In this article we are going to list the 15 most expensive alcohols in the world 2021 . You can skip our detailed discussion on luxury beverages and go directly to the 5 Most Expensive Alcohols in the World 2021.

Alcoholic drinks, whether it be champagne, wine, scotch, whisky, or brandy, all come with some chipping effect to the budget. But the world is brimming with aficionados who are ready to throw easy-go-money into the exciting sips of alcoholic drinks.

More than often, the target segment of these elite brands are tycoons, billionaires, and enthusiasts worldwide. Tourist resorts and business hubs such as Singapore are the prime destinations to execute their selling plans.

In this article we have compiled a list of the most expensive alcohols in the world. The prices mentioned in the article may fluctuate from region to region with minor deviations.

Most Expensive Alcohols in the World 2021

15. Penfold Ampoule (USD 168,000)

Launched from Moscow, the case holds ampoules filled up to 750 millimeters. The hand-blown ampoule is suspended in its cask by a plumb bob of silver glass.

Public Domain/Pixabay

14. Revelation by Bombay Sapphire (USD 200,000)

The exclusively handcrafted crystal-clear bottles of "Revelation by Bombay Sapphire" are adorned with sapphires and diamonds. The flask itself is morphed into the shape of a giant gemstone. The inside brimming scotch has all the lethality to satiate the taste buds. The brand started its rollout from the five major airports, diverting a considerable profit towards the cleft-surgical operations in developing countries.

Public Domain/Pixabay

13. Diamond Jubilee by Johnnie Walker (USD 200,000)

The Diamond Jubilee is a whisky made to celebrate the 60th year of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. The whisky is currently up for grabs in a sum of $200,000 in Singapore.

Public Domain/Pixabay

12. Dalmore 62 (USD 215,000)

Dalmore 62 competes with the highest prices of scotch available - 215,000$. With this hefty amount, you may buy a Porsche and still have money left to spend holidays at the serene shores of Maldives.

The Singaporean drink is rolled out in limited editions, only 12 worldwide.

Public Domain/Pixabay

11. Armand de Brignac Rosé 30L Midas (USD 275,000)

The 30-liter bottle contains the same amount of champagne as 50 other 750ml bottles do. Armand weighs only 100 pounds and is just over four feet tall. The price is just concomitant with the elegant formation, and exclusive liquor contains herein. The gold-painted bottle envelops the highest-rated alcoholic drink for 30 years. The drink ranks 11th in the list of the most expensive alcohols in the world 2021.

Public Domain/Pixabay

10. Macallan Lalique Scotch (USD 464,000)

The 64-year-old Lalique scotch nestled into a crystal decanter hits the whopping price ceiling of $464,000. This rare scotch is nestled in sherry-seasoned oak casks from Spain. In comparison, the dream flavor betrays flowing into the air, up towards clouds. Amazingly, all the sale profit is diverted towards the "provision of safe drinking water" - a noble cause.

racorn/Shutterstock.com

9 1945 Romanée-Conti Wine (USD 558,000)

The 750 ml bottle of Burgundy by Romanée-Conti bids an eye-popping price of around $558,000. Nonetheless, the 1945 Romanée-Conti defends the price bracket owing to the following justifications. The nectar comes up from the tranquil town of Vosne-Romanée, famous for its grandiose vineyards. Furthermore, a unicorn vintage is attached to the Romanée-Conti unobtainable wine. The closely-concentrated wine is produced in just a limited edition of 600 headstrong.

The scarcity and global thirst for Burgundy make Romanée-Conti a pretty solid choice even under a high-price tag. Finally, the immaculate storage for more than 75 years defends the investment and profit-taking by the brand. The drink ranks 9th in the list of the most expensive alcohols in the world 2021.



Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock.com

8. Mendis Coconut Brandy (USD 1 Million)

This wonderful brandy is distilled from the nectar of coconut flowers and is nurtured for two years inside a Hamilla wood cask. With the subtle flavor of coconut, Mendis could provide limitless options to mix with the clear spirit. The bottle, costing $1 million, is numbered and certified by the distillery founder; furthermore, the purchaser also gets a luxury international trip and personal security for the Mendis brandy.

7. Diva Vodka (USD 1 Million)

Vodka is proposed to feel you relaxed from all the materialistic tensions and pushing into the world full of pixies, but is it justified to throw one million for this luxury? Let's sneak into the nitty-gritty of this one-million vodka. The drink ranks 7th in the list of the most expensive alcohols in the world 2021.

Blackwood distills the Scotland-originated Diva vodka through a delicate procedure. The juice is filtered thrice, firstly, refining; secondly, ice filtration, then via Nordic charcoal, and finally through a trampled chunk of gems and diamonds. Ultimately, the top liquor is safely packed into an exquisite star-studded bottle.

6. Russo-Baltique Vodka (USD 1.3 Million)

None can compete with the Russians for high-quality vodka crafting; this norm is evident in this exorbitant vodka manufactured by the Russian carmaker Russo-Baltique. Russo-Baltique's target segment is tycoons or aficionados worldwide. The vodka is presented in a flask resembling the radiator guard used for Russo-Baltique cars. In comparison, the flask cap is made up of pure yellow and white gold mixed up with diamond crust. The drink ranks 6th in the list of the most expensive alcohols in the world 2021.

This Russian company is a competitor of US and European companies in the high-end alcohol market.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Expensive Alcohols in the World 2021.

15 Most Expensive Alcohols in the World 2021 is originally published on Insider Monkey.