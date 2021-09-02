15 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World

Qasim Aslam
·12 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the toy industry, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World.

Toys are crucial for the cognitive and physical growth of kids. They not only develop cognitive abilities among children by sparking their imagination but also play a vital role in strengthening the bones and muscles of toddlers. Moreover, toys provide ultimate entertainment and make children emotionally intelligent.

Owing to these benefits, nowadays every home teems with different toys. Every child plays with toys as he grows and the demand for more and more sophisticated toys never subsides. Therefore, the toy industry is evergreen and it has seen robust growth for several years. According to The Toy Association, the trade association representing all toy businesses in the US, the volume of the global toy industry increased from $83.1 billion in 2015 to $94.7 billion in 2020 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) rate of 2.6%.

Pandemic Led to Robust Growth in the US Toy Industry

While the Covid-19 pandemic has proved detrimental for many industries, it has been beneficial for the toy business. As people realized that their kids have to spend more time at home during the pandemic, they rushed to buy new toys to keep them occupied. Toy sales increased dramatically in the United States during last year and the trend has been continuous in the ongoing year. US toy sales posted strong growth of 16.7% in 2020 as the total volume of sales reached $32.6 billion. Famous toy companies like Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), and retail stores including Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) witnessed an upsurge in their sales in 2020.

Trends in the Toy Industry for 2021

As the pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people all over the world, the toy industry is also feeling the impact of this change. Demand for building sets, games/puzzles, and other toys that are meant for indoor use, is increasing due to the pandemic. Moreover, the toys that families can play together with and educational toys are in high demand these days.

The toy industry is expected to continue its growth momentum in the coming years. The inherent need for children to play, and the desire of parents to develop, entertain, educate, and reward their children continue to be the fundamental drivers of growth for the global toy industry. Moreover, emerging economies of Asia especially India and China along with developing countries with relatively high population growth rates provide strong growth opportunities for global toy companies including Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK).

Photo by George Filippopoulos on Unsplash

Our Methodology

We have ranked these companies based on their market capitalization and valuation. To shed some light on their recent performance, we have cited their revenues of last year. All of the following companies have been listed after meticulous research from various resources. We have included only those companies that specialize in the production of toys. Companies that don't manufacture toys and provide retail services only are not included.

Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World

15. Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX)

Market Capitalization: $35.58 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX) is a France-based company that manufactures and markets toys and other leisure products. The company was established in 1981 with its headquarters in Les Ulis, France. Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX) markets its products in more than 40 countries and has three subsidiaries: Lexibook America, Inc. in the USA, Lexibook Hong Kong Limited, and Lexibook Iberica SL in Spain.

14. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 0869.HK)

Market Capitalization: $87.44 million (As of August 21, 2021)

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) ranks 14th in our list of the 15 most valuable toy companies in the world.

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) is a Hong Kong-based global toy company. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) was established in 1966 as a doll manufacturing company and produced the famous dolls named "Shirley" and "Dolls of All Nations" during the 1970s. Currently, Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) designs and produces its toys in Hong Kong as well as in California. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) markets and distributes its products in over 60 countries.

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) sells its toys under eight different brand names including the most popular Spy Ninjas, Billie Eilish, and Power Players. After posting a strong growth the total revenue of Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) jumped to $37.31 million in the financial year 2020.

13. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK)

Market Capitalization: $125.82 million (As of August 21, 2021)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) occupies 13th position in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading global toy company, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded by Jack Friedman in 1955. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) manufactures a broad range of toy products covering almost all the famous toy categories.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) produces action figures, dolls, Halloween costumes, dress-up & role play, vehicles, kids' furniture, plush toys, art activity kits, educational toys, construction toys, and pet toys that are sold under various brand tags. BIG-FIGS, Kids Only!, XPV, Max Tow, Disguise, Moose Mountain, and Funnoodle are some of their popular brands. Moreover, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is also a licensee of several famous trademarks including Nintendo, Star Wars, and Disney. The annual revenue of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) was recorded as $515.87 million in 2020.

12. Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126.HK)

Market Cap: $258.7 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126) occupies 12th position in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126) is a Hong Kong-based multinational toy company. The company has been in the toy business for more than two decades. Initially, it started making plush toys for the Seoul-based company C & H Co., Ltd. Later on, it diversified its product line and started working independently under the trademark of dream international.

The principal activities of Dream International include designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of plastic figures, plush stuffed toys, and die-casting products. As of 31st December 2020, Dream International had 23,928 employees in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, and the USA.

The major export destinations of the company are North America, South East Asia, and Europe. The total revenue of Dream International in the financial year 2020 was recorded as $483.00 million (HK$ 3779.62 million).

11. Zapf Creation AG (HAM: ZPF.HM)

Market Capitalization: $291.46 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Zapf Creation AG ranks 11th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Zapf Creation AG is a German global toy company. The company was established in 1932 as a small doll-making factory in Rodental, Germany. Since its inception, Zapf Creation has enjoyed a great deal of success through its iconic dolls. The most popular brands of the company are Baby Born, Baby Annabelle, and CHOU-CHOU.

Dolls like Baby Born and Annabelle with their soft bodies and numerous functions have been best friends, babies, and wonderful play companions for many children in over 65 countries across the world. These dolls suck their feeders, cry, giggle with joy, wet their diapers, and even swim in the pool. Currently, Zapf Creation is the largest functional doll maker in Europe. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of Zapf Creation AG was recorded as $97.67 million in 2020.

In the North American toy market, the company is in strong competition with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK). Their products are easily available in the US at Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), among other retailers.

10. Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348.SZ)

Market Capitalization: $333.9 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) stands at the 10th spot in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) is a Chinese toy company. The organization has been in business for over 30 years and it currently employs 917 workers. The company specializes in the development, production, and sale of electrical and electronic plastic toys.

All of the manufacturing plants of the company are located in China. However, the company markets and sells its products in several countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The major products of Goldlok Holdings include electric toy cars, trains, robots, magnetic word pads for learning, and remote control simulated planes. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) was recorded at $77.13 million in 2020.

Goldlok toys are relatively cheaper in price than the expensive products of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK).

9. BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398.SS)

Market Capitalization: $461.55 million (As of August 20, 2021)

BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) stands at the 9th spot in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) is a Chinese multinational educational toy manufacturer. The company is relatively newer than many of its competitors. BanBao was established in 2003 and since then it has continuously expanded its market share. Its products are now sold in more than 66 countries.

They offer different toys for different age groups. BanBao allows every child between 1.5 years to 14 years to hone their cognitive skills through its toys. More importantly, their products are good in quality but much cheaper in price. They strive to compete with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) in product quality at affordable prices. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) was recorded as $76.21 million in 2020.

8. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043.SZ)

Market Capitalization: $576.75 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) ranks 8th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) is a Chinese multinational toy company. The company was established in May 2000 with its headquarters in Guangzhou​, Guangdong, China. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) has quickly risen to prominence in the global toy industry. They specialize in the production of toy Racing Cars, Diecasts, Ride Ons, Bicycles, Construction Toys, and Robots.

Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) makes officially licensed toy models of famous cars. Rastar is the official licensee of the 20 most famous car brands including BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari, Bugatti, Audi, and Lamborghini. The sales and distribution network of the Rastar group is spanned over 120 countries. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), the annual revenue of Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) was recorded as $264.79 million in 2020.

7. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867.T)

Market Capitalization: $903.614 million (As of August 20, 2021)

TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) ranks 7th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) is a Japanese global toy company. The origin of the company dates back to 1924 when Eiichiro Tomiyama founded a toy airplane company Tomiyama Toy Seisakusho. Present-day TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) came into being after the merger of Japan’s largest toy manufacturers TAKARA and TOMY in March 2006. Tomy is operational in over a dozen countries in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

The company is active in the production of 15 out of the 16 famous toy categories including, Action figures, Arts & Crafts, Dolls, Pre-School, Action Figures, Arts & Crafts, Construction Toys, Dolls, Dressing-Up & Role Play, Puzzles, Model vehicles, Sports Toys, Plush Toys, and scientific/educational toys. Licca dolls and Tomica cars are their most famous toys. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) witnessed its highest revenue of 1.77 billion yen ($1.61 billion) in 2019. However, in the financial year 2021, their revenue plummeted to $1.5 billion.

6. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY.TO)

Market Capitalization: $3.83 billion (As of August 20, 2021)

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ranks 6th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a Canadian children's entertainment company. The organization was founded by two friends Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie in 1994 with its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. They launched their first product, the Earth Buddy, in 1994 which proved a great success and within six months it generated a revenue of $1.5 million for the nascent company.

Today Spin Master has 28 offices in different countries with more than 2000 employees. The company distributes its products in more than 100 countries. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is best known for its award-winning brands including PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Hatchimals, and GUND. The annual revenue of Spin Master in the financial year 2020 was recorded as $1.624 billion.

In the North American toy market, Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is in strong competition with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK). Their products are easily available in the US at Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), among other retailers.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Which are Cooler, East Coast Rods or West Coast Rods?

    Wait, there are east coast rods? Turns out yes, there were, and the Audrain Museum is celebrating them.

  • The Guest List for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show's' Final Season Is So Star-Studded

    Get an exclusive first look at the A-listers stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for its 19th and final season.

  • These 2 Cutting-Edge Stocks Are Leading the Charge Thursday

    Stocks have been relatively quiet throughout much of this week, as investors try to parse through conflicting economic data and uncertainties about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic and central bank monetary policy. When those innovative stocks do well, they can push the entire market higher -- and this morning, shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) were among the big drivers of bullish sentiment. Shares of ChargePoint Holdings surged higher by 16% in the premarket session.

  • Could Support.com, Vinco Ventures See GameStop-, AMC-Style Short Squeeze?

    Support.com Inc (NASDAQ: SPRT) and Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) are up more than 200% over the last month amid increasing retail investor interest. Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, says a sizable short squeeze in Support.com and Vinco Ventures may not ever occur, he said Wednesday on CNBC. Most people are familiar with the short squeezes that took place in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which Dusaniwsky refers to as "OG

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.