15 Most Valuable Airline Companies

Ty Haqqi
·7 min read

In this article we are going to list the 15 Most Valuable Airline Companies. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Most Valuable Airline Companies.

Go back over 120 years and flying was a dream that few thought could be fulfilled. But then along came the Wright brothers and made history in the early 20th century by making a rudimentary aircraft capable of flying. Move forward a few decades and commercial flying had been revolutionized, even though it was only affordable for the extremely rich.

Now, in the 21st century, flying is perhaps the most essential means of transportation, both because of its speed and efficiency and because of its ability to transport people to every corner of the globe. The airline industry is now one of the biggest industries globally, and is extremely important for other industries as well, with its biggest impact undoubtedly being on the tourism industry, which is a major contributor to the GDP of many countries across the world.

The airline industry has benefitted a lot from the advancements made in technology, with cutting edge technology permeating every part of the industry, from the airline itself to in flight entertainment and even flight control systems. Jet airplanes were first introduced for commercial use back in the 1950s while jumbo jets with wider bodies were then introduced first in the 1970s. One of the biggest technological accomplishments of the airline industry was the Concorde, which was a British French jet and had a maximum speed of twice the speed of sound. After 27 years, the jet was finally retired 2003.

Most valuable airline companies in the world
Most valuable airline companies in the world

Globally, at least 2,000 airlines are currently in operation, with many more having become defunct. These 2,000 airlines are in charge of more than 23,000 aircraft which provide service to at least 3,700 airports across the world if not more. In 2019, $876 billion were spent on air transport at a global level, which makes up around 1% of the world's GDP and recorded a 3.6% increase over the previous year, which was a massive achievement.

You can't really mention the airline industry today without talking about the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the world's economy and the airline industry in particular. The link between the two? Well, countries went into lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus with international and domestic travel both suffering. Even now, a year into the pandemic, most countries have severe restrictions on international travel with countries such as Australia and New Zealand not allowing any travelers. According to the International Air Transport Association, only $340 billion were spent on air transport in 2020, which is a 61.2% decrease from the previous year, and one of the main reasons why 400,000 jobs were lost in the airline industry, according to Forbes. There is slightly better news however. As we've gotten comparatively better with dealing with the virus and vaccines have been developed and are now being rolled out globally, the expectation is that 2021 will be a better year for the industry, with the forecast indicating $476 billion to be spent on air travel or an increase of 40% over the previous year. This will still only contribute around 0.5% to the world's GDP or half that of pre-pandemic levels but at least it's a start.

Another way the pandemic has affected air travel is by reducing the disposable income of most people. Due to rampant unemployment as businesses suffered massive losses, many people are even struggling to keep a roof over their heads. And despite the massive losses incurred by most airlines in the world, perhaps the 15 most valuable airlines in the world are in the best position to make it through the biggest pandemic in a century. Our rankings are based on the market cap of each company, with the details being taken from Yahoo Finance. Because of our methodology, we have had to exclude national air carriers which are private but still undoubtedly among the biggest in the world, especially those based in the Middle East such as Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways. But will they be able to recoup their losses and recover the jobs that were last? Only time will tell.

Let's take a look at the giants in the sky, starting with number 15:

15. Lufthansa

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 8.24

Founded 68 years ago in 1953, the company owns Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings. The group has one of the biggest airlines in the world, with at least 700 aircraft.

Pixabay/Public Domain

14. Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 8.803

Alaska Air Group owns two major airlines, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, and was founded 36 years ago in 1985. The company has around 24,000 employees.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

13. Korean Air

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 8.97

Korean Air came into existence 52 years ago in 1969 and is the flag carrier of South Korea, one of the most advanced Asian countries in the world. It is headquartered in Seoul and serves 126 destinations in more than 40 countries across the globes and has 13 domestic divisions as well. The airline's fleet size has 159 aircraft.

12. Japan Airlines

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 10.905

One of only two Japanese airlines in our list, Japan Airlines is headquartered in Tokyo and is Japan's flag carrier. The company was incorporated 69 years ago in 1951 and provides services to 225 destinations in at least 30 countries across the world. The airlines have a fleet of 279 aircraft.

15 Countries with the Strictest Customs, Border Control and Airport Security in the World
15 Countries with the Strictest Customs, Border Control and Airport Security in the World

Jirat Teparaksa/Shutterstock.com

11. China Eastern Airlines Corporation

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 11.928

China Eastern Airlines Corporation came into existence in 1988 and has a fleet of more than 577 aircraft while serving nearly 250 destinations worldwide. It is headquartered in Shanghai with the government having the majority ownership of the airline company.

10. Ana Holdings

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 12.1

All Nippon Airways is the biggest airline in Japan both in terms of revenue and in terms of passengers as well. It was founded 68 years ago in 1952 and has around 46,000 employees across the world.

9. Singapore Airlines

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 12.542

Singapore is the business center of the world so it comes as no surprise that its national air carrier is one of the most valuable airline companies. The company has at least 141 aircraft in its fleet and its revenues exceeded $8.6 billion.

8. International Airlines Group

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 14.24

The company is the parent of British Airway and Iberia, the carriers of the United Kingdom and Spain respectively, and came into existence 10 years ago in 2011. The company has also purchased other airlines which include BMI, Aer Lingus , Air Europa and Vueling in the decade since it came into being and is listed in both the London Stock Exchange and the Madrid Stock Exchange.

7. China Southern

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 14.911

China Southern is headquartered in Guangzhou and was established 32 years ago in 1988 after the restructuring of CAAC Airlines. The company operates more than 2,000 flights to at least 200 destinations daily.

6. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Market cap of the company in March 2021 (in billions of dollars): 15.973

Surprisingly, American Airlines doesn't make the top 5 most valuable airlines even though the company had more than $45 billion in sales as well as total assets of nearly $60 billion and has more than 133,000 employees. And this is also despite the fact that in terms of number of passengers, American Airlines is considered to be the biggest airline in the world. However, the airline was impacted significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic and lost $2.2 billion in Q1'20.

Pixabay/Public Domain

Please continue reading by clicking: 5 most valuable airlines companies.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 most valuable airline companies is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Investing Your Third Stimulus Check: 3 Stocks that Could Make You Rich

    A $1,400 investment in any of these three rock-star stocks could reap high returns over the next five to 10 years.

  • 12 Most Famous Companies That Went Private

    In this article we will take a look at 12 most famous companies that went private. You can skip our detailed discuss on public and private companies and go directly to 5 Most Famous Companies that Went Private. Before diving deeper, let’s discuss the difference between a public company and a private company. A public […]

  • 3 Exciting Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Searching for drug developers that are innovative, but come with relatively low risk? Look no further.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Athersys, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares?

    Every investor in Athersys, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATHX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • What Pandemic? Airlines Announce Scores Of New Routes, Expanded Service

    The airline industry appears to be more than ready to move ahead into a post-pandemic era, with several major U.S. carriers announcing a plethora of new routes over the past few days. Why It Matters: It was no understatement that 2020 was the year from hell for airlines, and getting people back in the air is the industry’s top priority. Still, the damage created by the pandemic is acute. IATA, the airline industry’s trade association, predicted carriers will not return to 2019 levels of passenger traffic until the 2023-2024 timeframe. And the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) released data predicting the global airline industry ended 2020 with a $370 billion loss, “with airports and air navigation services providers losing a further $115 billion and $13 billion, respectively.” See Also: Reopening Stocks Under Among the companies expanding their destinations are, in alphabetical order: Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK): The carrier is launching new nonstop service between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul, new Seattle-based service Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Redding, California, and new flights connecting Los Angeles and San Diego with Kalispell, Montana, and San Francisco and San Diego with Bozeman, Montana. American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL): The carrier is expanding its coverage of Austin, with the Texas capital receiving new twice-daily service Las Vegas, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Washington Dulles. Daily service is being added in Austin to New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa. Furthermore, new seasonal routes will connect Austin with Aspen, Colorado, Los Cabos, Mexico and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL): Delta is readying nine new routes and adding flights to more than 20 leisure destinations this summer. Among the additions to the spring service will be new flights to three Montana cities – Bozeman, Glacier Park and Missoula – and to Fresno, California, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Reno-Tahoe, Nevada. Delta is also adding more flights to four New England destinations – Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts, Bangor, Maine, and Burlington, Vermont – as well as increased flights to the Caribbean. Frontier Airlines, which announced plans for an initial public offering, is launching new connections from Las Vegas to El Paso, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas, as well as Mexican-focused service to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta. Frontier is also adding new nonstop routes from Miami International Airport Cancun, St. Thomas and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, along with maiden service to Central America from Miami with nonstop flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador. Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV): Earlier this month, the carrier added Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to its destination list, and it has now announced the first scheduled flights. Starting May 23, travelers can enjoy nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago (Midway), and Nashville, with additional nonstop service from Dallas (Love Field) and Pittsburgh beginning May 29. Additional Myrtle Beach to Atlanta, Columbus, and Indianapolis begin June 6. Southwest is also offering travelers in Austin direct flights to Sacramento (beginning May 9), and Burbank, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orange County and Salt Lake City (beginning June 6). Earlier this month, the airline Bellingham, Washington, and Eugene, Oregon, to its destination line-up, but it has yet to announce new routes from those localities. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE): The carrier is adding flights out of New York City’s LaGuardia Airport to San Juan, Nashville and Los Angeles while increasing the number of flights to Fort Lauderdale to five each day. Spirit is also giving Florida’s Pensacola International Airport new nonstop flights to Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville, as well as new flights connecting St. Louis Lambert International Airport with Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Pensacola. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL): The carrier announced 26 new nonstop routes between six Midwest cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and St. Louis – and Pittsburgh to popular vacation destinations including South Carolina’s Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, Pensacola, Florida, and Portland, Maine. The airline will start new service between Orange County, California, and Honolulu, and will resume more than 20 domestic routes that were put on hiatus during the pandemic. Photo by Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMadison Square Garden Acquires MSG Networks In All-Stock DealRare Van Gogh Painting Sells At Auction For .4M© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for these stocks and go directly to 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. Battery stocks are gaining […]

  • Dow Jones Jumps 250 Points, Fueled By Intel Stock; Cyclicals Storm Higher, Led By These Steel Stocks

    The Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq again in afternoon trading Friday as major stock indexes looked poised to end the week on a high note.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up With 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla, Nio Story Time Over

    The market rally is improving, but still challenging. ASML leads chip stocks in buy zones. Former winners Tesla and Roku are damaged.

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Charlotte native finds tooth of 11-foot prehistoric beast in South Carolina river

    Diver Eric Proulx was in black waters deep in the Cooper River when he found the tooth.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’

  • Biden news - live: Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Severe thunderstorms expected to hit NC this weekend, hail and tornadoes possible

    North Carolina will be hit by a line of storms that stretches from Maryland to the Gulf of Mexico. Here’s when it will hit the Triangle.

  • A 9-year-old girl died after drowning during an attempt to cross the Rio Grande River to the US with her family

    The family of three was discovered unconscious by border agents who were only able to save the mother and another child who is three years old.