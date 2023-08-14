These are the 15 most reliable car brands in 2023, according to experts

Tim Levin
·1 min read
0
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid SUV.
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+Lexus

  • Auto industry research firm JD Power released its annual vehicle-dependability study earlier in 2023.

  • It surveyed owners of 2020-model-year vehicles to determine how their engines, seats, screens, driving experience, and more are holding up.

  • Fifteen brands fared better than the industry average of 186 problems per 100 vehicles.

13. BMW

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50.
The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50.Tim Levin/Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 184

12. GMC

GMC Sierra 1500
GMC

Problems per 100 vehicles: 175

11. Mazda

2020 Mazda6
Mazda 6.Mazda

Problems per 100 vehicles: 174

10. Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport.
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport.Tim Levin/Insider

Problems per 100 vehicles: 173

9. Dodge

The Dodge Charger.
The Dodge Charger.Stellantis

Problems per 100 vehicles: 172

8. Nissan (Tie)

The 2023 Nissan Z
The 2023 Nissan Z.Alanis King

Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

8. Mini (Tie)

The 2022 Mini Hardtop.
The 2022 Mini Hardtop.Mini

Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

Read more: Tesla owners reveal the best and worst features of their cars, and what they really think of Elon Musk

8. Hyundai (Tie)

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SUV.
The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.Hyundai

Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

7. Toyota

EMBARGO 11/16: The 2023 Toyota Prius.
The 2023 Toyota Prius.Toyota

Problems per 100 vehicles: 168

Read more: From Chevy's six-figure truck to Hyundai's futuristic sedan, tour the 8 coolest electric cars hitting streets in 2023

6. Mitsubishi

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.Mitsubishi

Problems per 100 vehicles: 167

5. Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.Chevrolet

Problems per 100 vehicles: 162

Read more: Ram finally has an electric truck to take on Tesla's Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning, and Chevy

 

4. Buick

The Buick Enclave.
The Buick Enclave.Buick

Problems per 100 vehicles: 159

3. Kia

The Kia Sorento Hybrid
The Kia Sorento Hybrid.Alanis King

Problems per 100 vehicles: 152

2. Genesis

2021 Genesis GV80.
2021 Genesis GV80.Genesis

Problems per 100 vehicles: 144

Read more: I've driven 15 different electric cars this year — these are the 3 I'd buy (if I had the money)

1. Lexus

The 2023 Lexus GX 460.
The 2023 Lexus GX 460.Lexus

Problems per 100 vehicles: 133

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories