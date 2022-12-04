15 Most Capitalist Companies in the World

Habib Ur Rehman
·9 min read

In this article, we take a look at 15 most capitalist companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the excesses of capitalism and go directly to 5 Most Capitalist Companies in the World

The unbridled capitalism that has gone around in countries like the US has created unprecedented levels of harm on a planetary scale. It has resulted in massive resource depletion, ecological degradation, global warming, wealth inequality and labor exploitation.

The Capitalist Impact on the Planet

An MIT study in 1972 used World3, a system-dynamics simulation with variables like population growth, food production, industrial output, pollution rate and resources, to predict that our business-as-usual approach was grievously unsustainable. 

The study further said that unsustainable capitalistic practices would likely result in collapse of global infrastructure somewhere in the mid-21st century unless measures were taken in time to transition to a more sustainable approach to growth. A new study, published in Yale Journal of Industrial Ecology, tested the World3 model with the data of the previous 38 years and vindicated it, concluding that we’re headed towards a societal collapse if we don't change our practices.

Wealth Inequality and Labor

Apart from environmental damage, this form of capitalism has also resulted in income inequality. For instance, Bloomberg showed that while the wealth of the top 1% increased by 27% in 2021, the American middle-class saw its wealth decline by 26.6% in the same year.  Additionally, many companies are known for union-busting to maximize shareholder value and prefer that wages are determined by supply and demand. 

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, union membership has declined from 20.1% in 1983 to 10.3% in 2021. This is reflected in another statistic from the Economic Policy Institute, which shows that productivity has gone up by 62.5%, while wages in comparison have only grown by 16% from the period 1979-2021.

As population and education levels rise, more skill-oriented people are available for particular jobs. The competition becomes more intense, and so productivity grows exponentially relative to the linear wage-growth. 

This is where ESG investing comes in. ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. It is a set of standards that determine how ethical a corporation is environmentally, socially and in corporate governance. It helps socially and environmentally conscious investors to find and invest in companies that share their values, in practice. 

ESG and Corporate Finance

Stern School of Business did a meta-analysis of a 1000 studies published on ESG and corporate financial performance between 2015-2020 and found a positive correlation between corporate ESG measures and financial performance (in metrics like Return on Assets and Return on Equity) for 58% of the studies. 

It also found that corporate investment in environmental sustainability not only had no negative effect on short-term financial performance but actually had a positive effect in the long-term. Another insight is that a good performance in ESG provides downside protection in times of social and/or economic crisis as well as improved risk management. 

Tech companies have some of the lowest ESG risks. For instance, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have ESG-risk scores of only 16.7 and 15.2 respectively, making them some of the most pro-ESG companies in the world.

15 Most Capitalist Companies in the World
15 Most Capitalist Companies in the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology 

For our list of the 15 most capitalist companies in the world, we’ve selected companies with high ESG-risk scores from the top 25 corporations with the biggest market share. We’ve gathered ESG-risk scores from Sustainalytics, a Morningstar firm that rates corporate sustainability. It defines ESG risk as the risk to a company's economic value from the lack of, or poor management of, ESG factors. 

It calculates ESG-risk scores based on unmanaged risk to a company. Unmanaged risk is divided into unmanageable risk - risks that can't be managed by the company, and management gap - risks that can be managed by the company for ESG but aren't. 

Sustainalytics assign a quantitative ESG risk score between 0 and 50 to each company and based on that score, it groups them into any of the five risk categories; Negligible (0-10) Low (10-20), Medium (20-30), High (30-40), and Severe (40-50).

15. The Geo Group, Inc (NYSE:GEO)

ESG Risk Score: 31.7

ESG-Risk: High

The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is a multinational real estate investment company that invests primarily in private prisons and mental health facilities in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia. The company has a high ESG risk score.

14. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ESG Risk Score: 33.6

ESG-Risk: High

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is one of the most capitalist companies in the world, going by its ESG risk. The company’s audits by KPMG have been questioned for their independence by several Democratic politicians like Elizabeth Warren.

In September, 2016, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was fined $185 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for issuing 5,60,000 credit cards to customers without their consent. 

13. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

ESG Risk Score: 33.6

ESG-Risk: High

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is an American global corporation that manufactures products primarily related to industrial safety and healthcare. It has been subjected to several lawsuits, including a recent one by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who said that the case followed a multi-year investigation that showed that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) marketed products containing Polyfluoroalkyl and Perfluoroalkyl compounds for decades. 

The lawsuit alleged that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) knew that these compounds were carcinogenic, and were responsible for developmental defects in addition to cancer but continued selling them.

12. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ESG Risk Score: 34.5

ESG-Risk: High

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is the biggest social media company in the world, with a user-base of roughly 3 billion people on their platforms - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) ESG risk is "High" according to Sustainalytics.

11. Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO:6501.T)

ESG Risk Score: 34.6

ESG-Risk: High

Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO:6501.T) is a Japanese global conglomerate primarily involved in designing and manufacturing electronics for various industries like construction, defense and automotive. 

In November 2018, Hitachi Chemical, an arm of Hitachi, Ltd. (TOKYO:6501.T), disclosed that it discovered over 30 products that are used in consumer electronics, and approximately 1,900 businesses that it supplies to, were affected by inspection problems that were pervasive across all of its factories in Japan.

The issues were made public in late June in the same year when Hitachi acknowledged that it had fabricated data for 500 clients' industrial lead-acid batteries. Employees skipped inspections or used testing methods other than those agreed upon with clients. Some test results were also fabricated.

10. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

ESG Risk Score: 36.5

ESG-Risk: High

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the largest oil and hydrocarbon companies in the world. Its ESG-risk score is high, at 36.5. Exxon has one of the biggest carbon footprints in the world as far as corporations go. In 2019, the scope-3 emissions of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) amounted to 730 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents. For perspective, this is how much Canada emits in a year.

9. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

ESG Risk Score: 36.7

ESG-Risk: High

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is another energy corporation from the US. While the company has pledged net-zero emissions by 2050, these do not include its scope-3 emissions. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) hasn't laid out any particular details in its sustainability reports that show how it intends to achieve its net-zero goals. As per the Climate Action 100+ Net-Zero Company Benchmark, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has not worked to meet the indicators for capital allocation alignment for its long-term GHG reduction targets as of 2021. The company does not have a Paris-Agreement-aligned lobbying position either.

8. Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ESG Risk Score: 37.6

ESG-Risk: High

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is one of the world’s largest energy companies. It has one of the worst ESG ratings, primarily because of its environmental impact. The company has “committed” to bring its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. However, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is accelerating its exploration of additional sources of hydrocarbons and intends to grow its fossil fuel business by 20% in the coming years, per Client Earth, a nonprofit environmental group.

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)’s 2020 emissions amounted to 1.3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalents, and its emissions for the period 2018-2030 are projected to account for 1.6% of the total carbon budget.

7. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

ESG Risk Score: 38.4

ESG-Risk: High

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is another American oil and gas company. It has one of the highest ESG-risk scores of all companies, at 38.4, and is the second biggest polluter in the world. 

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is also anti-union. According to Reuters, the United Steelworkers union filed charges against Chevron in May, 2022, with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, about the strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery.

According to the report, the USW claimed that Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has made changes to the terms of employment, withheld information, took coercive measures, such as surveillance, and declined to bargain with workers at refineries.

6. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

ESG Risk Score: 40.3

ESG-Risk: Severe

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is an American multinational conglomerate based in Boston. The company operates in several sectors including aviation, power, automotive and finance among others. In October, 2022, the IUE-CWA filed unfair labor practices charges on General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) after it fired two pro-union workers, including a pregnant woman, at GE Aviation Auburn facility. 

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has also been called out by the Natural Resources Defense Center for quietly backing dozens of coal power plants overseas despite claiming to be a “leader” in clean energy. 

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Capitalist Companies in the World.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Most Capitalist Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Graham Stephan Says This Is the 'Best Investment You Can Do Now'

    Graham Stephan is a finance expert with a popular YouTube channel. Recently, he tweeted out some important advice that everyone should read about the best investment you can currently make. Here's what Stephan had to say.

  • Kate Middleton wore a $91 rented neon-green gown and an emerald choker once worn by Princess Diana to the Earthshot Prize awards

    Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards in Boston in vintage looks similar to their outfits from the 2021 event.

  • Costco, GameStop, Chewy, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    AutoZone, Lowe’s, and General Electric will also report earnings. In economic data, we will see the Institute for Supply Management’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and two producer price indexes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • We Ruined Four Perfectly Good T-Shirts to Find the Best Stain Removers: Which Came Out on Top?

    Take a deep breath, your limited edition concert tee isn't ruined.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?

    The Latin American e-commerce giant's stock is far down from its peak, but still trades above $900 per share.

  • Protesters display Nazi flags outside Lakeland charity event featuring drag shows

    Jason DeShazo said members of the performing group called the Lakeland Police Department, and about 15 officers came to the location.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Are "on the Warpath" After Releasing a Trailer for Their Bombshell Documentary: Experts

    This week Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for their highly anticipated trip to Boston, Massachusetts, for William's Earshot Prize. According to insiders, the three-day festivities surrounding environmental issues are a big deal not only to the couple but the Royal Family as a whole, to raise their profile abroad and distract Americans from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media blitz, depicting them in an unfavorable light. But as photos, videos, and headlines

  • Chevron’s Long Game in Venezuela Brings It Political Risk

    Company’s license to pump oil depends on progress toward free elections by the Maduro regime and its opponents.

  • Marketmind: China Politburo smoke signals

    Interest rate decisions in Australia and India are the main set-piece events in Asia this week for investors, while China's Politburo holds its first meeting to discuss the policies that will set Beijing's economic direction over the coming year. Investors go into the week with a 'risk on' bias, sustained by markets' dovish interpretation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the U.S. economic outlook and the solid U.S. employment report for November the week before. If U.S. financial conditions continue to ease and implied market volatility remains well-anchored, bulls will stay on the front foot.

  • Ex-Tabloid Reporter Who Coined ESG Label Says Backlash Is Good

    (Bloomberg) -- It may be hard to imagine that ESG, now a hotly debated topic in American politics, traces its roots back to a former UK tabloid reporter and a 45-minute meeting in a fifth-floor office in Geneva.There, he and a small team of United Nations staffers coined in 2004 what’s now become one of the most controversial acronyms in finance. Their aim was to get investors and bankers to weigh key risks such as the earth’s rising temperatures, labor disputes and corporate malfeasance, and de

  • Chicago's Julianne Sitch becomes first female coach to win men's soccer NCAA championship

    That's a heck of a rookie season for the former NWSL player.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to total returns received from stock investing, dividends can often play an underrated role. In fact, reinvested dividends accounted for roughly 84% of the S&P 500's total returns from 1960 to 2021. As a bonus, they're all Dividend Kings, companies that have managed to increase their yearly dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • 25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most powerful militaries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022. The surprises seen in the Russia-Ukraine war theater forced military and defense experts to study […]

  • Top 15 Infrastructure Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 infrastructure companies in the US. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Infrastructure Companies in the US. People in developed countries tend to take infrastructure for granted because they’ve grown up in countries and cities which […]

  • Bank of America CEO Is Hopeful That an Upcoming Recession Will Be Mild

    In a recent CNN interview, Moynihan acknowledged that while a recession is possible in the new year, he's hopeful it will be brief and mild. You may need to raid your savings account to pay your bills if a recession hits and you lose your job as a result.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • A complete timeline of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's relationship

    The duo first met on a David LaChappelle photo shoot and recently attended a New York Knicks game together.

  • Private Debt Funds Tap Australia’s $2.3 Trillion Pension Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- After winning over some of the biggest retirement plans in the US, private credit managers have found new fertile ground for their investment pitch: Australia’s $2.3 trillion pension industry.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeChina’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russi

  • Ghana to swap domestic debt in fight to regain economic stability

    Ghana will launch a domestic debt exchange on Monday, its Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said, expressing confidence that the move would help restore macroeconomic stability and end the West African country's worst economic crisis in a generation. Ofori-Atta said in a video address on Sunday that Ghana's government had finished its debt sustainability analysis, but he did not provide any information on plans for foreign debt that are anxiously awaited by international creditors.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend stocks are always popular, and they belong in any well-diversified portfolio. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are three top dividend stocks to buy today.