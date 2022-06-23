15-year-old accused of assaulting two women during robbery of Pittsburgh home

Police say that a 15-year-old robbed a house in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood community.

According to court documents, Jason Curry tried to break into the home of two women and two girls by throwing a brick through a window. Curry then allegedly ran away from the house and later returned with a gun and two other people. Police say Curry then used the gun to rob the residents.

One of the adult victims told police that Curry lifted her up, brought her to the ground and then assaulted her. Court documents say that the other adult who lived in the home came to help, but said that Curry choked her and hit her in the forehead with his gun. He then allegedly pointed the gun directly at her head.

The second victim told police that Curry repeatedly asked where her boyfriend’s gun was. He then took off with the other assailants.

Police say Curry was arrested a short time later and was positively identified by the victims.

Curry faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary and criminal conspiracy. He will be charged as an adult.

