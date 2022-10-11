15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World

In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the most valuable Dutch companies in the world. If you want to see some more of the biggest Dutch companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World.

The Netherlands, which is the land of the Dutch, doesn't have a big economy. As of 2022, the country had a nominal GDP of slightly over $1 trillion and a population of 17.7 million.

The Dutch economy isn't projected to grow very fast either. According to the OECD, the Dutch economy in June 2022, the Dutch economy is expected to grow 2.9% in 2022 and 1.1% in 2023. Inflation will also remain high averaging 9.2% before falling back to 4.8% in 2023 according to estimates. Although private consumption is expected to continue to support growth, rising costs nevertheless could be a headwind for that growth.

Given the U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates further since June and the central bank could do so in the future, the Dutch economy could potentially slow more than expected. Rising U.S. interest rates could also affect demand and growth in other countries that trade with the United States.

Despite the Dutch economy not being the largest in the world, the country does have two of the world's leading tech giants in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) and Airbus. The country also includes many other smaller companies such as Exor that are also worth over $10 billion. Given that The Netherlands is based in the European Union, many of the companies with headquarters there do business across the continent and in many cases globally as well.

For Europe, the OECD said in June that it expects real GDP in the EA and EU to grow 2.6% in 2022 and 1.6% in 2023.

In terms of the global economy, the IMF said in October that it expects 3.2% growth for 2022 and 2.9% for 2023. The IMF also said it estimates countries that make up 1/3 of the global economy to experience at minimum two consecutive quarters of economic contraction this year or next.

Given the current market volatility, it could be a good idea for investors to have a well diversified portfolio across many different stocks across many different sectors.

In terms of the companies based in the Netherlands, here are 15 of the most valuable in the world.

Methodology

For our list of 15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World, we took the top 15 from the largest Dutch companies by market capitalization list from companiesmarketcap.com.

15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World

15. Exor

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $14.29 billion

Exor is a Dutch holding company that was founded by Senatore Giovanni Agnelli in 1899. Exor often takes a long term perspective and seeks to build great companies while making a positive contribution to society.

Exor's assets include 22.9% of the economic rights to Ferrari, which is one of the world's leading luxury brands. For the financial year at December 31, 2021, Ferrari sold 11,155 cars in over 60 plus markets and reported sales of €4.3bn.

Like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Exor also ranks among the most valuable Dutch companies in the world.

14. JDE Peet's

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $14.79 billion

JDE Peet's is a leading pure-play coffee and tea company. JDE Peet's has a portfolio of more than 50 brands including Peet's and Jacobs. In 2021, JDE Peet's generated total revenue of EUR 7 billion.

13. Koninklijke DSM

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $19.52 billion

Koninklijke DSM is a Dutch multinational corporation active in health nutrition and materials.

Koninklijke DSM is also known as Royal DSM and aims to "use our bright science to deliver positive transformations at scale for as many people as possible today and for generations to come, operating within the constraints of the world’s finite resources." With a market capitalization of over $19.5 billion as of October 10, Koninklijke DSM also ranks as #13 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World.

12. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $20.35 billion

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a biotech company that focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Netherlands, and elsewhere. Despite the market declining substantially in 2022, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is down around 1% year to date. With a market cap of $20.35 billion, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) ranks #12 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World.

11. Wolters Kluwer

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $24.69 billion

Wolters Kluwer is a global provider of professional information, software solutions and services for clinicians, nurses, accountants, and more. In 2021, Wolters Kluwer had annual revenues of €4.8 billion where it served customers in more than 180 countries. With a market cap of almost $25 billion, Wolters Kluwer is one of the most valuable Dutch companies in the world.

10. Ahold Delhaize

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $25.48 billion

Ahold Delhaize is a leading food retrail group. With over 7,400 stores and 413,000 associates, Ahold Delhaize delivers great food value and innovations. Some of Ahold Delhaize's brands include Albert and Giant. As of October 10, Ahold Delhaize had a market cap of almost $25.5 billion.

9. Universal Music Group

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $30.94 billion

Universal Music Group is a leading music company that owns and operates a broad array of businesses. Universal Music Group's labels and brands include Republic Records and Capitol Music Group. As of October 10, Universal Music Group had a market capitalization of almost $31 billion.

8. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $33.43 billion

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services corporation. The company offers retail banking, direct banking, commercial banking and more. Due to the market decline, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has fallen 39% year to date and could still have downside if the market declines further.

Artisan International Value Fund said the following about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) in its third quarter 2021 investor letter,

“ING Groep is a Netherlands-based commercial bank. ING’s core operations are in Benelux and Germany, but the bank also operates in several other European markets using primarily a fintech strategy. This is not new for ING. In fact, the bank has been operating direct banking for decades. However, the share price has suffered over the last few years, along with other European banks’ share prices, from increased regulation and financial suppression. This year, ING is recovering like most banks from the COVID-related provisions charged to the P&L in 2020. But unlike other banks, ING started 2021 with an overcapitalized balance sheet and a new CEO. Under CEO Steven van Rijswijk’s leadership, ING has taken steps to exit poorly performing businesses—which will positively impact both profits and the bank’s capital position. In addition, core profits are increasing, and the company continues generating capital. During the quarter, ING announced both a resumption of dividend payments and a new share repurchase program. The market is just waking up to this company’s quality and value. Even after the 12% share price increase during the quarter and the more than 66% increase year to date, the shares still trade undeservedly below book value."

7. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $38.10 billion

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is a leading global automaker and mobility provider based in the Netherlands. In the first half, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) ranked second in BEV sales and LEV sales in EU30 market. With a market cap of around $38 billion as of October 10, the company is one of the most valuable Dutch companies in the world. Arrowstreet Capital owned almost 37 million shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

6. Adyen

Market Capitalization as of October 10: $38.24 billion

Adyen is an omnichannel payment processing company based in the Netherlands. Adyen allows businesses to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point of sale payments. As of October 10, Adyen had a market cap of $38.24 billion, which ranks it #6 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Dutch Companies in the World.

Companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) also rank among the 5 most valuable Dutch companies in the world.

