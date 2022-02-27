In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable beer companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of the alcoholic beverage industry, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Beer Companies in the World.

According to an August 2020 survey by McKinsey, the four key insights about the strained consumer market were high invariability, varied company performance, small companies gaining market share and high costs.

The Pandemic’s Impact on Alcohol Consumption

Research conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development indicated that drinking habits have changed drastically after the pandemic. Alcohol sales increased in Germany, the United Kingdom, United States by 3% to 5% in 2020 compared to 2019. High-income earners, and those suffering from anxiety reported higher consumption of alcohol in Australia, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, and America.

15 Most Valuable Beer Companies in the World

Our Methodology

In this article, we chose some of the most notable and biggest beer companies in the world based on their popularity and market caps.

15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) is a beverage company focusing on Chile, worldwide business, and wine. Founded in 1850 and located in Santiago, Chile, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) serves small and middle-grade retailers such as hotels, restaurants, bars, wholesalers, and supermarkets.

14. Reyes Holdings

Reyes Holdings is a family-owned firm that specializes in food and beer services. According to Forbes, it ranked as the 8th biggest private firm in America (compared to McKinsey’s 35th position) with a 2020 revenue of over $30 billion. Founded in 1974 and located in Rosemont, Illinois, Reyes Holdings was initially purchased for $740,000.

13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Credited due to its flagship beer, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) centers around the production and sales of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. Established in 1984 and rooted in Boston, Massachusetts, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) operates in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America.

12. Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Founded in 1774 in Golden, Colorado, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) focuses on the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally.

11. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SES:Y92.SI)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SES: Y92.SI) is established around the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and the international market. Founded in 2003 and located in Bangkok, Thailand, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SES: Y92.SI) is also involved in the trading of molasses, provision of transportation, logistics, marketing, consultancy, asset management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services, while also dealing with the operation of Japanese restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprises.

10. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTC:KNBWY)

Founded in 1885 and located in Tokyo Japan, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTC: KNBWY) focuses on producing and selling alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and the international market.

9. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (HKSE:0168.HK)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (HKSE: 0168.HK) specializes in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products internationally. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (HKSE: 0168.HK) operates in Shandong, South China, North China, East China, Southeast China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Inaugurated in 1903 and headquartered in Qingdao, China, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (HKSE: 0168.HK) also supplies wealth management, agency collection, payment services, and construction and logistics services.

8. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (TSE:2502.T)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 2502.T) specializes in manufacturing and sales of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and the international market. Founded in 1889 and situated in Tokyo, Japan, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 2502.T) also offers restaurant services, fertilizers, and microbiological and biochemical products.

7. Carlsberg A/S (CPH:CARL-B.CO)

Carlsberg A/S (CPH: CARL-B.CO) focuses on producing and selling beer and other beverage products in Asia, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. Launched in 1847 and located in Copenhagen, Denmark, Carlsberg A/S (CPH: CARL-B.CO) mainly operates under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, Grimbergen, Ringnes, Wusu, Lvivske, and 1664 Blanc brand names.

6. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKSE:0291.HK)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKSE: 0291.HK) is an investment holding organization that centers around the manufacture, distribution, and sales of beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. Located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKSE: 0291.HK) is a subsidiary of China Resources which was founded in 1938. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (HKSE: 0291.HK) runs 70 breweries in 25 areas in Mainland China.

