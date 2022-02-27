In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable Japanese companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis on these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Japanese Companies in the World.

According to the World Bank, Japan had a GDP of $5 trillion in 2019 with a population of 126 million.

McKinsey declared in a report that Japan was the third-largest economy in the world due to its prestigious educational facilities, leadership in the manufacturing and automobile industries, premium infrastructure, high-grade products and services instilled with respectable work ethic and professional culture. Focused on enhancing the economy, Japan is incentivizing a stronger financial sector.

15 Most Valuable Japanese Companies in the World

Our Methodology

In this article, we chose some of the most notable and biggest Japanese companies in the world based on their popularity and market cap.

15 Most Valuable Japanese Companies in the World

15. HOYA Corporation (OTC:HOCPF)

Incorporated in 1941 and based in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation (OTC: HOCPF) acts as a med-tech company and an international supplier of high-tech and medical products.

14. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTC:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTC: CHGCY) researches, develops, manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and to the international markets. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTC: CHGCY) started in 1925 and operates in Tokyo, Japan.

13. Nidec Corporation (OTC:NNDNF)

Nidec Corporation (OTC: NNDNF) specializes in the design, development, production, and selling of motors, electronics, and optical components of the Japanese and worldwide markets. Some markets which use Nidec Corporation (OTC: NNDNF)'s services are robotics, IoT products, automotive, home appliances, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, and processing/inspection equipment.

Story continues

12. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC:FRCOF)

Formed in 1949 and located in Yamaguchi, Japan, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC: FRCOF) acts as an international apparel designer and retailer. UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands are the segments in which Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTC: FRCOF) works in.

11. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ranking 11th on our list of most valuable Japanese companies in the world, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is a bank holding company that centers around financial services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) was formed in 1880 and is stationed in Tokyo, Japan.

10. Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC:TOELF)

Inaugurated in 1951 and located in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC: TOELF) caters to the development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment. Tokyo Electron Limited (OTC: TOELF) operates in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

9. KDDI Corporation (OTC:KDDIF)

Ranking 9th on our list of most valuable Japanese companies in the world, KDDI Corporation (OTC: KDDIF) engages in telecommunications services in Japan and worldwide. Personal Services and Business Services are the two segments KDDI Corporation (OTC: KDDIF) operates in.

8. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTC:SHECF)

Inaugurated in 1926 and located in Tokyo, Japan, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTC: SHECF) focuses on the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses internationally. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTC: SHECF) provides silicone products for use in cosmetics, buildings, lithium-ion batteries, plastic products, contact lenses, textile treatments, continuous positive airway pressure devices, ship-bottom paints, fuel-efficient tires, and toys.

7. Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTC:DKILY)

Ranking 7th on our list of most valuable Japanese companies in the world, Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTC: DKILY) specializes in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of air-conditioning, refrigerators, and chemical products. Launched in 1924 and situated in Osaka, Japan, Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTC: DKILY) operates in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, and Europe.

6. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:RCRRF)

Inaugurated in 1960 and located in Tokyo, Japan, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC: RCRRF) provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC: RCRRF) operates through the HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments.

Similar to Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), Keyence Corporation (OTC: KYCCF), Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), and SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBF), Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC: RCRRF) is one of the most valuable Japanese companies in the world.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Valuable Japanese Companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Valuable Japanese Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.