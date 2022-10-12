15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World

Denmark is a country with a population of 5.8 million and a GDP of $397.1 billion. The country is a member of the European Union, which is also the world's largest single market area. In the long term, the Danish economy is resilient due to its low reliance on fossil fuel imports and also the country's strong household and government balance sheets. In 2021, renewable energy made up 40.6% of the company's total final energy consumption. That's up considerably from 20.6% in 2010. In 2021, government debt was just 36.7% of GDP.

In terms of its economy in the near term, Denmark's GDP is expected to continue to grow.

In June 2022, the OECD predicted the Danish economy to grow by 3% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023. Given headwinds, however, consumer and business confidence in the country has fallen considerably and inflation rose over 6% in June. If the energy market is disrupted, growth in the country could slow more than expected and inflation could also be worse than expected. The consumer price index in Denmark was 10% in September 2022 and core inflation was 5.9% in September 2022.

While the Danish economy isn't particularly big, many of Denmark's leading companies do business across Europe due to free trade in the EU and also globally.

In terms of the European economy, the EU has economic growth potential in the long term and the region itself has a huge economy already with GDP of $17.09 trillion. In terms of growth, the OECD in June 2022 said it expects real GDP to grow 2.6% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023 in the EA and EU economic region. Like many other parts of the world, inflation has become a problem and rising energy prices could slow economic growth even further.

Given inflation, the Federal Reserve has already increased interest rates 5 times this year and the central bank could increase rates even further. Although increasing interest rates could help decrease inflation, it could take some time to do so.

In August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said, "Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy." With the interest rate uncertainty, there is also uncertainty around the global growth rate in the next year or so as well.

While the markets could remain volatile, many of Denmark's most valuable companies are nevertheless worth over $10 billion and one company, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), is worth over $200 billion as of October 11.

Many operate in high tech fields such as bioscience and biotech. Some of the most valuable Danish companies are also among the leaders in green energy.

Methodology

For our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World, we took 15 of the largest companies by market capitalization from companiesmarketcap.com's Largest companies in Denmark by market capitalization.

15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World

15. Demant

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $5.67 billion

Demant is a hearing healthcare and technology group based in Denmark. Demant makes hearing aids, audiometric equipment and personal communication. Due to Demant's products, millions of people will experience the joy of hearing again. 1 in 10 people over 50 are living with a hearing loss and many could use Demant's products. With a market cap of $5.67 billion as of October 11, Demant also ranks #15 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

Alongside Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), Demant is also one of the most valuable Danish companies in the world.

14. Copenhagen Airport

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $6.06 billion

Copenhagen Airport is a company that operates two airports in Copenhagen, Denmark, Copenhagen Airport and Roskilde Airport. Copenhagen Airport is the largest airport in Scandinavia and was incorporated in 1990. The airport hosts the largest shopping center in Denmark and Copenhagen Airport's 1,900 employees help serve 50,000 passengers every day. With a market cap of slightly over $6 billion, Copenhagen Airport ranks #14 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

13. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $6.13 billion

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is a leading fully integrated biopharma company that uses its TransCon technology to develop therapies that address unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2007 based on its TransCon technolgy platform and went public in 2015.

According to Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), "TransCon refers to “transient conjugation,” or our unique ability to temporarily (transiently) link an inert carrier to a parent drug with known biology. Depending on the carrier used, TransCon prodrugs can be designed to act systemically (throughout the body) or locally (e.g. intratumorally), focused on meeting a specific therapeutic goal. TransCon is widely applicable to proteins, peptides or small molecules in multiple therapeutic areas."

With a market cap of $6.13 billion, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) ranks #13 on our list of most valuable Danish companies in the world.

12. Chr. Hansen

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $6.25 billion

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company based in Denmark that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Chr. Hansen has operated over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture better food and healthier living. 65% of the company's 2020/2021 revenue was from its Food Cultures & Enzymes business and 35% was from its Health & Nutrition business.

As of October 11, Chr. Hansen had a market cap of $6.25 billion.

11. Danske Bank

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $10.31 billion

Danske Bank is a bank based in Denmark that also operates in 7 other countries. The company has around 3.3 million personal and business customers and 2,058 corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1871, Danske Bank is the largest bank in Denmark and also has core markets in Finland, Norway, and Sweden. With a market cap of over $10.3 billion as of October 11, Danske Bank ranks #11 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

10. Novozymes

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $13.10 billion

Novozymes is a biotech company based in Denmark that focuses on the R&D and production of industrial enzymes, microorganisms, as well as biopharmaceutical ingredients. In 2021, 32% of Novozymes' sales came from its household care business, 12% came from its agriculture, animal health & nutrition business, 15% came from its grain and tech processing business, 18% came from its bioenergy business and 23% came from its food, beverages & human health business. With a market cap of $13.1 billion, Novozymes also ranks #10 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

9. Tryg

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $13.34 billion

Tryg is the largest non-life insurer in Scandanvia with top 3 market positions in countries across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. In the second quarter of 2022, Tryg's premiums rose 6.8% compared to Q2 2021 with corporate premiums rising 7.6%, commercial premiums rising 6.5% and private premiums rising 6.8%. As of October 11, Tryg had a market cap of $13.3 billion.

8. Carlsberg

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $17.34 billion

Carlsberg is a Danish multinational brewer that was founded in 1847. Through growth and innovation, Carlsberg now has over 140 brands in its beer portfolio, which spans core beer brands, craft & specialty and also alcohol free brews. Carlsberg has 40,000 employees and also a global presence. In terms of its business, the company is present in over 100 countries including those in Western, Central, and Eastern Europe as well as Asia. As of October 11, Carlsberg had a market capitalization of over $17.3 billion.

7. Vestas Wind Systems

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $17.59 billion

Vestas Wind Systems is a Danish manufacturer, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. In terms of North America, Vestas Wind Systems has over 42,000 MW installed and 38,000+ MW under service in the United States and Canada. Due to the need to combat climate change, demand for wind power has increased over the years. Globally, the company has 157 GW of wind turbines installed in 88 countries and its sustainable energy solutions have prevented 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere.

In terms of its goals, the company is, "focused on developing solutions that accelerate the energy transition and strengthen Vestas’ continued leadership in wind."

With a market cap of $17.59 billion, Vestas Wind Systems ranks #7 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

6. Coloplast

Market Capitalization as of October 11: $20.80 billion

Coloplast is a Danish company that develops ostomy, continence, urology, wound and skin care products and services that make life easier people with intimate healthcare needs. Although it is based in Denmark, Coloplast operates globally and has around 12,000 employees. As of October 11, Coloplast had a market cap of $20.8 billion, making it #6 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World.

Companies like Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are also among the most valuable Danish companies in the world.

15 Most Valuable Danish Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

