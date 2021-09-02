In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the toy industry, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World.

Toys are crucial for the cognitive and physical growth of kids. They not only develop cognitive abilities among children by sparking their imagination but also play a vital role in strengthening the bones and muscles of toddlers. Moreover, toys provide ultimate entertainment and make children emotionally intelligent.

Owing to these benefits, nowadays every home teems with different toys. Every child plays with toys as he grows and the demand for more and more sophisticated toys never subsides. Therefore, the toy industry is evergreen and it has seen robust growth for several years. According to The Toy Association, the trade association representing all toy businesses in the US, the volume of the global toy industry increased from $83.1 billion in 2015 to $94.7 billion in 2020 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) rate of 2.6%.

Pandemic Led to Robust Growth in the US Toy Industry

While the Covid-19 pandemic has proved detrimental for many industries, it has been beneficial for the toy business. As people realized that their kids have to spend more time at home during the pandemic, they rushed to buy new toys to keep them occupied. Toy sales increased dramatically in the United States during last year and the trend has been continuous in the ongoing year. US toy sales posted strong growth of 16.7% in 2020 as the total volume of sales reached $32.6 billion. Famous toy companies like Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), and retail stores including Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) witnessed an upsurge in their sales in 2020.

Trends in the Toy Industry for 2021

As the pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people all over the world, the toy industry is also feeling the impact of this change. Demand for building sets, games/puzzles, and other toys that are meant for indoor use, is increasing due to the pandemic. Moreover, the toys that families can play together with and educational toys are in high demand these days.

The toy industry is expected to continue its growth momentum in the coming years. The inherent need for children to play, and the desire of parents to develop, entertain, educate, and reward their children continue to be the fundamental drivers of growth for the global toy industry. Moreover, emerging economies of Asia especially India and China along with developing countries with relatively high population growth rates provide strong growth opportunities for global toy companies including Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK).

Our Methodology

We have ranked these companies based on their market capitalization and valuation. To shed some light on their recent performance, we have cited their revenues of last year. All of the following companies have been listed after meticulous research from various resources. We have included only those companies that specialize in the production of toys. Companies that don't manufacture toys and provide retail services only are not included.

Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World

15. Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX)

Market Capitalization: $35.58 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX) is a France-based company that manufactures and markets toys and other leisure products. The company was established in 1981 with its headquarters in Les Ulis, France. Lexibook - Linguistic Electronic System Société anonyme (EPA: ALLEX) markets its products in more than 40 countries and has three subsidiaries: Lexibook America, Inc. in the USA, Lexibook Hong Kong Limited, and Lexibook Iberica SL in Spain.

14. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 0869.HK)

Market Capitalization: $87.44 million (As of August 21, 2021)

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) ranks 14th in our list of the 15 most valuable toy companies in the world.

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) is a Hong Kong-based global toy company. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) was established in 1966 as a doll manufacturing company and produced the famous dolls named "Shirley" and "Dolls of All Nations" during the 1970s. Currently, Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) designs and produces its toys in Hong Kong as well as in California. Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) markets and distributes its products in over 60 countries.

Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) sells its toys under eight different brand names including the most popular Spy Ninjas, Billie Eilish, and Power Players. After posting a strong growth the total revenue of Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) jumped to $37.31 million in the financial year 2020.

Market Capitalization: $125.82 million (As of August 21, 2021)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) occupies 13th position in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading global toy company, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded by Jack Friedman in 1955. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) manufactures a broad range of toy products covering almost all the famous toy categories.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) produces action figures, dolls, Halloween costumes, dress-up & role play, vehicles, kids' furniture, plush toys, art activity kits, educational toys, construction toys, and pet toys that are sold under various brand tags. BIG-FIGS, Kids Only!, XPV, Max Tow, Disguise, Moose Mountain, and Funnoodle are some of their popular brands. Moreover, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is also a licensee of several famous trademarks including Nintendo, Star Wars, and Disney. The annual revenue of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) was recorded as $515.87 million in 2020.

12. Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126.HK)

Market Cap: $258.7 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126) occupies 12th position in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Dream International Limited (HKSE: 1126) is a Hong Kong-based multinational toy company. The company has been in the toy business for more than two decades. Initially, it started making plush toys for the Seoul-based company C & H Co., Ltd. Later on, it diversified its product line and started working independently under the trademark of dream international.

The principal activities of Dream International include designing, developing, manufacturing, and sale of plastic figures, plush stuffed toys, and die-casting products. As of 31st December 2020, Dream International had 23,928 employees in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, and the USA.

The major export destinations of the company are North America, South East Asia, and Europe. The total revenue of Dream International in the financial year 2020 was recorded as $483.00 million (HK$ 3779.62 million).

11. Zapf Creation AG (HAM: ZPF.HM)

Market Capitalization: $291.46 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Zapf Creation AG ranks 11th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Zapf Creation AG is a German global toy company. The company was established in 1932 as a small doll-making factory in Rodental, Germany. Since its inception, Zapf Creation has enjoyed a great deal of success through its iconic dolls. The most popular brands of the company are Baby Born, Baby Annabelle, and CHOU-CHOU.

Dolls like Baby Born and Annabelle with their soft bodies and numerous functions have been best friends, babies, and wonderful play companions for many children in over 65 countries across the world. These dolls suck their feeders, cry, giggle with joy, wet their diapers, and even swim in the pool. Currently, Zapf Creation is the largest functional doll maker in Europe. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of Zapf Creation AG was recorded as $97.67 million in 2020.

In the North American toy market, the company is in strong competition with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK). Their products are easily available in the US at Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), among other retailers.

10. Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348.SZ)

Market Capitalization: $333.9 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) stands at the 10th spot in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) is a Chinese toy company. The organization has been in business for over 30 years and it currently employs 917 workers. The company specializes in the development, production, and sale of electrical and electronic plastic toys.

All of the manufacturing plants of the company are located in China. However, the company markets and sells its products in several countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The major products of Goldlok Holdings include electric toy cars, trains, robots, magnetic word pads for learning, and remote control simulated planes. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of Goldlok Holdings(Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002348) was recorded at $77.13 million in 2020.

Goldlok toys are relatively cheaper in price than the expensive products of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK).

9. BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398.SS)

Market Capitalization: $461.55 million (As of August 20, 2021)

BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) stands at the 9th spot in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) is a Chinese multinational educational toy manufacturer. The company is relatively newer than many of its competitors. BanBao was established in 2003 and since then it has continuously expanded its market share. Its products are now sold in more than 66 countries.

They offer different toys for different age groups. BanBao allows every child between 1.5 years to 14 years to hone their cognitive skills through its toys. More importantly, their products are good in quality but much cheaper in price. They strive to compete with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) in product quality at affordable prices. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a renowned US-based business analytics provider, the annual revenue of BanBao Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603398) was recorded as $76.21 million in 2020.

8. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043.SZ)

Market Capitalization: $576.75 million (As of August 20, 2021)

Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) ranks 8th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) is a Chinese multinational toy company. The company was established in May 2000 with its headquarters in Guangzhou​, Guangdong, China. Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) has quickly risen to prominence in the global toy industry. They specialize in the production of toy Racing Cars, Diecasts, Ride Ons, Bicycles, Construction Toys, and Robots.

Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) makes officially licensed toy models of famous cars. Rastar is the official licensee of the 20 most famous car brands including BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari, Bugatti, Audi, and Lamborghini. The sales and distribution network of the Rastar group is spanned over 120 countries. According to Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), the annual revenue of Rastar Group (SZSE: 300043) was recorded as $264.79 million in 2020.

7. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867.T)

Market Capitalization: $903.614 million (As of August 20, 2021)

TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) ranks 7th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) is a Japanese global toy company. The origin of the company dates back to 1924 when Eiichiro Tomiyama founded a toy airplane company Tomiyama Toy Seisakusho. Present-day TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) came into being after the merger of Japan’s largest toy manufacturers TAKARA and TOMY in March 2006. Tomy is operational in over a dozen countries in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

The company is active in the production of 15 out of the 16 famous toy categories including, Action figures, Arts & Crafts, Dolls, Pre-School, Action Figures, Arts & Crafts, Construction Toys, Dolls, Dressing-Up & Role Play, Puzzles, Model vehicles, Sports Toys, Plush Toys, and scientific/educational toys. Licca dolls and Tomica cars are their most famous toys. TOMY Company, Ltd. (TSE: 7867) witnessed its highest revenue of 1.77 billion yen ($1.61 billion) in 2019. However, in the financial year 2021, their revenue plummeted to $1.5 billion.

6. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY.TO)

Market Capitalization: $3.83 billion (As of August 20, 2021)

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) ranks 6th in our list of 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a Canadian children's entertainment company. The organization was founded by two friends Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie in 1994 with its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. They launched their first product, the Earth Buddy, in 1994 which proved a great success and within six months it generated a revenue of $1.5 million for the nascent company.

Today Spin Master has 28 offices in different countries with more than 2000 employees. The company distributes its products in more than 100 countries. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is best known for its award-winning brands including PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Hatchimals, and GUND. The annual revenue of Spin Master in the financial year 2020 was recorded as $1.624 billion.

In the North American toy market, Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is in strong competition with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK). Their products are easily available in the US at Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), among other retailers.

