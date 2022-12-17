In this article we present the list of 15 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Nestlé S.A. (NYSE:NSRGY), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are three of the most boycotted companies and brands in history according to recent trends.

Thanks to the ease of organizing and growing boycotts through social media, the practice has become more widespread in recent years. A recent LendingTree poll found that 25% of Americans are currently boycotting at least one company or brand.

Unsurprisingly, given the divisive political landscape of the day, a company’s political donations were the number one reason people boycott companies. The company’s stance on social issues, which is in itself highly political in most cases, also ranked highly. How companies treat their workers was also of concern to many consumers.

Six-figure earners were the most likely demographic to boycott a company at 37%, with their financial flexibility likely playing a role in their ability to do so. Over 30% of Democrats and Gen Zers were also actively engaged in boycotts.

To gain some additional insights related to the most boycotted companies and brands in history and boycotts in general, we turned to OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, which is making waves in the technology world. The language learning model was trained on billions of online texts, giving it a vast breadth of knowledge and the ability to write natural sounding answers.

In this case, we asked ChatGPT what the top questions are that people have related to boycotts. We compiled a list of six of those queries and then asked the language learning model follow up questions to get the most relevant answer to each.

Here are the questions and ChatGPT’s responses, following which we’ll begin the countdown of the most boycotted companies and brands in history.

Question 1: How can consumers stay informed about the latest developments in boycotts and the actions and policies of companies?

ChatGPT’s Answer:

Follow news and media sources: Consumers can stay informed about boycotts and company actions and policies by following news and media sources that cover these issues. This can include traditional news outlets, as well as online sources and social media platforms. Follow advocacy groups and NGOs: Many advocacy groups and NGOs work to promote social and environmental change and monitor the actions and policies of companies. Consumers can follow these organizations and stay informed about their campaigns and initiatives. Follow companies directly: Many companies have social media accounts or newsletters that they use to share information about their actions and policies. Consumers can follow these channels to stay informed about the latest developments. Participate in online communities and forums: There are many online communities and forums where consumers can discuss and share information about boycotts and company actions and policies. Participating in these communities can help consumers stay informed and engaged with these issues. Engage with policymakers: Consumers can also stay informed about the latest developments in boycotts and company actions and policies by engaging with policymakers and participating in debates and discussions about these issues. This can include attending public hearings and meetings, or participating in online forums and discussions.

Question 2: How can consumers make their voices heard and advocate for change in companies or in the industry as a whole?

ChatGPT’s Answer:

Vote with your wallet: One of the most effective ways for consumers to advocate for change is to support companies that align with their values and boycott those that do not. By choosing to support or boycott certain companies, consumers can send a powerful message about what they believe in and what they expect from businesses. Use social media and online platforms: Social media and online platforms provide consumers with a powerful tool for amplifying their voices and sharing their concerns with a wider audience. Consumers can use these platforms to share information about companies and industries, and to engage in discussions and debates about issues that matter to them. Participate in campaigns and initiatives: Consumers can also advocate for change by participating in campaigns and initiatives organized by advocacy groups, NGOs, and other organizations that are working to promote social and environmental change. Contact companies directly: Consumers can also advocate for change by directly contacting companies and expressing their concerns and expectations. Many companies have customer service departments or other channels through which consumers can provide feedback and make their voices heard. Engage with policymakers: Consumers can also advocate for change by engaging with policymakers and encouraging them to adopt policies that align with their values. This can include writing letters, making phone calls, or participating in rallies and other events.

Question 3: What lessons can be learned from the most boycotted companies in history, and how can these lessons be applied to current and future boycotts?

ChatGPT’s Answer:

The importance of corporate social responsibility: Many of the most boycotted companies in history have faced boycotts due to concerns about their ethical or social practices, such as labor practices, environmental impacts, or political activities. These boycotts can serve as a reminder of the importance of corporate social responsibility and the need for companies to consider the impact of their actions on society and the environment. The power of consumer activism: Boycotts can be an effective way for consumers to express their concerns and advocate for change, and can have a significant impact on the operations and financial performance of companies. The need for transparency and communication: Companies that are able to clearly communicate their actions and policies, and are transparent about their operations and decision-making processes, are less likely to face boycotts. The importance of listening and responding to stakeholder concerns: Companies that are able to listen to and respond to the concerns of their stakeholders, including customers, employees, and shareholders, are less likely to face boycotts. The role of media and social media in shaping public opinion: The media and social media can play a significant role in shaping public opinion and the success of boycotts, and companies should be aware of this when managing their public image and reputation.

Question 4: How can I find out which companies to boycott and why?

ChatGPT’s Answer:

Follow news and media sources: News and media sources can provide information about boycotts and the actions and policies of companies that have led to the boycotts. Follow advocacy groups and NGOs: Many advocacy groups and NGOs work to promote social and environmental change and monitor the actions and policies of companies. These organizations can provide information about boycotts and the reasons behind them. Research and verify information: It is important for consumers to research and verify information about boycotts and companies before making decisions about whether to boycott them. This can help ensure that consumers have a full understanding of the issues and the reasons behind the boycotts. Consider multiple perspectives: It is also important for consumers to consider multiple perspectives and to be open to hearing different viewpoints about boycotts and companies. This can help ensure that consumers have a balanced and informed understanding of the issues.

Question 5: How can I make a difference by boycotting a company?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Boycotting a company can be a powerful way for consumers to advocate for change and make a difference. By choosing to boycott a company, consumers can send a strong message about their concerns and expectations, and can potentially influence the actions and policies of the company. When a significant number of consumers boycott a company, it can have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial performance, and can encourage the company to change its practices or policies in order to win back customers.

However, it is important for consumers to recognize that boycotting a company is just one way to make a difference, and that there may be other ways to make an impact as well. Consumers can also support companies that align with their values, use their voice and advocate for change, and make choices that have a positive impact on society and the environment.

Question 6: What alternatives or options are available for consumers who wish to support companies that align with their values?

ChatGPT’s Answer: Research and choose products and services that align with your values: Consumers can research and choose products and services that align with their values, such as those that are environmentally friendly, fair trade, or produced by companies with strong social and environmental policies. Look for certifications and labels: There are a number of certifications and labels that can help consumers identify products and services that align with their values. For example, the Fair Trade Certified label indicates that a product has been produced using fair labor practices, while the Rainforest Alliance Certified label indicates that a product has been produced in a way that conserves natural resources and supports local communities. Shop locally and support small businesses: Consumers can also support companies that align with their values by shopping locally and supporting small businesses, which often have strong ties to their communities and may be more responsive to consumer concerns. Invest in socially responsible companies: Consumers can also support companies that align with their values by investing in socially responsible companies, which are typically those that have a positive impact on society and the environment.

Use your voice and advocate for change: In addition to supporting companies that align with their values, consumers can also use their voice and advocate for change by participating in campaigns and initiatives organized by advocacy groups, NGOs, and other organizations that are working to promote social and environmental change.

-

Now that we have a better understanding of the reasons and potential benefits for boycotting a company, let’s check out the list of the 15 most boycotted companies and brands in history.

15 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History

Our Methodology

The following list of the most boycotted companies and brands is based on a 2021 survey conducted by Ethical Consumer, which polled its users on the companies and/or brands they are currently boycotting.

Several of these companies are extremely popular stocks among hedge funds and we’ve included their comments on the companies where applicable. We follow a select group of hedge funds because Insider Monkey’s research has uncovered that their consensus stock picks can deliver outstanding returns.

Note that the following write-ups are primarily generated by ChatGPT. In some instances the responses have been edited for style and clarity, or additional information has been added by the author.

15 Most Boycotted Companies and Brands in History

15. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Nestlé S.A. (NYSE:NSRGY), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are some of the most boycotted companies and brands in history. Though much-loved by many, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) too has faced its fair share of criticisms and boycotts over the years.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been the target of boycotts for a number of reasons. Some people disagree with its business practices, such as its use of contract labor in manufacturing, or because they have ethical concerns about the production of Apple products. Additionally, Apple has faced boycotts in response to its position on certain political or social issues, such as its removal of certain apps from its app store. Finally, some people boycott Apple in solidarity with others who are protesting the company for various reasons.

Wedgewood Partners is bullish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s excellence when it comes to the integration of its hardware and software, as the fund discussed in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew revenues +5% (foreign exchange adjusted and excluding Russia) driven by record iPhone revenues that were up about +3% on an exceptional year ago comparison of +50%. Apple’s installed base is over 1.8 billion devices which helps drive a software and services business that has generated almost $80 billion of revenue over the past 4 quarters. As we have highlighted in the past, Apple’s relentless focus on the development and integration between hardware (especially ICs) as well as software, continues to add significant value for customers of its products and services. We expect this favorable competitive dynamic to continue for the foreseeable future.”

14. Cadbury’s

Cadbury's has been the target of boycotts because of concerns about its business practices, especially its use of child labor or exploitation of workers in developing countries. Others have boycotted Cadbury's because of dissatisfaction with the company's products or policies, such as its use of artificial ingredients or its failure to label products that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Additionally, Cadbury's has faced boycotts in response to its support of certain charitable causes.

13. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is one of the most boycotted companies and brands in history for a number of reasons, including the company’s privacy policies and the way it handles user data. Others have boycotted Meta’s Facebook because they are unhappy with the platform's content moderation policies and the way it handles misinformation and hate speech on its platform. Additionally, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has faced boycotts in response to its position on certain political and social issues, such as its treatment of certain groups or individuals on its platforms.

ClearBridge Investments believes some of the headwinds that have plagued Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in recent quarters are about to less, as the fund shared in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“We initiated a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), in the communication services sector, which operates the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms and is a leading digital advertising provider. We have been carefully watching the company over the last few quarters and believe headwinds from lower monetizing in Facebook and Instagram Reels and pressures from consumer privacy measures are poised to lessen. We believe the company has begun to fully acclimate to this new environment, will achieve greater effectiveness in Reels monetization and find ways to adapt to new privacy standards which will rebound advertising efficiency. Combined with a greater focus on cost control, we believe these initiatives will help contribute to further margin expansion and leave the company well-positioned moving forward.”

12. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boycotts against Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) generally revolve around the company’s use of palm oil, and the environmental impact that results from its production. Among other things, the expansion of palm oil plantations often involves the clearing of rainforests, which destroys the habitats of many species and contributes to climate change.

Others have boycotted Unilever over their dissatisfaction with the company's products or policies, including as its use of animal testing and its failure to label products that contain GMOs. Additionally, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has faced boycotts over its position on certain political and social issues, such as its support of certain charitable causes.

Polen Capital likes the June addition of an activist investor to Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s board, as it shared in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Multinational consumer goods company Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) showed robust price increases overall, with minimal impact on volume, resulting in faster-than-expected sales growth during the quarter. Indeed, higher inflation can be a positive change for companies with favorable brands like Unilever as these conditions make it easier for the biggest brands to raise prices, continue spending on advertising, and take share. We believe the appointment of an activist investor to Unilever’s board in June will help spur additional growth.”

11. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been the target of boycotts due to several of the coffee chain’s more contentious business practices, such as its use of single-use plastic cups and its tax avoidance strategies. On the latter front, the company has been accused of transferring profits from high-tax countries to low-tax countries in order to reduce its overall tax burden. Additionally, Starbucks has been criticized for using tax havens, such as Bermuda and the Netherlands, to shelter its profits from taxation.

Others have boycotted Starbucks because of dissatisfaction with the company's use of artificial ingredients and its treatment of workers. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has also faced boycotts related to its support of certain charitable causes and its stance on gun control. In 2013, the company asked customers not to bring guns into its stores following a series of high-profile shootings in the United States. Customers are however allowed to carry guns in Starbucks stores in states where open carry is permitted by law, which has sparked controversy and led to calls for boycotts of the company.

Heartland Advisors discussed some of the pandemic challenges that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has faced in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“An example of this focus is Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), a position initiated during the quarter. The coffee giant’s moat is driven by its global scale and brand recognition. Recently, Starbucks grappled with shifting challenges as a result of COVID-19. During the pandemic, demand migrated from Starbucks’ urban locations to overwhelmed suburban stores, as the remote workforce increased, and many remain in a hybrid or work-from-home mode. This, along with stricter COVID-19 lockdowns in China, resulted in margin compression while many of sector peers enjoyed unprecedented margin expansion owing to government stimulus. Starbucks has been investing aggressively to address these inefficiencies. Actions taken include raising wages to reduce turnover, redesigning stores to respond to the rise in mobile ordering, and reengineering equipment to improve barista productivity as more complicated cold beverages now account for more than 50% of total sales. Starbucks also happens to be well-positioned to deal with inflation given the company’s history of pricing power. Over the past year, the company has raised its prices by approximately 5-7%, which is less than the rate of headline inflation. Starbucks likely has room to hike prices further because of the brand recognition and a loyal customer base, as evidenced by more than half of U.S. sales being derived from the Starbucks reward members.”

10. Dyson

Dyson is one of the most boycotted companies and brands in history primarily due to its connection to the use of animal testing, though it’s not clear whether Dyson currently conducts animal testing for its products. The company has stated in the past that it does not test its products on animals and it is listed as a cruelty-free brand by some organizations that advocate against animal testing. Dyson's products or ingredients may be tested on animals by third parties however, such as suppliers and regulatory agencies.

Dyson has also been boycotted over dissatisfaction with the company's products and policies, such as the price of its products and its customer service. The company was also criticized for its perceived stance on Brexit, though it never seemingly commented on the matter publicly.

9. Sports Direct

Sports Direct has been the target of boycotts primarily due to the company’s business practices, including its use of zero-hours contracts and the general treatment of its workers. Under a zero-hours contract, the employee is only paid for the hours they actually work and are not entitled to the same benefits and protections as employees on traditional contracts. This type of contract has become increasingly common in recent years and has sparked controversy and criticism due to its potential to exploit workers.

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has boycotted due to the company’s business practices, such as its environmental impact and its pricing policies. Others have made Walgreens Boots one of the most boycotted companies and brands because of dissatisfaction with the company's products and services, including the quality of its products and the availability of certain medications. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s stance on healthcare reform has also been criticized.

Aristotle Capital Management Global Equity sold off Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) given some of the company’s recent divestment decisions, as relayed in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“We first invested in Walgreens Boots Alliance in early 2013. Over our holding period, Walgreens merged with U.K.-based Boots Alliance, establishing itself as a global leading retail pharmacy chain. CEO Stefano Pessina set the company on a path of pursuing strategic partnerships (as opposed to vertical integration deals) to increase store traffic and to, over time, transform the business into a neighborhood health destination around a more modern pharmacy. Using its strong FREE cash flow generation, the company ramped up its investments in technology, aiming to accelerate the digitalization of health information. Mr. Pessina was not successful, however, at turning around the firm’s U.S. retail segment and had to deal with increasing prescription drug reimbursement pressures. He stepped down as CEO in 2020, and in 2021, Roz Brewer took the reins of the firm. We admire Ms. Brewer’s impressive track record at companies that include Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Walmart (Sam’s Club). However, given management’s decision to divest core cash-generative businesses and redeploy capital to embryonic healthcare startups, we prefer to step aside while we follow the company’s progress.”

7. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google, has been the target of boycotts because of concerns about its business practices, such as its handling of user data and its tax avoidance strategies. Others have boycotted the company over the quality of its search results and the content of its advertising. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s support of certain charitable causes and its pro-immigration stance have also been subjects of controversy and boycotts.

Stewart Asset Management talked about stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) which have recession-resilient earnings in the fund’s Q3 2022 investor letter:

“We invest in businesses with strong, resilient earnings growth which are less cyclical. In the pandemic recession of 2020, the aggregate earnings of the portfolios we manage did not decline year-over-year, and in fact grew, albeit modestly. Looking at the Great Recession which began at year-end 2007 and lasted to mid-year 2009 is helpful too. Our four largest current holdings in the portfolio weathered that period well. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), then called Google, reported earnings that doubled from 2007 to 2010.”

6. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Closing out the first half of the list of most boycotted companies and brands in history is McDonald’s. Many companies are criticized for their use of GMOs and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one of them. After rejecting GMOs for years, the fast-food chain eventually did an about-face and allowed GMO food products into some of its menu items. Its use of artificial ingredients has also caused many people to boycott the company.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s environmental impact has also been the subject of boycotts, as the production of the meat and other ingredients used in its products have profoundly negative environmental effects, such as deforestation and water pollution. The quality of its food and its treatment of workers has also lead many people to boycott McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

