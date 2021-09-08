In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable travel companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the travel and leisure industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World.

In December 2020, Morgan Stanley estimated a $1 trillion dollar setback to the travel industry. According to Deloitte, while the travel industry is recovering from COVID-19 pandemic, there is still uncertainty as to when processes will be normalized. Due to successful vaccinations in the first half of 2021, domestic travel seems to be a safe option. On the other hand, business trips and events are usually kept virtual. As the situation stands at the moment, some employees returned to work during the summer, and more intend to resume work later this fall.

Amidst the pandemic, the high-income group has not lost their job but their freedom to fly, according to McKinsey.

China has seen a rise in demand for international travel, with 41% of respondents looking forward to foreign trips despite the lockdown.

McKinsey further highlights that the key to success in this industry lies in 4 factors. The first point is to rehire employees who were cut off due to the pandemic. Secondly, companies need to focus on the digital front, providing easy and accommodating solutions for their customers. Thirdly, companies should opt to be more flexible. For example, EasyJet plc (LSE: EZJ.L) has adopted pricing models which allow free changes up to 2 hours prior to the flight. Lastly, companies should open up to collaboration within the industry. Travelers will be using multiple methods to get around, so connecting with other businesses will help keep the spread of COVID-19 lower while also bringing in more business.

The Delta Variant has Shaken the Industry Once Again

As per Forbes’s latest release about the industry, COVID-delta is shaking the industry once again. Chris Allison, a senior at Tourism Australia, reports that Australia won’t open for American travelers by mid-2022 at the earliest. Israel had to quickly close off borders after the sudden outbreak of the delta variant in May.

How Businesses are Fighting Back

There is still some hope. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is planning its premier nonstop flights from Miami to Anguilla, scheduled for December, as the nation has been COVID-free for six months now. Los Cabos received a wave of first-time entrees too. Innovation is what travel companies thrive upon, and so, Pro Colombia created 5 new tourist sections targeted at luxury travelers.

Changing Perception

PwC conducted its Traveler Sentiment Survey, revealing a surge in confidence in those who traveled recently. From those who traveled since May, 58% plan to do it again within 3 months, an increase from April’s 46%. Traveling has changed perception. Before traveling, only 11% of participants expressed no concern over traveling and only 16% were unconcerned living at hotels. After traveling in May, both scenarios rose to 50%.

Our Methodology

In this article, we chose some of the most notable and biggest travel companies in the world and ranked them based on their market cap.

Note: All market caps are as of August 28.

With this context in mind, let's now discuss our list of the 15 most valuable travel companies in the world.

Most Valuable Travel Companies in the World

15. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)

Market Capitalization: $18.5 billion

Ranking 15th on our list of top travel companies in the world, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) deals in the ownership and operations of casinos, entertainment resorts, and hotels in America and Macau. The company is divided into 3 areas: Regional Operations, Las Vegas Strip Resorts, and MGM China. Founded in 1986 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) offers its customers slots and other table games, along with online gambling options. Up to February 2021, the company owned 29 hotels and gaming avenues.

On June 28th, the company announced its 100MW solar array which aims to power 13 Las Vegas resorts. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) plans to reach 100% renewable energy target in America by 2030.

14. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)

Market Capitalization: $19.9 billion

Ranking 14th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) runs an international cruise company. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) serves around 1000 destinations through its brands: Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Royal Caribbean International. Launched in 1968 and operating in Miami, Florida, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) controls 61 ships.

On 31st July, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s Odyssey of the Seas set sail with paid passengers. Latest in the line of sea entertainment, the ship offers the SeaPlex, the biggest outdoor and indoor activity area on the sea. The area offers physical activities, such as laser tag, to class board games and interactive games too.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the most valuable travel companies in the world.

Market Capitalization: $20.7 billion

Ranking 13th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Expedia Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EXPE) centers around online travel. Its operating sectors are divided into Retail, trivago (the hotel metasearch site), and B2B segments. Brand Expedia focuses on full-service online travel. Hotels.com focuses on marketing and distribution. Vrbo focuses on alternative accommodation. Some other brands include Orbitz, ebookers, CarRentals.com, Travelocity, Classic Vacations, Hotwire, CheapTickets, and Expedia Cruise. Inaugurated in 1996 and situated in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EXPE) offers hotel accommodations, loyalty programs, and advertising services to leisure and corporate travelers.

12. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Market Capitalization: $23.7 billion

Ranking 12th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY) revolves around scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and other European countries. Founded in 1985 and located in Swords, Ireland, Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY) offers additional services such as the in-flight sale of beverages and merchandise, marketing of car hire and other accommodation options, and travel insurance through the company’s mobile app and website. Up till 30th June, Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY) ran 422 Boeing 737 aircraft and 29 Airbus A320 aircraft. It offers around 2100 short-distance flights daily, operating at around 210 airports.

11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

Market Capitalization: $24.3 billion

Ranking 11th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) provides air travel services internationally. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) focuses on the Airline and Refinery segments. Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it owns around 1,100 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s domestic operations range from Atlanta to New York, while it serves Mexico City, Amsterdam, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Seoul-Incheon, London-Heathrow internationally.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is one of the most valuable travel companies in the world.

10. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKSE: 0027.HK)

Market Capitalization: $24.4 billion

Ranking 10th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKSE: 0027) is an investment holding company that operates in the gaming and entertainment industry and construction materials sector. Incorporated in 1988, and set up in Central, Hong Kong, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKSE: 0027) runs Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau, StarWorld Macau, and City Club Casinos.

9. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)

Market Capitalization: $25.4 billion

Ranking 9th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) specializes as a leisure travel company. Originated in 1972 and rooted in Miami, Florida, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s ships travel to around 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (UK), P&O Cruises (Australia), Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, and Cunard brand names. Some of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL)’s travel destinations include America, Australia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and New Zealand.

On August 19th, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) announced that Seaborn Venture’s Wild & Ancient British Isles Voyage and Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition are to set sail on April 10th, 2022.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is one of the most valuable travel companies in the world.

8. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Market Capitalization: $27.1 billion

Ranking 8th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Huazhu Group Limited (NasdaqGS: HTHT) focuses on the business of constructing leased and owned hotels in China. Founded in 2005 and situated in Shanghai, China, Huazhu Group Limited (NasdaqGS: HTHT) runs brands such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The group owns 6,881 hotels in 16 countries.

On July 9th, Huazhu Group Limited (NasdaqGS: HTHT) announced an agreement between Steigenberger and Porsche Design Group, establishing a joint hotel venture.

Huazhu Group is one of the most valuable travel companies in the world.

7. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

Market Capitalization: $28.02 billion

Ranking 7th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) specializes in the scheduled airline business in America and other international markets. Established in 1967 and located in Dallas, Texas, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) operates 718 Boeing 737 aircraft, serving 40 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and other bordering nations such as Mexico, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) provides in-flight entertainment, Rapid Reward loyalty programs, and other digital services to make traveling easier.

On July 22nd, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported operating revenue of $4.0 billion in its second-quarter 2021 results, which was lower by 32.2% compared to its second-quarter 2019 result.

6. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Market Capitalization: $28.6 billion (As of August 15, 2021)

Ranking 6th on our list of top travel companies in the world, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) focuses on the resorts business in Asia and America. Some of its branches include The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, the Londoner Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macau, along with Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Founded in 1988 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) features accommodations, convention, and exhibition facilities, gaming, recreational malls, and celebrity chef restaurants.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is one of the most valuable travel companies in the world.

