook, but since he’s in a wheelchair he feels like there’s nothing he can do to help.