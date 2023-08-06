15-year-old accused of killing aunt while ‘handling’ gun in backseat of car, Ga. police say

A teenager is behind bars after officials say he killed his aunt while she was driving.

Cordele police officials said on Friday, officers responded to a crash in the area of Pateville Road and 13th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the driver who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, the victim was driving south on 13th Street with two minors in the car.

Police said at that time, one of the two minors in the backseat was handling a firearm when it was discharged, hitting the victim while she was driving.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old that they determined was responsible for her death.

The 15-year-old was identified as the victim’s nephew.

Authorities charged the 15-year-old with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

The identity of the 15-year-old has not been released.

Police did not provide any information regarding the other juvenile’s involvement.

