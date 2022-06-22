15-year-old accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old on Jacksonville’s Northside

Geron Lewis Studemire, 15, was accused of murdering an 18-year-old earlier this year, according to data reported by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax first told you about the murder in the 6700 block of Sandle Drive on Jan. 30.

Jacksonville police found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department determined that he had died.

Court documents have identified the 18-year-old as Jadyn Williams.

Studemire was arrested on March 10, and along with the charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon, he is charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

His next court date is on July 7.

