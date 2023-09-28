15-year-old, 40-year-old shot in Stockton within a week. Who were they?

Two people were shot to death in Stockton within a three-day period this week.

The killings of James Collins and Angelo Rivas Jr. were the fifth and sixth in Stockton since mid-month. They bring Stockton's homicide total this year to a grim 35, according to police data.

Collins was 40 years old, a spokesperson for the county medical examiner said, when he was found shot in a vehicle Saturday near Ninth Street and Anne Street in south Stockton.

Angelo Rivas Jr. was just 15 when he was gunned down Monday across the street from the Regal theater downtown, officials said.

Rivas Jr. is among the youngest Stocktonians to die by gunfire this year.

Two of this year's victims were just 17 years old, according to information provided by the medical examiner's office.

One was Thai Khin, a Chavez High School student killed amid a robbery near the campus in April. The other was Justin Schenk, shot near Van Buren Elementary School, in March.

And one of this year's victims was only 13: Richard Ornsri-Walker was shot in May what police said may have been a negligent discharge.

“We need some kind of solution to get these guns off the streets and come up with more things for them (youth) to do … educate them, instead of gun violence,” longtime Stockton resident Salvador Alaniz told The Record Monday.

“Kids are dying. It’s unnecessary.”

The slaying of Collins, 40, fits into a larger pattern as well. His death is the fifth this year to hit a small, few-block-square south Stockton neighborhood located south of Eighth Street and east of Airport Way.

In February, Jacob Haywood Thomas and Andrea Lee Jones — both in their 20s — were killed at Southside Market on Airport. An 18-year-old alleged gang member was later arrested in connection with their deaths.

The site of Schenk's killing, across from Van Buren, is just three blocks away from where Collins was found Sunday. Omar Rincon, 20, died in the same shooting.

And a few blocks east, in the parking lot of Nena's on B Street, two men were found shot to death in May, according to the sheriff's office.

Police have released no information about suspects or motives in this week's shootings, nor announced any arrests.

Record reporter Hannah Workman contributed to this report.

