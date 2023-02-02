15-year-old accused of bringing gun to basketball game in Newton, police say

A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a basketball game Friday night at Newton-Conover High School, police said.

They said an officer smelled marijuana, searched the student, and found the .40 caliber Glock with an extended magazine.

“While there were no threats made to anyone during this incident, this is a grim reminder to all firearms owners that the security of your firearms is not only required by law, but could be the cause of a needless death in our communities, said

Chief Vidal Sipe, Newton Police Department. “Rest assure that if this investigation reveals negligence on the part of the legal owner of the firearm or any other adult, proper charges will be pursued.”

The student is facing charges, including possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm on school property.

