15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

Insider Monkey Team
·8 min read

In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World.

Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their customers to communicate with each other through the phone or the internet.

To build their networks, telecom companies generally make huge capital investments that cost billions of dollars and several years. As a result, telecom companies have substantial barriers to entry.

History

The telecom industry began when in 1837 when the first commercial telegraph line went into service in 1937 in London. The industry then underwent a substantial change in 1876 when Alexander Graham Bell made his first phone call.

A few years later, an American company opened the first commercial telephone exchange in New Haven, Connecticut. The telecom industry in the United States evolved further in 1892 when AT&T began work on its 'long lines' network. As technology advanced, AT&T's phone systems expanded throughout the United States.

In Europe, phone systems also expanded given the substantial demand.

In terms of ownership, however, the United States and Europe differed. Vonage explains the difference, "European countries chose nationalized telephone monopolies as a matter of policy but AT&T was a private monopoly. That piqued the interest of antitrust regulators. In 1913, AT&T and the U.S. Department of Justice struck a deal: AT&T would be allowed its monopoly so long as it fell under the regulation of the new Federal Communications Commission, sold its stake in Western Union, and allowed non-competing local providers to connect to its long-distance network. That gave AT&T the power to decide what telecoms meant and the vast income to invest in what would come next."

As a result of the deal, AT&T dominated the telecom industry in the US until the 1980's when the government decided to break the company up.

In the 2000's, the telecom industry evolved due to the growth of smartphones and the internet and many telecom companies became internet service providers.

Since then, some telecom companies have tried to diversify to other areas such as content creation while others have focused on 5G and trying to get as many new subscribers as possible.

5G could be a substantial opportunity for telecom companies given that faster data speeds could create many new services that people want. As a result, more people might sign up for 5G phone plans to access those services or more existing people could upgrade from slower services to faster 5G services.

In terms of the future, satellite internet is also both an opportunity and competition for many telecoms as well.

The Most Valuable Telecom Companies

Given the billions of people who own smartphones and internet services, the most valuable telecom companies in the world are worth tens of billions of dollars.

Many companies are based in either the United States or in Japan given that the U.S has the largest economy in the world and Japan has the third largest economy in the world by nominal GDP.

2022 has been a challenging year for many sectors given the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates six times this year to fight inflation. As a result of the interest rate increases, the cost of variable debt has increased substantially and the cost of new debt is substantially higher as well. Given some telecoms might need debt financing to expand, some telecom stocks have not done well in 2022.

While there are some signs that inflation might be peaking in the United States, there is still potential for downside if economic data fails to meet expectations. As a result, it could be a good idea for long term investors to own a well diversified portfolio of stocks across many different sectors.

wireless, telecoms, antenna, tower, broadcasting, station, cellular, building, sky, steel, telephone, technology, equipment, electromagnetic, mobile, architecture, transmitter
wireless, telecoms, antenna, tower, broadcasting, station, cellular, building, sky, steel, telephone, technology, equipment, electromagnetic, mobile, architecture, transmitter

hin255/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For our list of 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World, we took the top 15 companies by market capitalization from companiesmarketcap.com's Largest telecommunication companies by market cap list. We ranked them based on market cap according to companiesmarketcap.com as of 11/28.

15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

15. China Telecom

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $51.44 billion

With the rollout of 5G in China, China Telecom added over 18 million more mobile subscribers this year to reach 390.48 million subscribers. In terms of 5G, China Telecom is one of the leaders with a total subscriber base of over 237 million. As of 11/28, China Telecom has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion.

14. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $59.55 billion

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is a REIT that provides shared communications infrastructure in the United States with a market capitalization of $59.55 billion. As of 2022, the company has around 5,000 employees, over 40,000 towers, and over 85,000 roue miles of fiber. In Q3 2022, Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)'s site rental revenues rose 8% year over year to $1.568 billion and its adjusted EBITDA rose 10% year over year to $1.077 billion. Q3 AFFO per share rose 5% year over year to $1.85.

13. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $59.85 billion

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator that serves over 32 million customers in 41 states. In 2021, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) had $51.7 billion in annual revenue, 30.3 million broadband internet customers, 15 million video subscribers, 4.7 million mobile lines, and almost 800,000 miles on network infrastructure. In Q3, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)'s revenue rose 3.1% year over year to $13.6 billion and its adjusted EBITDA rose 2.4% year over year to $5.4 billion.

12. Bharti Airtel

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $60.79 billion

Bharti Airtel, otherwise known as Airtel, is a leading telecom based in India. Given its businesses, Bharti Airtel has over 490 million costumers over 17 countries across Asia and Africa. In terms of its services, Bharti Airtel offers a wide spectrum of product offerings including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G as well as high speed home broadband and digital TV. As of November 28, the telecom giant has a market capitalization of almost $61 billion.

11. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $63.32 billion

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is growing as the company added 2.9 million wireless subscribers including 1.9 million postpaid clients in Q3 2022. Due to the additions, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has 307.8 million wireless subscribers at the end of September, 9.6% more than a year before.

10. SoftBank

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $64.29 billion

SoftBank is a Japanese multinational conglomerate that has a consumer segment that provides mobile and broadband services to individual customers in Japan, The company also sells mobile devices and offers fixed-line telecommunications. Although it is a telecom company, SoftBank is perhaps more known for its CEO Masayoshi Son, who has invested in a lot of internet companies globally.

9. KDDI

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $64.94 billion

KDDI is a leading Japanese telecom that provides mobile and fixed line telecommunication services to individual customers. KDDI also offers cloud based services through its business segment. Given its scale, KDDI has 47,320 employees and a market capitalization of almost $65 billion.

8. NTT (Nippon Telegraph & Telephone)

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $98.70 billion

NTT (Nippon Telegraph & Telephone) is a leading Japanese telecom with around 310,000 employees globally. In Japan, the company offers a range of services such as fixed-line and mobile phones to internet and system integration. In terms of the future, NTT (Nippon Telegraph & Telephone) has commented, "As an initiative for smart cities, 5G, and technological development, NTT is currently promoting the activities of the IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) Global Forum along with related companies. Together, we work to envision our future society and act to realize the IOWN concept. NTT has made drastic changes to its business, including building up the telephone services that it has provided since its establishment, a shift to mobile services and broadband as the Internet came into wider use, and development in its global business that continues to grow to this day." NTT (Nippon Telegraph & Telephone) ranks #8 on our list of 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World.

7. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $99.59 billion

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is one of the largest global REITS that's an owner operator, and developer of communications real estate. Over the years, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has made multiple M&A deals that have given the company more scale. As a result of organic growth and M&A, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has around 223,000 communications sites including over 43,000 properties in the United States and Canada.

6. Deutsche Telekom

Market Capitalization as of 11/28: $101.44 billion

Deutsche Telekom is a German telecom company that's the largest telecommunications provider in Europe by sales with FY2021 revenue of €108.8 billion. Given its revenues, Deutsche Telekom has substantial scale with 248 million mobile customers, 26 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. As of 11/28, Deutsche Telekom has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Harrowing photos show the devastating aftermath of a landslide on an Italian island that has left at least 10 people missing

    The Italian island of Ischia was hit by heavy rains which prompted a massive landslide that demolished buildings, roads, and cars.

  • U.S. still talking to Russia about Griner and Whelan release - officials

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United States is still talking to Russia about a deal to free jailed Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan but Moscow has not provided a "serious response" to any of its proposals, a senior U.S. diplomat said in comments published on Monday. Elizabeth Rood, the U.S. chargée d'affaires in Moscow, told Russia's state-owned RIA news agency that talks were continuing through the "designated channel".

  • Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $56.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.

  • FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $173.21, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .

  • Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corporation (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP).

  • Russians damage pumping station that supplies water to Mykolaiv

    Russian occupiers have damaged a pumping station in Kherson Oblast with a missile strike, hampering the process of restoring water supply to the city of Mykolaiv. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram Quote: "During a missile strike, Russian terrorists damaged the Mykolaivvodokanal [monopoly municipal utility company of Mykolaiv] pumping station, locates in Kherson Oblast.

  • Iran World Cup showdown with U.S. overshadowed by protests against Islamic regime

    Ramin Rezaeian and fellow Iranian players are in a no-win situation as they face the U.S. at the World Cup amid protests against the Islamic Republic.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Oftentimes, investing in early-stage biotech companies can mean seeing a few of your picks lose 95% or even 100% of their value. Drug development is highly risky since it involves creating something new. Let's take a peek at two biotechs that make their money by solving the problems of other biopharma companies.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts a bargain boom as interest-rate fears grip markets - and predicts a surge in companies going bankrupt

    Marks sees a chance to scoop up cheap assets as fears of inflation, interest-rate hikes, and a potential recession weigh on prices.

  • 'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase

    "It's a very bad business right now," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said of Coinbase, pointing to its declining revenues and continued losses.