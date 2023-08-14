These are the 15 most reliable car brands in 2023, according to experts
Auto industry research firm JD Power released its annual vehicle-dependability study earlier in 2023.
It surveyed owners of 2020-model-year vehicles to determine how their engines, seats, screens, driving experience, and more are holding up.
Fifteen brands fared better than the industry average of 186 problems per 100 vehicles.
13. BMW
Problems per 100 vehicles: 184
12. GMC
Problems per 100 vehicles: 175
11. Mazda
Problems per 100 vehicles: 174
10. Cadillac
Problems per 100 vehicles: 173
9. Dodge
Problems per 100 vehicles: 172
8. Nissan (Tie)
Problems per 100 vehicles: 170
8. Mini (Tie)
Problems per 100 vehicles: 170
8. Hyundai (Tie)
Problems per 100 vehicles: 170
7. Toyota
Problems per 100 vehicles: 168
6. Mitsubishi
Problems per 100 vehicles: 167
5. Chevrolet
Problems per 100 vehicles: 162
4. Buick
Problems per 100 vehicles: 159
3. Kia
Problems per 100 vehicles: 152
2. Genesis
Problems per 100 vehicles: 144
1. Lexus
Problems per 100 vehicles: 133
Read the original article on Business Insider