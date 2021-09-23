Get 15% off our favorite mattress at this Tuft & Needle sale for the rest of the month

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite boxed mattress and you can get one for 15% off at the brand's Fall Refresh sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's certainly no shortage of mattresses to order online, but for our money, nothing beats the Tuft & Needle Original mattress. It's our favorite mattress in a box, and right now, you can get it for less.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Tuft & Needle is currently hosting its Fall Refresh sale running through Sunday, October 3. During the sale, shoppers can get up to 15% off the brand's mattresses and bedding, which includes sheet sets, duvet covers and a throw blanket.

The main attraction is, of course, the Tuft & Needle Original mattress. The full retail price of the twin is usually $645, but you can get it during the sale for $548.25. All sizes are also discounted, all the way up to the California king size, now $930.75 from its list price of $1,095.

We found the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress to be super supportive and soft enough to feel like you're floating.

The Tuft & Needle Original is our favorite mattress in a box thanks to its firmness and the strong support it offers, especially for stomach and back sleepers. It’s made of foam, but it lacks that distinctive sinking-in sensation you get from memory foam mattresses; it feels as though you’re floating above the surface. While its firmness is one of its biggest selling points, our tester thought that certain folks may view it as a downside and it did retain some heat during testing. Still, our tester said she would "hands-down go" for the Original as the best mattress purchase available.

To complete a bed setup, the Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert is also on sale. Usually priced for as low as $260, you can get one in the twin or twin XL size for $234 or in the full/queen size for $279, both a 10% discount from the $260 and $310 list prices. The insert is one of our favorite comforters thanks to the "pillowy, toasty sensation" our tester felt. It also doesn't readily absorb liquid and even when it stains, they come out in the wash easily. The bottom line? "If you love super lofty blankets, the Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert will feel like heaven to you," we wrote.

Story continues

All Tuft & Needle mattresses come with a solid return policy—you have 100 nights to try it out and if for any reason the mattress doesn’t work for you, contact the company within that time and it will arrange for a local third party to pick up the bed. It all adds up to a deal that will help you rest a whole lot easier!

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tuft & Needle sale: Get 15% off our favorite mattress this month