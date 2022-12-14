In this article, we discuss the 15 most conservative companies in USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of corporate political orientations in the US and go directly to 5 Most Conservative Companies in USA.

Corporate America has traditionally been politically oriented largely towards the Republican Party given their fiscally conservative values. According to results from a Harvard Law School study cited by S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), over 60% of CEOs of S&P 1500 companies contributed more money to the GOP than to the Democratic party between the studied period of 2000-2017.

In terms of industry, companies doing business in energy, manufacturing and chemicals leaned more towards Republicans than companies in tech, finance, and telecommunications industries. To take the example of the energy sector, 88.7% of companies’ CEOs donated to the GOP.

Most companies that leaned towards the GOP were based in the Midwest and the South. Additionally, male CEOs were more likely to donate to Republicans than female CEOs.

However, big business, especially sectors like technology, are more and more leaning towards the Democrats for several reasons for quite some time. Some latest policy changes and new laws in the US are also increasing the popularity of the Democrats among corporate America.

For instance, the Inflation Reduction Act passed on August 12, with a budget of $370 billion, aims to incentivize clean energy technologies for the next 10 years. This will include tax breaks and carbon credits for renewable energy companies as well as subsidies for a maximum of $85 per metric ton of carbon capture for companies developing carbon capture technologies.

Such democratic policies in the past have greatly helped companies like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). For instance, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has received a total of $3.2 billion since 2009 in various subsidies like tax breaks and carbon credits from the state of California.

Story continues

Photo by Saketh Garuda on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For our list of 15 most conservative companies in the USA, we’ve ranked companies based on the percentage of their 2022 election cycle donations that went to the Republican congressional candidates. We’ve sourced the data from Open Secrets, a non-profit organization that tracks corporate campaign-financing and lobbying.

Let’s now move to the 15 most conservative companies in USA.

15. Hobby Lobby Stores

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 64.20%

Hobby Lobby Stores is an American arts and crafts retailer. The company has 969 stores across 47 states in the US. Hobby Lobby Stores was founded by David Green, who is one of the largest donors to evangelical causes in America. The company also incorporates these values in the workplace. In 2022, Hobby Lobby Stores committed 64.20% of its political donations to the Republican congressional candidates.

14. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 66.66%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is the holding corporation for one of the most popular fast food chains in the United States, The Wendy’s. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is known for its conservative values. The company donated $83,000 to the GOP congressional candidates in the 2022 election cycle, comprising almost 67% of Wendy’s total political donations for the period.

13. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 68.78%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a Fortune-500 mining corporation based in Tampa, Florida. The company mines Phosphate and Potash and is the largest provider of the two in the United States. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) presently owns mines at Belle Plaine, Colonsay and Carlsbad among other areas.

Insofar as its political leanings go, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is largely Republican. Out of its total political donations in 2022, 68.78% went to the GOP.

12. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 72.29%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is the largest energy company in the US. It is also an overwhelmingly conservative corporation, with 72.29% of its political donations going for The GOP. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is also one of the biggest CO2 emitters in the world. Its 2019 scope-3 emissions were 730 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents, equal to Canada’s in their entirety.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) spent $0.27 million in Facebook Ads in 2021 to criticize the Biden Administration’s proposed corporate tax hikes and higher royalty fees for the fossil fuel industry. It is one of the reasons the company leans right, as democratic economic policies often incentivize environmentally friendly companies like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) while increasing oil royalty rates.

11. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 73.39%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a major energy company based in Houston, Texas. It is another very conservative energy company in America. About 73.39% of the company's political donations went to the Republican party in 2022. It amounted to over $358,000. Like most other corporations, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) also donates to both parties but it has had a consistent history of overwhelmingly favoring The GOP.

10. Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 75.14%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is one of the largest global pizza chains in the United States. It has over 5,000 locations in 45 countries. Most of these (3,134) are in the US alone. Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has Republican leanings in politics. In 2022, the pizza giant donated close to $15,000 to the GOP, which accounted for 75.14% of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s political donations for the year.

9. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 79.16%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is another fossil fuel company on the list of most conservative companies in the USA. It is based in San Ramon, California. In 2022, 79.16% of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s total political donations went to the Republican Party, which amounted to $0.7 million. Out of this, the highest amount, $0.32 million, was donated through the Super Pac Senate Leadership Fund.

These donations came after the CEO of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Mike Wirth, announced in 2021 that the company’s donations were under review after the January 6 Capitol Hill incident.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) are in the same sector of energy but unlike Chevron, these companies are working in clean energy technologies.

8. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 79.37%

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is an Ohio-based company that manufactures building supplies like mats, restroom products, first aid kits, mops and fire extinguishers.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has provided over $31,000 to the GOP through a series of donations in 2022. The highest amount went to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, at $17,422.

With respect to the individual politicians, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) donated over $14,000 to Steve Chabot, the Republican representative of Ohio’s first congressional district.

7. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 83.33%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is a coal mining and processing company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Its mining method involves removing mountain tops, which has attracted criticism. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) donated $25,000 to the GOP in 2022, which made up 83.33% of its total political donations in the 2022 election cycle.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s disproportionate funding for the Republican Party makes it one of the most conservative companies in the USA. The company also has a severe ESG-risk rating at Sustainalytics, a leading ESG grader.

Percentage of Donations to Republicans in 2022: 84.79%

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is one of America’s largest retailers as of 2022. It has 282 stores in 29 US states. It sells apparel, jewelry and other accessories for men, women and children. In addition, Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) also sells home improvement and decor products from several brands.

The company has traditionally espoused conservative values. In 2022, the Republican Party received the largest share of Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s political donations.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Conservative Companies in USA. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Most Conservative Companies in USA is originally published on Insider Monkey.