In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable UK companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable UK Companies in the World.

According to McKinsey’s Facing the future: Britain’s new industrial revolution report in May 2021, the UK's economy is approaching the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) with a wave of new technological improvements. The four factors that pillar the coming age are digitization, artificial intelligence, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

Moving Towards Digitalization

Companies are moving to a digital landscape. For example, Britishvolt, UK’s top battery manufacturer, reuses materials and generates its exclusive energy from a 200MW solar farm. Among the UK healthcare industry, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has applied 4IR automation, image recognition, and advanced analytics to achieve a double-digit increase in capacity, leading their plant in Ware to be dubbed as a lighthouse manufacturer by the World Economic Forum. The report further clarifies that upskilling employees to match the digital environment leads to a 12% rise in productivity.

Complications in Catching Up

UK’s output per hour has reached a standstill, floating around the 100 mark (the average) from 2010 to 2020. This may be due to the higher labor costs of the manufacturing sector in the UK compared to other nations. In Ireland, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has started a digital transformation at its manufacturing site in Ireland. This has led to a double-digit productivity rise, boosting growth by creating the right capacity, capability, and agility to support a broader range of beverages - while other companies in the UK fail to adapt 4IR advancements at a similar pace. The UK government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035, and this puts a strain on manufacturers. Around 66% of the workforce may be digitally unskilled within 10 years, leaving some crucial leadership underqualified.

Story continues

McKinsey does leave some room for improvement, suggesting that UK’s motor vehicles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and machinery sectors may be able to find a suitable market exporting to non-EU related countries.

15 Most Valuable UK Companies in the World

photo.ua/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

In this article, we chose some of the most notable and biggest UK companies in the world based on their popularity and market cap.

Most Valuable UK Companies in the World

15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGPF) centers around the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. Founded in 1819 and located in Slough, the United Kingdom, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGPF) provides acne treatment creams, facial washes, cleansing pads, and first aid products.

14. London Stock Exchange Group plc (Frankfurt: LS4C.F)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (Frankfurt: LS4C.F) focuses on market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the United States. Founded in 1698 and situated in London, the United Kingdom, London Stock Exchange Group plc (Frankfurt: LS4C.F) runs a variety of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets such as the London Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana.

13. Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK)

Taking the 13th spot on our list of most valuable UK companies in the world, Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) offers health insurance and management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) was founded in 1848 and operates in London, the United Kingdom.

12. RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX)

Launched in 1903 and based in London, the United Kingdom, RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) focuses on information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and the international market.

11. Anglo American plc (Swiss: AAM.SW)

Anglo American plc (Swiss: AAM.SW) is an international mining company. Founded in 1917 and located in London, the United Kingdom, Anglo American plc (Swiss: AAM.SW) is specialized in the exploration of rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal.

10. Aon plc (NYSE: AON)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a professional services firm, providing advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health internationally.

Ranking 9th on our list of most valuable UK companies in the world, BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) caters to the Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. Originated in 1908 and based in London, the United Kingdom, BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is involved in the natural gas, biofuels, wind power, solar power markets, while also offering de-carbonization solutions and services.

8. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) focuses on tobacco and nicotine products to international markets.

7. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK)

Ranking 7th on our list of most valuable UK companies in the world, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) focuses on creating, discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other international markets. Founded in 1715 and located in Brentford, the United Kingdom, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) provides pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology.

6. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)

Founded in 1865 and headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) provides banking and financial services to international markets. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) operates within the Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Valuable UK Companies in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Most Valuable UK Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.